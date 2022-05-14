You Can Walk Through Barbie's Dreamhouse & Fulfill Your Childhood Dreams This Summer

Admit it: You’ve imagined what it would be like to be Barbie. Hot pink shoes, perky hair, the most amazing collection of accessories, ever. Barbie is an icon for a reason! Now, your wildest dreams are about to come true. Like Tyra Banks in Life-Size, you too will soon be able to transform into a real-life doll at World of Barbie. (Yes, this is the perfect time to break out in a rendition of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” — “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic!”)

Step inside a dollhouse more amazing than you’ve ever imagined at World of Barbie, an interactive exhibit created by Kilburn Live, a global market leader in branded live entertainment, and Mattel, Inc., the leading global toy company. The attraction will be touring across North America this summer!

At World of Barbie, you can walk through Barbie’s Dreamhouse, in all its pretty pink glory. “Explore intricately designed rooms and jaw dropping photo ops in Barbie’s Dreamhouse, set on the beaches of Malibu,” stated a press release. “Guests can start their own patio party complete with a DJ kit to mix their own music ‘poolside.’”

You can also wander through her neighborhood, stop in several interactive rooms, and sit inside her life-sized camper van, fitted with fabric by Ryan Friedlinghaus and his team at West Coast Customs. This working camper van has hidden surprises tucked away in true Barbie fashion, and plenty of places to take photos including the driver’s seat or the cozy hammock.

Go inside the life-sized camper van at World of Barbie. World of Barbie.

Dress your best for this exhibit because you’ll want to look good in the fashion studio, where you strut down the pink carpet and pose in a huge Barbie box. Once you’re TV-ready, head to the TV studio, where you can pretend to be a news anchor for The Barbie Show.

Pose inside Barbie boxes at the fashion studio. World of Barbie

If you’re feeling adventurous, go to the space center, where you can take a journey through the galaxy in Barbie’s space shuttle. There are opportunities to interact with mission control, track objects on the radar, and listen to sounds of space through the audio transference device.

“The immersive exhibition invites guests of all ages to imagine a world of possibilities, such as becoming a scientist, designer, music producer, astronaut and more,” according to the press release.

Travel to outer space in Barbie’s space shuttle. World of Barbie.

World of Barbie will open in Toronto, Canada, this summer before traveling across the U.S. Anticipated stops include New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. Interested? You can sign up online here to receive email updates and access to advance ticket sales.

Go inside Barbie's Dreamhouse at World of Barbie. World of Barbie.

This out-of-this-world Barbie exhibit is making us even more excited for the first-ever live action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie, which is set to premiere July 21, 2023.

World of Barbie is designed for kids and adults to enjoy because Barbie is timeless. We can all experience the joy of a perfect sunshine day in Malibu, dressed to the nines with the biggest smiles. This summer can’t get here fast enough!