If You're An Aquarius, You're In For Better Days In 2021

If you're ready to escape 2020 (and who isn't?), 2021 looks like it will be way more pleasant, at least for this astrological sign. For the most part, the Aquarius 2021 horoscope is looking bright and positive. Chances are, this year will have better things in store than 2020.

For the most part, the new year appears like it will bring positive change for the sign of the water-bearer. "2021 looks like a great year in general for Aquarius, as they will be aligned with their ruling planet for a good portion of the year," as Phoenix Knor'malle, a Psychic Advisor on MysticSense, tells Romper. This means positive growth is a big possibility. "This is a big growth year for Aquarians! Jupiter and Saturn will spend the entire year in this innovative, objective and freedom oriented sign. Jupiter brings expansion and opportunity to this potent air sign, while Saturn brings a certain maturation and responsibility," as author and astrologist Heidi Rose Robbins tells Romper. Here's what expert astrologers had to say about what 2021 will bring to the rest of Aquarians' lives.

Love

Romantic relationships got a little weird for plenty of people in 2020 (Zoom speed dating, anyone?). But this next year holds promise for positive change. "When it comes to romance, 2021 looks like a lovely year for Aquarius! Communication is clear and passions are high. There is likely going to be many opportunities in the beginning of the year to meet new interests," says Knor'malle. And for those who are looking to find a new partner, take heart. "If it does happen to be a romantic partnership, it could very well be a serious one as Saturn’s presence brings commitment and maturation," says Robbins.

Finance

In the world of personal finance, however, you might want to exercise a bit of caution. "When it comes to finances, Aquarius might have to spend a bit less than usual. The movement of Saturn in the 12th house predicts higher expenses than expected," as Jeanine Duval, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Edelwyn, tells Romper. Here are some budget tips from extreme couponers via Romper, because they know all about stretching a dollar.

Relationships

Although 2020 was the year of the isolation bubble, you can likely look forward to a more robust social life in 2021. "Aquarius' social life gets a boost, too, as the year progresses, causing them to feel more connected to themselves and others," says Duval. It could be an excellent time to refocus on your buddies. "As far as friends and family is concerned, connections look favorable overall; however, be careful not to get so caught up in the new ideas and projects that are happening in your life that you forget to spend time with your loved ones," says Knor'malle.

Onfokus/E+/Getty Images

Career/Professional

In the professional world, you could also see some positive growth. "Just before the beginning of 2021, Saturn transits into the Aquarius sign, bringing them the opportunity to move forward in their careers and increase productivity," says Duval. Don't be surprised by advances in your career, basically. "Expect new responsibility in work. Promotions are quite possible, but with these promotions come new authority and pressure... it’s a year for Aquarians to be bold. It’s a year to walk with confidence and authority," says Robbins. Even if things do ramp up with work, you're totally ready to take on the new responsibility.

Parenting

If your kid is an Aquarius, then there's good news in their 2021 horoscope as well. This coming spring in particular could be a positive time. "April is especially lucky when it comes to schooling for Aquarius and they can expect to receive favorable results during this month," says Knor'malle. "As Aquarius rules the whole on-line world and many children are still in school on-line, we may find that the confines of the on-line school help kids to innovate and connect in new and creative ways. Aquarius kids will always find a way to feel free, even in the most constricted circumstances," says Robbins. For the most part, resilient Aquarians of any age can look forward to a more positive and fulfilling 2021.