10 Adorable DIY Baby Halloween Costumes You Can Throw Together In Minutes
Baby costumes can get expensive. Instead of paying $50 for something baby will only wear once, think of DIY baby Halloween costumes you can totally make yourself. Even if you don't know how to sew, you can throw together a fun look with some felt, fabric glue, and a little bit of elbow grease. Let your imagination run wild.
And if your imagination is a little worn out from running around like crazy preparing for Halloween while also caring for your little one, here is a handy list of super easy baby Halloween costumes that you can put together. Even if you're not a very crafty person, there are also a ton of DIY Halloween blogs to help you through the process. Whether you're looking for a classic farmer look or something inspired by a Disney movie, you'll be able to create any of these costumes easily and quickly. You can even recreate some of the newer Disney characters without spending your entire budget.
Better still, these easy homemade baby Halloween costumes can grow into a theme for the entire family. If your little one is Old MacDonald, the rest of the family can dress as farm animals to create a cohesive look. Happy creating.
1Boss Baby
Tiny Suit, $44, Amazon | Briefcase, $31, Amazon
Get your little guy looking sharp with an adorable tiny suit or piece it together yourself with pieces you already own. Then all you need is a briefcase for the hilarious photos and Boss Baby's signature smirk.
2Farmer
Suspender Pants, $60, Kohls | Plaid Shirt, $12, Old Navy | John Deere Cap, $15, Murdochs | Straw Hat, $10, Gap
Pair these suspender pants and with a plaid shirt. Add a John Deere cap or a straw hat, and you're good to go.
3Super Baby
Superman Infant Costume, $18, Target | Super Man Onesie, $19, Amazon | White Button Down, $13, Amazon | Black Pants, $28, Amazon | Black Clear Glasses, $15, Buy Buy Baby | Clip On Neck Tie, $16, Kohls |
This is honestly one of the easiest costumes ever. Just pop on a Superman infant costume or assemble your own version of Clark Kent using this Superman onesie, a white button down, black pants, fake glasses, a clip-on necktie and a DIY cape.
4Mario & Luigi
Jean Overalls, $35, Gap | Green Onesie, $11, Amazon | Baseball Hat, $10, Amazon | White Felt, $5, Amazon
With this costume, you can match with your baby or use it as the perfect ensemble if you have twins. It's great because you can use some things you might already have. You'll need jean overalls, a red or green, and red or green baseball hats. Adhere circles of white felt to each of the hats and draw an M on the red one and an L on the green one. Use eyeliner to draw on mustaches.
6Baby Cow
White Onesie, $10, Amazon | Black Felt, $5, Amazon | Pink Felt, $5, Joann Fabric | Fabric Glue, $4, Target | Latex Bottle Nipple, $3, Amazon
Not sorry because this is udder cuteness. Follow Make It & Love It's tutorial to DIY this adorable costume made from a white onesie, black felt for the spots, pink felt for the udder base, fabric glue, and four bottle nipples.
5Moana
Diaper Cover, $9, Amazon | Brown Fabric Marker, $5, Amazon | Plumeria Hair Clip, $6, Amazon | Shell Necklace, $9, Amazon
Recreate baby Moana's look on your own with a white diaper cover, brown fabric paint, and a pink plumeria hair clip. For a little something extra, you can add a shell necklace.
7Sheriff Woody
Cowboy Hat, $9, Linder | Yellow Button Down, $17, Walmart | Bandana, $4, Target | Cow Print Vest, $9, Amazon
Put together a cowboy hat, yellow button down, bandana, and cow print vest to create your own completely adorable Woody. Dress the entire family in a Toy Story theme for an easy group costume.
8'Where The Wild Things Are'
Kimberly at A Night Owl has a DIY Where the Wild Things Are costume you can make for $30. It's more glue-heavy, so you won't needs tons of sewing skills to pull it off. Adorable!
9Princess Leia
Hollow Tree Ventures has an easy version of Princess Leia, and all you need is scissors, a pair of tights, a needle and thread, and a child-sized T-shirt. If you're not a fan of the Leia hair, you can take some brown yarn and make a wig of sorts on your own, too. You can also do a crochet wig, like All Things Belle.
10Snorlax
OK, this is kind of cheating, but if you want that adorable DIY look but seriously do not have the time, for $25 you can have any costume custom crocheted from Moma B Crochet. Her reviews are five-star, and she can do anything from this adorable Pokemon Snorlax costume to Thing 1 and Thing 2.
