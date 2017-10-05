10 Adorable DIY Baby Halloween Costumes You Can Throw Together In Minutes

Baby costumes can get expensive. Instead of paying $50 for something baby will only wear once, think of DIY baby Halloween costumes you can totally make yourself. Even if you don't know how to sew, you can throw together a fun look with some felt, fabric glue, and a little bit of elbow grease. Let your imagination run wild.

And if your imagination is a little worn out from running around like crazy preparing for Halloween while also caring for your little one, here is a handy list of super easy baby Halloween costumes that you can put together. Even if you're not a very crafty person, there are also a ton of DIY Halloween blogs to help you through the process. Whether you're looking for a classic farmer look or something inspired by a Disney movie, you'll be able to create any of these costumes easily and quickly. You can even recreate some of the newer Disney characters without spending your entire budget.

Better still, these easy homemade baby Halloween costumes can grow into a theme for the entire family. If your little one is Old MacDonald, the rest of the family can dress as farm animals to create a cohesive look. Happy creating.

1 Boss Baby Giphy Tiny Suit, $44, Amazon | Briefcase, $31, Amazon Get your little guy looking sharp with an adorable tiny suit or piece it together yourself with pieces you already own. Then all you need is a briefcase for the hilarious photos and Boss Baby's signature smirk.

2 Farmer Giphy Suspender Pants, $60, Kohls | Plaid Shirt, $12, Old Navy | John Deere Cap, $15, Murdochs | Straw Hat, $10, Gap Pair these suspender pants and with a plaid shirt. Add a John Deere cap or a straw hat, and you're good to go.

4 Mario & Luigi Giphy Jean Overalls, $35, Gap | Green Onesie, $11, Amazon | Baseball Hat, $10, Amazon | White Felt, $5, Amazon With this costume, you can match with your baby or use it as the perfect ensemble if you have twins. It's great because you can use some things you might already have. You'll need jean overalls, a red or green, and red or green baseball hats. Adhere circles of white felt to each of the hats and draw an M on the red one and an L on the green one. Use eyeliner to draw on mustaches.

8 'Where The Wild Things Are' Courtesy of A Night Owl Kimberly at A Night Owl has a DIY Where the Wild Things Are costume you can make for $30. It's more glue-heavy, so you won't needs tons of sewing skills to pull it off. Adorable!

9 Princess Leia Giphy Hollow Tree Ventures has an easy version of Princess Leia, and all you need is scissors, a pair of tights, a needle and thread, and a child-sized T-shirt. If you're not a fan of the Leia hair, you can take some brown yarn and make a wig of sorts on your own, too. You can also do a crochet wig, like All Things Belle.