Your baby has to dress as a cute and cuddly animal for Halloween, right? False! They do not. If you want to dress your baby like one of the iconic characters from arguably the best television show ever, these seven The Office baby Halloween costumes are absolutely precious. It may be trendy to turn your baby into a sloth or a unicorn, but while trends typically fade over the course time, The Office is forever. (Or, at least The Office re-runs seem to be.)

While these character looks stand out all on their own, if you feel like your neighbors might have a hard time deciphering an Angela from a Pam, you can always stick a name tag with the character's name right on your baby. There are even several The Office name tags available for purchase on Etsy to complete your baby's costume. You could add a Dundie award for your baby's tiny little fist to grasp with pride depending on which character you choose — Phyllis won plenty of them, for instance. No matter which character you choose, dressing your baby as a character from The Office for Halloween might even earn you your very own Dundie award because it's just that awesome — and because Michael gives everyone gets a Dundie.