When you think of clothing with built-in sun protection, the first image that comes to mind is probably one of a toddler at a pool wearing a swim shirt and hat with one of those little flaps that covers the back of their neck. But as it turns out, there's also quite a variety of clothing available for grown-ups designed to offer the same level of sunburn defense as the kid stuff — with an added dose of style. So what are some clothing brands for adults that have SPF or UPF? (UPF = Ultraviolet Protection Factor, as you probably know).

First of all, if you're thinking that sunblock should be enough of a safety measure for the fully-grown, you should know that the Skin Cancer Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control both recommend covering up with clothing in the sun to be extra safe, as Travel + Leisure reported. In fact, the CDC actually advises sunbathers of all ages to wear long sleeved shirts and long pants, preferably made out of "tightly woven fabric," as the typical T-shirt has an SPF rating of lower than 15. (Who knew?) Obviously, the thought of hitting the beach on a hot day with every inch of skin covered isn't particularly appealing... but neither is the thought of getting skin cancer. Not only does one person die of melanoma every hour, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, but in the past decade, the number of new melanoma cases each year went up by 53 percent. (And yes, most of those can be attributed to the sun: One UK study cited by the SCF found that approximately 86 percent of melanomas were the result of UV ray exposure.)

So now that you're convinced clothes with SPF/UPF are something you really do need, check out what these brands have to offer. Your skin will thank you someday!

1 Lilly Pulitzer Sophiletta Dress, $118, Lilly Pulitzer Known for selling summer vibes all year round, it's no surprise that Lilly Pulitzer has a selection of clothing with UPF 50+ built in. Choices include dresses, leggings, tennis skirts, and jackets.

2 J. Crew Sun Shirt, $68, J. Crew Perfect for a day spent riding waves and (carefully) catching rays, J. Crew's sun shirts and rash guards provide full UPF 50 protection via lightweight fabrics that won't make you overheat.

3 Athleta Sunlover UPF Tank, $49, Athleta Athleta has such a huge assortment of tanks, tees, long-sleeved tops, jackets, dresses, pants, and shorts with UPF 50 that your entire summer wardrobe could conceivably have built-in sun protection!

4 Lands' End Adjustable Swim Tunic Rash Guard, $60, Land's End Make your cover up the main event with one of the many swim tees and tunics from Land's End. Available in a wide selection of colors, patterns, and prints, they all provide UPF 50 protection.

5 Patagonia Seabrook Skirt, $59, Patagonia From hoodies to hiking pants to hats and more (including the skirt pictured above), Patagonia's UPF 50 clothing is made to stand up to the elements and keep you as cool as possible with lightweight, moisture-wicking and sometimes even water repellent fabrics.

6 Tommy Bahama Amongst Fronds Off-The-Shoulder Swim Dress, $128, Tommy Bahama Tired of two pieces and the burned belly that comes with them? Patagonia's UPF 50 styles include swim dresses, shorts, pants, rash guards, and cover-ups, all with the brand's signature tropical feel.

7 Columbia Take It Easy Tank, $30, Columbia Columbia's Omni-Shade line shields wearers from both UVA and UVB rays (UPF protection level 30) and includes button-down shirts, t-shirts, tanks, skorts, pants, hats and more.

8 Coolibar Women's Pareo, $70, Coolibar Created by an Australian, Coolibar definitely sells the largest selection of UPF 50 clothing from one label (which makes sense, because Australia). Seriously, they've got pretty much ever article of summer-appropriate attire you might need — like this incredibly versatile pareo, which can be used as a skirt, dress, scarf or shawl.

9 Mott 50 Tally One-Piece, $88, Mott 50 Another brand with an impressive collection of all UPF 50 clothing (hence the "50" in "Mott 50"), these tops, bottoms, dresses, swimsuits, cover-ups and hats stand out in a crowd of functional clothing thanks to their unique prints and edgy designs.