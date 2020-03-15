10 Amazon Craft Kits For Kids So You Can All Survive The Quarantine

Shortly after the World Health Organization officially called the coronavirus a "pandemic," the proverbial you-know-what hit the fan. And in addition to everyone buying all the toilet paper, U.S. schools have been closing, too. So you're probably looking for ways to keep your quarantined children entertained, and luckily, there are tons of craft kits on Amazon perfect for kids.

Even though most school-aged kids (at least here in Georgia) will still be doing schoolwork and learning online, you'll probably need some ideas to keep them entertained when school's not in session — especially if you're following the CDC's recommendations of "social distancing" and avoiding the playground or large group playdates. Plus these kits are perfect for a rainy weekend in, too.

These craft kits include things to create for all sorts of different interests, whether it's jewelry, dinosaurs, rock painting, wind chimes, or stained glass, and there's even just a kit full of supplies for open-ended creative play. Bonus: your kid can handle most of these kits all on their own so you can get a break from the incessant chattering and voicing Barbie during pretend play. They're designed to keep your child's attention, while still giving them a creative outlet. So keep them saved for when you reach your breaking point, and then bless the Amazon gods for having them safely delivered.

1. Wind Chime Kit Make A Wind Chime Kit - Arts & Crafts Construct & Paint A Wind Powered Musical Chime DIY Gift for Kids, Boys & Girls Amazon | $11 SEE ON AMAZON How whimsical and cool is this wind chime kit? I'm pretty sure I'm going to buy this for myself. I guess my 2-year-old son can kind of help. The kit comes with two terra cotta pots, a paint strip and brush, a cord, line, and chime rods. It's recommended for ages 8 and up, but the description says the wind chime is easy to assemble.

2. Craft Supplies Kit FunzBo Arts and Crafts Supplies Jar for Kids Amazon | $19 SEE ON AMAZON For open-ended crafting, this craft supplies kit has a ton of different crafty tools and supplies that will inspire your kids to make all different kinds of art. There are some small piece, so it's recommended for ages 4 and up, per the description. This is perfect for the kid who doesn't really love following directions, but does love making things.

3. Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit Creativity for Kids Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit Amazon | $12 SEE ON AMAZON Who doesn't love a good painted rock? Add in the game of hide-and-seek and you've got yourself a fun activity. The Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit includes rocks and waterproof paint so your kids can "spread kindness throughout their community" by hiding them around for people to find and have their day brightened. But if you're stuck inside, I suppose you can play a mini game of hide-and-seek with your family and they'll have fun finding random rocks around the house.

4. Bead Crafting Kit Just My Style ABC Beads by Horizon Group USA Amazon | $10 SEE ON AMAZON Not just for jewelry making, beads can also make a pretty rad looking keychain or bookmark. This bead kit includes more than 1,000 charms and beads, so it's definitely for the older kid crowd. But with so many different ways to create a unique-to-you piece, this craft will definitely hold your kid's attention for a little while.

5. Magnetic Mini Tile Art Kit Magnetic Mini Tile Art - DIY Paint Arts & Crafts Magnet Kit for Kids Amazon | $15 SEE ON AMAZON How much fun would it be to paint your own magnets for your refrigerator or locker? It sounds like pretty a fun way to spend an afternoon to me. This magnetic mini tile art kit is for ages 8 and up, and allows your child to use their imagination and create their own works of art on the tiles.

6. Paint Your Own Stepping Stone Kit CREATIVE ROOTS Paint Your Own Turtle Stepping Stone Amazon | $8 SEE ON AMAZON I remember making these with cement and tumbled stones when I was a kid. This seems safer and less work, which is definitely a good thing. This stepping stone is ready to paint and comes in the shape of a butterfly, heart, flower, hedgehog, ladybug, sun, turtle, or unicorn. So lots of options for little hands that need to keep busy. There's even a color-mixing chart so you can create your own unique colors with the paint they provide.

7. Building Clay Dinosaurs Kit Creativity for Kids Create with Clay Dinosaurs - Build 3 Dinosaur Figures with Modeling Clay Amazon | $15 SEE ON AMAZON Dinosaurs are always and forever cool, no matter your sex or your age. And being able to learn about them while doing something artsy? That's a huge bonus. This clay dinosaur kit is an award-winning open-ended craft, and your kids will love creating their own unique dinosaurs. It's recommended for ages 5 to 95 per the description, so sorry to all the 96-year-olds out there.

8. Friendship Bracelet Kit Klutz Friendship Bracelets Craft Kit Amazon | $17 $14 SEE ON AMAZON Who didn't make friendship bracelets when they were a kid? Get your own kids in the game with this kit that lets them make up to 12 different bracelets for friends or for their own wrists with the 10 skeins of embroidery floss and beads. There's also a 58-page instructional booklet to go along with it. That's right. 58 pages. This will take up a good chunk of an afternoon. If you're a Prime member, you can get it for $3 off. Every little bit helps, right?