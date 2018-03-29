April Fools', the one day a year when it's okay to play a trick on your hubby, is almost here! I mean, maybe it's okay everyday in your household, but on April Fools' Day, it's practically a requirement. Trust me, you won't want to miss out on a whole day dedicated to mischief. There are so many fun April Fools' pranks to play on your husband, you'll be sure to get him good.

You can do something big, such as covering their car with wrapping paper, which will be sure to get a response. Or alternatively, consider subtly telling a little white lie, which can also get a satisfying reaction. For example, you can inform your hubby that your parents are coming for a surprise visit. Come on — that'll definitely freak him out!

There are so many pranks that you can play on your S.O., but the key is to keep from going overboard, in order to avoid losing their trust. The last thing you want is to start a fight over a silly prank. When it comes to practical jokes, the best ones are simple and easy to pull off, while maintaining the element of surprise. So, if you're planning on playing a prank on your husband, consult this list of April Fools' day pranks, to avoid any future conflict.

1 Wrapping Paper Prank Giphy This is a fun one. Just cover something in wrapping paper. It's harmless, yet playful. The key here is to go big or go home, so try wrapping up something that's really inconvenient, like their car.

2 In-laws Coming To Town Prank Giphy Want to get your husband good? Just tell him your parents are unexpectedly coming into town. Even if they love their in-laws, no one likes a surprise visit.

3 Baby Announcement Prank Giphy This one is an old classic: Just call your hubby and tell him you're pregnant. You will definitely get a reaction, but a word of caution: This joke has been known to backfire. Imagine if what started off as a simple prank ended up being true!

4 Balloon Prank Giphy This is my personal go-to! While your hubby is out, blow up as many balloons as you can and use them to fill an entire room. The bedroom, their office, the bathroom, or whichever is their favorite spot to spend to time. This will surely be one surprise they did not anticipate.

5 Adopt An Animal Prank Giphy Your partner's reaction can go either way with this one: They will either be super excited to have a new addition to the family, or pissed that you brought home yet another pet. Regardless, you will definitely get a response — probably the one you were hoping for.

6 The Donut Prank Giphy Another classic. This is sure to disappoint just about anyone. All you need is an empty Dunkin Donuts box and well, you can figure out the rest. Just leave the empty box on the kitchen counter, and let them know that you picked up a little treat. When they go to open the box, it will sadly be empty. You never said the treat was for them!

7 Nail Polish And Soap Prank Giphy A perfect last minute prank. Once your hubby leaves the house, pull out that clear nail polish and put it all over their bar soap. What does this even do? Well, the polish will actually waterproof the soap. So when your man comes home to shower, the soap won't be much help. This hilarious trick will leave him both smelly and confused.

8 Multilingual Phone Prank Giphy This can only work if you know your S.O.'s password. While they are sleeping, hack into their phone and change the settings to a language that they won't understand. You will definitely confuse them, even if only for a second.