If you just realized you forgot to get your nephew a Christmas present, or if your little one seems to have grown out of all of their clothes overnight, there's no need to panic: Carter and OshKosh B'Gosh's holiday sales are here, which means this is actually the perfect time to buy.

From Dec. 18 through Dec. 29, you can get 50-70% off everything in the fall and holiday collections at OshKosh B'Gosh; plus, from Dec. 20 through Dec. 24, everything online and in-store will be marked down 50-70%. Over at Carter's, you can get 50-70% off everything in store from Dec. 20 through Dec. 24; the sale applies to online items between Dec. 18 and Dec. 25.

Carter's and OshKosh often have sales, but these holiday deals are pretty epic. You can get a kid's winter coat and snow pants set for only $44 or some adorable riding boots with a touch of fur for only $25.

Whenever there's a sale that's this good and this big, it can be overwhelming to figure out where to start. Here's a list of 10 great sale items (all under $20!) that are perfect for anyone from the mom who's trying to restock her kid's essentials in the next size up to the fun aunt who wants to give her niece or nephew the coolest shoes, ever.

1. Little Leggings Carter's Toddler Sparkly Leggings in Pink Carter's | $14 $5 Available in nine color/patterns and in baby sizes 3M to 24M and toddler sizes 2T to 5T See on Carter's Little ones will love lounging and playing in these stretchy, sparkly leggings. They have a covered elastic waistband for a better fit and easy pull-on/off, and they're also machine washable (don't worry, the sparkles won't rub off). Note: These are also offered in kid sizes at a different price.

2. Long Sleeve Baby Shirt With An 'Awesome' Message Carter's Baby Be Awesome To Everyone Jersey Tee (Navy) Carter's | $14 $5 Available in sizes 3M to 24M See on Carter's This 100% cotton jersey tee shirt is perfect for any baby with a positive attitude. The graphic is screen printed on, making it safe for the washing machine and dryer.

3. Footie PJ Two-Pack Carter's 2-Pack Animal Zip-Up Cotton PJs Carter's | $40 $15 Available in sizes 18M, and 24M See on Carter's This set of zip-up footie PJ's includes one floral-print pink-and-white-striped suit with an embroidered elephant; the other suit has dogs printed all over it in shades of purple, pink, and blue. Each suit is made from cotton and is designed to fit snug for safety.

4. Fancy Sneakers OshKosh Holographic Sneakers in Lavender OshKosh B'Gosh | $38 $19 Available in toddler size 4 to 11 See on OshKosh B'gosh These shiny sneakers have three hook and loop velcro closures, making them perfect for kids learning how to put on (or take off) their own shoes. They have rubber soles to reduce the risk of slipping and cozy padded insoles for comfort. Since they're made with all-over holographic details, they should only be wipe cleaned.

5. Toddler Lounge Pants OshKosh Toddler Microfleece Pants in Gray OshKosh B'gosh | $18 $7 Available in four colors and in sizes 2T to 5T See on OshKosh B'gosh Let your kid get cozy in these easy pull-on 100% microfleece pants. They're super soft and feature real pockets on the front and a non-functional drawstring. They also have a covered elastic waistband for a comfy and secure fit and are machine washable.

6. Baby Sparkly Dinosaur Tee Carter's Baby Sparkle Dinosaur Jersey Tee Carter's | $12 $5 Available in sizes 3M and 6M See on Carter's This lightweight jersey tee shirt will be your little one's go-to at the first sign of spring. It features a screen print of a dinosaur in a silver, sparkly tutu and crown. The shirt is made from 100% cotton and is machine washable.

7. Casual Henley Shirt Carter's Kid Striped Slub Henley in Blue Carter's | $24 $12 Available in four colors and in kid sizes 4-14 See on Carter's This long sleeve Henley tee is made from 100% jersey cotton and features a front button placket. The shirt is super soft (to avoid complaints that "it itches!"), has a ribbed collar and sleeve cuffs, and is machine washable. It's also available in 4 different colors/stripe patterns.

8. Llama Peplum Set Carter's Baby 2-Piece Llama Fleece Peplum Top & Legging Set Carter's | $26 $11 Available in sizes 3M to 12M See on Carters This little set comes with a soft and cozy peplum-hemmed sweater with an applique embroidered llama and hearts; the stretchy gray stretchy leggings are covered in white llamas, too. (And there's need to worry about spit-up ruining these cute little critters, because it'll be good as new after a quick machine wash.)

9. Fox Hoodie Three-Piece Set Carter's Baby 3-Piece Fox Little Jacket Set Carter's | $34 $10 Available in sizes NB, 3M, and 24M See on Carter's This adorable three-piece set includes one orange bodysuit, one pair of yarn-dyed (faux) jeans with an elastic waistband, and the cutest zip-up hooded sweatshirt ever featuring real front pockets and an embroidered fox peeking through. Each piece is made from 100% cotton and is machine washable.