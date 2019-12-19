10 Best Deals At OshKosh B'Gosh & Carter's Holiday Sales (Like $5 Leggings)
If you just realized you forgot to get your nephew a Christmas present, or if your little one seems to have grown out of all of their clothes overnight, there's no need to panic: Carter and OshKosh B'Gosh's holiday sales are here, which means this is actually the perfect time to buy.
From Dec. 18 through Dec. 29, you can get 50-70% off everything in the fall and holiday collections at OshKosh B'Gosh; plus, from Dec. 20 through Dec. 24, everything online and in-store will be marked down 50-70%. Over at Carter's, you can get 50-70% off everything in store from Dec. 20 through Dec. 24; the sale applies to online items between Dec. 18 and Dec. 25.
Carter's and OshKosh often have sales, but these holiday deals are pretty epic. You can get a kid's winter coat and snow pants set for only $44 or some adorable riding boots with a touch of fur for only $25.
Whenever there's a sale that's this good and this big, it can be overwhelming to figure out where to start. Here's a list of 10 great sale items (all under $20!) that are perfect for anyone from the mom who's trying to restock her kid's essentials in the next size up to the fun aunt who wants to give her niece or nephew the coolest shoes, ever.
1. Little Leggings
Available in nine color/patterns and in baby sizes 3M to 24M and toddler sizes 2T to 5T
Little ones will love lounging and playing in these stretchy, sparkly leggings. They have a covered elastic waistband for a better fit and easy pull-on/off, and they're also machine washable (don't worry, the sparkles won't rub off). Note: These are also offered in kid sizes at a different price.
2. Long Sleeve Baby Shirt With An 'Awesome' Message
This 100% cotton jersey tee shirt is perfect for any baby with a positive attitude. The graphic is screen printed on, making it safe for the washing machine and dryer.
3. Footie PJ Two-Pack
This set of zip-up footie PJ's includes one floral-print pink-and-white-striped suit with an embroidered elephant; the other suit has dogs printed all over it in shades of purple, pink, and blue. Each suit is made from cotton and is designed to fit snug for safety.
4. Fancy Sneakers
These shiny sneakers have three hook and loop velcro closures, making them perfect for kids learning how to put on (or take off) their own shoes. They have rubber soles to reduce the risk of slipping and cozy padded insoles for comfort. Since they're made with all-over holographic details, they should only be wipe cleaned.
5. Toddler Lounge Pants
Available in four colors and in sizes 2T to 5T
Let your kid get cozy in these easy pull-on 100% microfleece pants. They're super soft and feature real pockets on the front and a non-functional drawstring. They also have a covered elastic waistband for a comfy and secure fit and are machine washable.
6. Baby Sparkly Dinosaur Tee
This lightweight jersey tee shirt will be your little one's go-to at the first sign of spring. It features a screen print of a dinosaur in a silver, sparkly tutu and crown. The shirt is made from 100% cotton and is machine washable.
7. Casual Henley Shirt
Available in four colors and in kid sizes 4-14
This long sleeve Henley tee is made from 100% jersey cotton and features a front button placket. The shirt is super soft (to avoid complaints that "it itches!"), has a ribbed collar and sleeve cuffs, and is machine washable. It's also available in 4 different colors/stripe patterns.
8. Llama Peplum Set
Available in sizes 3M to 12M
This little set comes with a soft and cozy peplum-hemmed sweater with an applique embroidered llama and hearts; the stretchy gray stretchy leggings are covered in white llamas, too. (And there's need to worry about spit-up ruining these cute little critters, because it'll be good as new after a quick machine wash.)
9. Fox Hoodie Three-Piece Set
This adorable three-piece set includes one orange bodysuit, one pair of yarn-dyed (faux) jeans with an elastic waistband, and the cutest zip-up hooded sweatshirt ever featuring real front pockets and an embroidered fox peeking through. Each piece is made from 100% cotton and is machine washable.
10. Little Loafers
These little brown slip-on loafers are great for a kiddo who is learning how to put their shoes on/off all by themselves. They're made from man-made materials and have a slightly elevated heel to give them the real loafer look. While they're safe for playing, you may want to keep them out of the mud because they need to be wipe cleaned.