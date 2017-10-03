10 Best Friend Halloween Costumes To Rock With Your BFF
When the smell of pumpkin spice is in the air, you know that fun is right around the corner. Getting ready for Halloween, whether it be for a party or just to go trick-or-treating, is bone chillingly exciting, especially if you're spending it with your BFF and dressing in best friend Halloween costumes. This is the time of the year when you can unleash your inner characters and let them shine together. Everything else you do together is fun, so going together in costume will surely make this Halloween amazing.
Choosing the perfect set of costumes is easier than you think, too. You and your bestie probably share a love of movies, books, or characters that you can easily channel into costumes. And because you’re on the same page about what to wear and how to wear it, you’ll have a ball putting the costumes together. (A little wine never hurt DIY night either.) Once you’re dressed, it’s time to let the world know just how incredible your friendship is as you get into character and finish each other’s sentences (and candy). These 10 best friend Halloween costumes can definitely help you get your trick-or-treat on this Halloween and make it double the fun.
1Bill & Ted
Spending time with friends can be fun, but when you hang out with your bestie, the adventures can get down right excellent. Some costumes this year will be bogus, but if you and your BFF go dressed as Bill and Ted from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, you’ll be sure to have a most excellent Halloween. Here are some easy ways to put together your own bodacious Bill and Ted costumes this year:
For the adults, Bill needs a pair of jeans ($20, Uniqlo), a white t-shirt ($6, Old Navy), a plaid shirt ($15, Kohl’s) tied around your waist, a red backwards cap ($7, Amazon), and high top sneakers ($55, Converse). For Ted, you can use a white graphic T-shirt ($12, American Eagle Outfitters), black shorts ($10, JCPenney), a black vest ($25, H&M), a pink shirt ($40, Gap) tied around your waist, and high top sneakers ($55, Converse).
For little kid versions, Bill needs a pair of jeans ($15, Old Navy), a white t-shirt ($5, Old Navy), a flannel shirt ($19, Old Navy) tied around your waist, a red backwards cap ($7, Amazon), and high top sneakers ($35, Converse). For Ted, you can use a white graphic T-shirt ($10, JCPenney), black shorts ($11, Old Navy), a black vest ($25, H&M), a pink shirt ($23, Bon-Ton) tied around the waist, and high top sneakers ($35, Converse).
To add a little extra, you can add a happy face patch ($2, Amazon) to Ted’s black shorts and wear red socks, and for Bill you can get red shoe laces and sport a rad leather bracelet ($3, Gamiss). Oh, and don't forget your air guitar.
2Cher & Dionne
If you and your bestie don’t want to look like flawed Monets this year, you could channel Cher and Dionne from the movie Clueless, which epitomized the modern BFF. You could be total Betties this Halloween, whether you pick up a costume, or put one together yourself. Just look to your motorized closet for some sporadic inspiration.
For the ladies, you can get a Cher costume ($60, Halloween Costumes), or you can combine a yellow plaid skirt ($11, Amazon) with a white shirt ($14, Gap), a yellow cardigan ($25, Old Navy) or yellow blazer ($37, JCPenney), white knee high socks ($5, Amazon), and white Mary Janes ($30, Amazon). For Dionne, you can get a Dionne costume ($60, Halloween Costumes), or you can put together a black and white plaid skirt ($14, Amazon), a red shirt ($5, Kohl’s), and a black blazer ($28, JCPenney).
For little Cher, you can combine a girl’s yellow plaid skirt ($38, Amazon), with a white shirt ($5, Target), a yellow cardigan ($12, JCPenney) or yellow blazer ($7, Trends Gal), white knee high socks ($8, Amazon), and white Mary Janes ($10 to $25, Amazon). For Dionne, you can put together a black plaid skirt ($16, Kohl’s), a red shirt ($6, Walmart), and a black blazer ($9 to $20, Amazon) .
You can make your outfits even more fabulous with a big flowery hat ($13, Amazon) for Dionne, and a pink feathery pen ($8, Amazon) for Cher. And make sure to carry your cell phones, in case you find someone totally buggin'. As if you wouldn’t. OK, outie.
3Thelma & Louise
Looking to go on an exciting adventure with your bestie this Halloween? You can go dressed as Thelma and Louise and show the world what two strong, unapologetic women look like. You’ll find a lot of the stuff you need right in your closet, which makes these costumes affordable and convenient. So let your hair down darlin’ and go out for a freedom ride this Halloween. (Just steer clear of any high cliffs.)
For the ladies: To dress up as Thelma, you can wear a tie front denim shirt ($30, Gap), blue jeans ($22, JCPenney) with ankle cowboy boots ($60, DSW), and a pair of big sunglasses ($7, Amazon). For Louise, you can get a white tank top ($7, Kohl’s), blue jeans ($22, JCPenney) with a brown belt, cowboy booties ($30, Kohl’s), a scarf ($3, Amazon) to tie around your head, and cat eye sunglasses ($10, Amazon).
All you’ll need for little Thelma is a tie-front denim shirt ($18, H&M), blue jeans ($20, Gap), with ankle cowboy boots ($17, Old Navy), and a pair of big sunglasses ($10, Amazon). For Louise, you can get a white tank top ($5, Kohl’s), blue jeans ($20, Gap) with a brown belt ($12, Amazon), cowboy booties ($20, Amazon), a scarf ($3, Amazon) to tie around your head, and cat eye sunglasses ($10, Amazon).
To finish off the costume, you can wear a coat of your favorite red lipstick ($8, Ulta), and carry a Polaroid camera ($54, Amazon), a few road maps ($4, Amazon), and toy revolver ($5, Amazon).
4Ernie & Bert
If your BFF drives you up the wall sometimes, take inspiration from Sesame Street’s Ernie and Bert this Halloween. They prove how being different doesn’t mean you can’t get along. They always find a way to help each other out, despite their disagreements, because that’s what friends are for. Gee, what do you say buddy?
You can pick up an Ernie adult costume ($39, Walmart), Ernie kid’s costume ($25, Spirit Halloween), Bert adult costume ($51, Walmart), or Bert child’s costume ($24, Spirit Halloween) from online retailers. If you want to put something together on your own, you can add some pieces from your closet.
For the ladies: For Ernie, you can combine a women’s Ernie face T-shirt ($15, Amazon) and blue leggings ($10, JCPenney) with red sneakers ($50, Converse). For Bert, you can get a Bert face T-shirt ($16, Amazon) with green leggings ($8, JCPenney) and blue sneakers ($40, Converse).
For guys: To dress as Ernie you can get a men’s Ernie face T-shirt ($9, Amazon), blue pants ($35, Macy’s), and red sneakers ($50, Converse). For Bert, you can wear a Bert face T-shirt ($20, Amazon), with green pants ($18, Target), and blue sneakers ($40, Converse).
For kids: An Ernie costume can include an Ernie face t-shirt ($14, Amazon), blue pants ($20, Gap), with red sneakers ($35, Converse). For Bert, you can get a Bert face t-shirt ($13, Amazon), with green pants ($15, Gap), and blue sneakers ($30, Converse).
Just make sure you don't forget your rubber ducky ($6, Amazon).
5Pink Ladies
If your clique is a group of hip, fun-loving girls, you can get some inspiration from the iconic Pink Ladies from Grease. Whether you’re a Rizzo, Frenchie, or Sandy, you’ll look terrific in their fabulous style. Just stick together, sing some tunes, and keep those T-Birds at bay. The coolest thing about the costumes is that they’re easy to pull together, even from your own wardrobe. So keep it peachy keen, jelly bean.
For the ladies: You can get a Pink Ladies costume jacket ($25, Halloween Costumes) or a pink jacket ($25, Charlotte Russe), black cropped pants ($18, JCPenney), a black shirt ($10, H&M), a scarf ($8, Amazon) tied around the neck, black peep toe heels ($15-$34, Amazon), and cat eye sunglasses ($10, Amazon).
For girls, you can combine a Pink Ladies costume jacket ($23, Halloween Costumes) or a pink jacket ($17, Cookies Kids), black pants ($11, Old Navy), a black shirt ($5, Target), a scarf ($8, Amazon) tied around the neck, black peep toe shoes ($$22, Amazon), and cat eye sunglasses ($10, Amazon).
To finish off the costume, you can wear a pretty red lipstick ($8, Ulta).
6Batman & Robin
There are no two birds (or bats) of feather like Batman and Robin. They’re the best of friends, and they let no evil villain get in their way of saving the world. If you and your bestie are your very own dynamic duo, then holy costume party, you’ll love to dress up as Batman and Robin this Halloween.
For no brainer costumes, you can grab a men’s Batman costume ($39, Walmart) or a men’s Robin costume ($50, Party City), women’s Batgirl costume ($50, Spirit Halloween) or a women’s Robin costume ($33, Target), boy’s Batman costume ($26, Target) or boy’s Robin costume ($27, Target), and a girl’s Batgirl costume ($24, Walmart) or girl’s Robin costume ($35, Spirit Halloween). To do it yourself, you can grab a few staples from your clothing lair.
For the ladies, you can pair a women’s Batman shirt ($21, Amazon) with a women’s black tutu ($10, Amazon) for Batman, and combine a women’s Robin shirt ($20, Amazon) with a women’s green tutu ($10, Amazon) for his sidekick.
For guys, you can pull together a men’s Batman shirt ($15, Amazon) with a pair of black pants ($28, Old Navy) for The Dark Knight, and combine a men’s Robin shirt ($11, Amazon) with green pants ($18, Target) for the boy wonder.
For boys: For Batman, you can get a boy’s Batman shirt ($10, Amazon) and pair it with black pants ($12, Old Navy), and for Robin you can combine a boy’s Robin t-shirt ($20, Amazon) with a pair of green pants ($15, Gap).
For girls: You can grab a Batgirl T-shirt ($15, Amazon) and pair it with a girl’s black tutu ($7, Amazon), or pull together a girl’s Robin T-shirt ($12, Amazon) with a girl’s green tutu ($7, Amazon).
To finish off the costume, you can get this adorable Batman and Robin cape and mask set ($17, Amazon).
7Huey, Dewey, & Louie
If you’re a trio of besties, then you can easily channel your favorite childhood cartoon — Ducktales. You can solve a mystery, or rewrite history this Halloween, as Huey, Dewey, and Louie Duck. The costumes are easy enough to pull right out of your closet, so get ready to make some duck tales, a-woo-oo!
For the adults, you can grab either a red ($12, Old Navy), green ($8, JCPenney), or blue ($12, Old Navy) shirt, with a matching baseball cap ($7, Amazon), and pair it with white shorts ($14, JCPenney) and yellow socks ($9, Amazon).
For the kids, pull together either a red ($9, Old Navy), green ($5, Academy Sports), or blue ($9, Old Navy) shirt, with a matching baseball cap ($10, Amazon), and pair it with white shorts ($14, JCPenney) and yellow socks ($9, Amazon).
8Mario & Luigi
If you and your best friend are gamers, you’ll love these Mario and Luigi costumes. Whether you’re trying to level up or just in the mood to squash some Goombas, as Mario and Luigi, you’ll be trick or treating in classic retro gaming style.
If you’re looking for a no brainer costume, you can pick up either a Mario men’s costume ($48, Target) or Luigi men’s costume ($35, Target), women’s Mario costume ($37, Target) or women’s Luigi costume ($36, Target), boy’s Mario costume ($30, Party City) or boy’s Luigi costume ($30, Party City), or girl’s Mario costume ($47, Spirit Halloween) and a girl’s Luigi costume ($47, Spirit Halloween). If you’re looking to put something together yourself, all you’ll need is a few staples you may just find in your closet.
For the adults, you can wear a pair of denim overalls ($30, JCPenney) with either a red shirt ($8, Kohl’s) and red hat ($7, Amazon) for Mario, or a green shirt ($15, Lands End) and green hat for Luigi.
For kids, combine denim overalls ($23, Target) with either a red shirt ($4, Walmart) and red hat ($7, Amazon) for Mario, or a green shirt ($8, Augusta Active) and green hat for Luigi.
To complete the looks, you can add a mustache or draw one in with black eyeliner, and cut out circles of yellow felt to cover the buttons on your overalls.
9Max & Caroline
If your friendship is the kind that’s filled with witty one liners, lots of comedy, and can stay tough through thick and thin, then you could easily be Two Broke Girls this Halloween. All you’ll need is your costume, a cupcake, and lots of witty attitude.
For the ladies, you can try Two Broke Girls costume ($30 to $40, Halloween Costumes) or wear a yellow dress ($28, JCPenney) with a red waist apron ($7, Amazon), along with a pearl necklace ($7, Amazon) and chunky heels ($20, Amazon) for Caroline and black boots ($35, Amazon) and dark red matte lipstick ($3, Amazon) for Max.
For girls, you can put together a yellow dress ($6, Old Navy) with a red waist apron ($7, Amazon) with cute heels ($24, Amazon) and a pearl necklace ($7, Amazon) for Caroline, and black boots ($30, Amazon) for Max.
10Wayne & Garth
No better way to let your friendship shine than to go as Wayne and Garth — the most excellent best friends ever who really know how to get their party on. The coolest part about these costumes is that you can pull them together straight out of your wardrobes with little effort, which makes them a great last minute option. Just don’t forget to add a little scha-wing here and there.
For the ladies, all you’ll need is a pair of ripped jeans ($40, H&M) and sneakers ($55, Converse), paired with a black T-shirt ($7, Old Navy) and Wayne’s World hat ($15, Amazon) for Wayne, or a rocker graphic t-shirt ($18, Forever 21) and blue plaid shirt ($25, Kohl’s) with black eyeglasses ($8, Amazon) for Garth.
For your guy friends, all you’ll need is a pair of ripped jeans ($40, H&M) and sneakers ($55, Converse), paired with a black t-shirt ($6, Target) and Wayne’s World hat ($15, Amazon) for Wayne, or a rock band graphic t-shirt ($17, Hot Topic) and blue plaid shirt ($18, Kohl’s) with black eyeglasses ($8, Amazon) for Garth.
For kid rockstars, you'll need a pair of ripped jeans ($24, Forever 21) and sneakers ($35, Converse), paired with a black t-shirt ($5, Target) and Wayne’s World hat ($17, Amazon) for Wayne, or a rock band graphic t-shirt ($15, Forever 21) and blue plaid shirt ($11, Old Navy) with black eyeglasses ($8, Amazon) for Garth.
If you have a guitar, or drum sticks, you can carry them as props. (If you're worthy.)
