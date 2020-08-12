10 Bladder Leakage Products For Moms That Are Actually Amazing

If you’re afraid to laugh or sneeze in public, you’re not the only one. But urinary incontinence is actually super common, and thankfully, that means there are lots of bladder leakage products for women both online and in stores — and they're not those oversized grownup diapers your grandma used to wear. Having the right protection can help you feel so much more confident when you’re out and about, especially if your leak protection is made from organic cotton or comes in the form of a cute pair of underpants.

It's about time women had some choices in this department, considering how common this issue can be (particularly for moms). Even five years after giving birth, one-third to one-half of women report some degree of urinary incontinence, according to Parents (lots of pregnant women have leaks, too). This happens when the pelvic floor muscles around the bladder have weakened, or because the nerves controlling the bladder have been damaged in childbirth, says WebMD. When sudden pressure from a cough, heavy lift, or laugh occurs, the bladder pressure overpowers those muscles and leaks break through.

The good news? There are so many options for incontinence products today, with enough variety for you to pick and choose what’s most important to you in your personal protection. Whether you want something organic, reusable, or subscription-based, it’s out there, mama.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Rael Organic Cotton Reusable Incontinence Pads Organic Cotton Reusable Incontinence Pads Rael | $30 see on get rael If you prefer to keep your feminine products toxin-free (a smart pick both for your body and the environment), Rael has you covered. Their ultra-absorbent, odor-resistant, organic cotton pads are reusable for up to 120 wears and come in a variety of sizes (petite, regular, large, and overnight). Purchase three for $30 on GetRael.com.

2. Attn: Grace Bladder Leakage Hybrid Pads Bladder Leakage Light Hybrid Pads Attn: Grace | $11 see on attn: grace Whether you need light, moderate, or heavy flow protection, these thin-yet-super-absorbent pads are meant to keep you dry while dealing with bladder leaks (or during your period). They're made without chlorine, synthetic fragrances, and latex, and their plant-based design makes them extra breathable. Purchase a 28-pack for $11, or subscribe to scheduled shipments for a discount.

4. Poise Impressa Poise Impressa Incontinence Bladder Supports for Bladder Control Amazon | $13.49 see on amazon Similar to a tampon, the Impressa is designed to be inserted into the vagina, where it supports the bladder like a pessary device. Be sure to check out their sizing guide online, and make sure the Impressa is right for your type of leakage. Impressa is only available online, but you can snag a box on Amazon for $13.49.

5. Knix Leakproof Underwear Knixy Lace Leakproof High Rise Knix | $28 Available in sizes S through XXL see on knix Much like Speax, Knix is all about making protection from leaks pretty, because in their words: "Sometimes we bleed. Sometimes we pee a little." Knix offers seamless nude undies for a range of skin tones and some lacy options that promise to keep you fresh, dry, and smiling. Leak-proof styles range from $23 to $38.

7. Willow Signature Underwear Willow Signature Underwear Willow | $54.99 Sizes S/M, L, XL, XXL see on hiwillow If you're in need of absorbent underwear on a daily basis, consider making the move to Willow. These undies are disposable, but they certainly don't look it. Willow will send a box of 60 to you, however often you choose, for $54.99.

8. Cora 100% Organic Cotton Moderate Absorbency Ultra-Thin Pads Cora Ultra Thin Bladder Pads Target | $6.99 see on target Whether it's the price (hello, 30-count for $6.99) or just a great excuse to go to Target, these Cora bladder pads are an ideal option for women with light leaks. They're made of hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking material for maximum comfort. Peek at the other offerings from this brand if you like their vibe but want a different size.

9. Always Discreet Boutique Always Discreet Boutique Incontinence & Postpartum Underwear for Women Amazon | $11.99 see on amazon The Always Discreet Boutique line is a fan favorite among lots of postpartum women, and if they work for you after baby, consider trying a pair on for bladder leaks, too. They're $11.99 per pack, available at most stores and pharmacies and online, and their RapidDry core turns liquid to gel for heavy leak protection.