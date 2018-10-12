I love Halloween but I've always been more of a "Let's see what I can throw together" kind of gal. I'm usually taping something on as I walk out the door on Halloween night. But since my 4-year-old is now at an age when she takes Halloween costumes pretty seriously, I've decided it's time that I just bite the bullet and buy a costume. That's why I rounded up 10 cheap costumes for women on Amazon Prime under $20. With any of these costumes, you can look frighteningly festive while staying on budget.

Whether you want to be a superhero for the night, or you want to spice things up dressed as hot sauce, these cheap and easy Halloween costumes are perfect for a night out trick-or-treating with your little ghouls, or for attending your own Halloween bash. Plus, a lot of these looks can be worn in some capacity well beyond fright night. The Green Lantern t-shirt, with abs, is something you might just want to rock while binge-watching your favorite show on the couch!

So if you're still on the prowl for the perfect Halloween get-up, here are 10 Amazon Prime costumes that you could have at your door in just two short days or less.

1 Wonder Woman DC Comics Wonder Woman Costume $18 Amazon I love that this Wonder Woman costume is super easy but still super fun. It comes with a crew neck printed t-shirt, a cape and an awesome headband. You could pair it with some gold cuff bracelets to round out the look. Buy Now

2 Bee Kangaroo Costumes Adult Woman Bee $18 Amazon This buzz-worthy bee costume includes a one-size-fits most tunic, as well some attached wings, stinger and hood with attached antennae. If your kiddo is dressing up like a flower, this would make the perfect coordinated ensemble. Buy Now

3 Green Lantern DC Comics Women's Green Lantern Costume $14 Amazon Any shirt with sprayed-on abs is a winner in my book. This superhero costume comes with an eye mask, and ring too so you can feel like a ripped Hal Jordan for a night. Buy Now

4 Pink Lady from 'Grease' Jude Pink Ladies 1950s costume $12 Amazon Calling all 'Grease' lovers! Now you can dress up like one of the Pink Ladies with this pink satin jacket and blank-and-white polka dotted scarf. Pair it with some black leggings and black pumps, and you're ready to rock. Buy Now

6 Day of the Dead mask Glitter Red Roses Day of the Dead Sugar Skull Temporary Face Tattoo Kit $6 Amazon If you fell in love with the Day of the Dead rituals after watching 'Coco', you'll love this sugar skull temporary tattoo kit, which comes with two complete masks. You can press on bright red roses, petal eye circles and green leaves that are sprinkled with sparkly glitter. (Of course, it goes without saying that one should always be respectful about costumes which could be seen as appropriating other people's cultural traditions.) Buy Now

7 Jack-O-Lantern Rubie's Costume Pumpkin Pie Costume $15 Amazon With this quick and easy costume, you'll be the cutest pumpkin in the patch. It comes with a headpiece and smiling pumpkin romper. Pair it with some black leggings, and you're ready for a festive night. Buy Now

8 Pirate Smiffy's Women's Pirate Lady Costume Dress $16 Amazon Aye Aye, Matey. Channel your best Jack Sparrow in this female pirate costume! It comes with a ragged-edged dress with arms ties, a red sash and headpiece. Sadly, the eye patch is not included but that's an easy add-on. Buy Now

9 Jessie from 'Toy Story' Disguise Disney Pixar Toy Story Jessie Costume $13 You can dress like Jessie from 'Toy Story' with this cowgirl hat and gold sequin bow. Pair it with a Western shirt and you're all set for a rollicking good time this Halloween. Buy Now