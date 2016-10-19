Do you have a little bun in the oven? If so, you are lucky to be expecting this time of year because there just are so many clever Halloween costumes for pregnant women. The best thing about these costumes is that most of them are quick, easy, and inexpensive to put together yourself.

I am a big proponent of the DIY costume, even more so if you already have the pieces you need for your costume in your closet or find them for a stea. No one loves spending a ton of cash on a store-bought costume that will, most likely, be a one-time wear. In fact, before I discovered that I was crafty, I ended up filling a huge storage tub with costumes that my empty wallet wouldn't let me part with. Yes, the storage container is still in my garage, and no, none of the adult costumes have ever been worn again.

Another reason to consider a homemade Halloween costume is that maternity costumes, just like maternity clothing, can be ridiculously expensive. If you are ready to take on a quick and easy DIY project, and be the cutest pregnant mama at the party, here are some clever Halloween costumes for moms-to-be.

1. Winnie The Pooh Courtesy of Yvette Manes Pregnant mamas make the cutest Winnie The Poohs. Start with a pair of gold stretchy pants, pair with a matching gold long-sleeve t-shirt, and top with a red short-sleeve t-shirt. Finish off the look with a pair of Pooh ears, and you can make a honey pot out of a pumpkin and a marker. TheMorgan Stretch Cotton Foldover Waist Yoga Pants TheMorgan/Amazon | $9 See On Amazon Elope Disney Winnie The Pooh Ears Costume Headband Elope/Amazon | $13 See On Amazon

2. Fish Bowl Courtesy of Yvette Manes Your tummy can be a cute fish bowl this Halloween. Layer a dark blue t-shirt (with a hole cut out for the belly) over a light blue t-shirt or tank top, and paint an aquarium scene using an acrylic paint set. Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt Hanes/Amazon | $12 See On Amazon Apple Barrel Matte Acrylic Paint Set Apple Barrel/Amazon | $18 See On Amazon

3. Junior Courtesy of Yvette Manes You will be a hit at your company Halloween party dressed as pregnant Arnold Schwarzenegger from the 1994 film, Junior. Start with a white dress shirt, a necktie, top with a black blazer and this Arnold Schwarzenegger mask. Faddish Women's Cotton Basic Boyfriend Ponte Rolled Blazer Faddish/Amazon | $19 See On Amazon Mask-Arade Cardboard Arnold Schwarzenegger Mask Mask-Arade/Amazon | $10 See On Amazon

5. Sunny Side Up Egg Courtesy of Yvette Manes You can make a quick sunny side egg costume with a yellow maternity tank top and some white poster board or foam board that you cut out in the shape of the egg white with a hole in the middle for your belly. There a few ways to make the “egg white” stick onto the “yolk.” You can use a non-toxic, fast-drying glue, sew on snap buttons, or simply use some strong tape. NIKIBIKI Seamless Tank Top NIKIBIKI/Amazon | $15 See On Amazon School Smart Railroad Boards School Smart/Amazon | $12 See On Amazon Kenkio Snap Buttons Kenkio/Amazon | $8 See On Amazon

7. Ash Ketchum and Poké Ball Courtesy of Yvette Manes You will catch 'em all in this Ash Ketchum and Poké Ball costume. Start with a white t-shirt and blue cardigan. Use washable paints to paint the Poké Ball on your belly. Top the look off with an Ash Ketchum hat. LALABEE Crewneck Button Down Knit Sweater Cardigan LALABEE/Amazon | $20 See On Amazon PLAYOLY Ash Ketchum Cosplay Trainer Hat PLAYOLY/Amazon | $12 See On Amazon

8. Basketball Player Courtesy of Yvette Manes This basketball player is such a great Halloween look! Layer a black tank over an orange one. Paint the outline of a basketball onto your belly (on the orange tank). Now all your need are some shorts and your most comfy basketball shoes. ToBeInStyle Wide Strap Racerback Form Fitting Tank Top ToBeInStyle/Amazon | $11 See On Amazon