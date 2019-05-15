Romper
10 Comfortable Wedding Heels For Pregnant Brides, Because Your Feet Hurt Enough

I almost had to cut my feet out of my Vans when I was 7 months pregnant after I took a long walk. I stupidly wore my new Vans when my husband and I walked about two or three miles round-trip, and by the time we got to our car, my feet wouldn't come out of my shoes because they swelled up so much. I couldn't imagine how bad it would be if I had to wear heels for something — like your wedding. What kind of comfortable wedding heels for pregnant women are out there? Are we destined to have to go barefoot?

One fun option that a few of my friends did for their weddings was have everyone in the bridal party (including the bride and groom) wear Converse shoes. And the bride wasn't even pregnant. But boy were those wedding pictures adorable and everybody looked great. If Converse isn't your thing, you could go Father of the Bride and wear white sneakers with lacy shoe laces like Annie did. But if you're set on wearing heels for your big day, that's pretty awesome.

I was too scared to wear heels when I was pregnant, but I always thought the women who did looked super cute. When you're looking for a good heel when you're pregnant, I believe a low heel and wide shoe is key. And all of these comfortable wedding shoes for pregnant folks fit the bill in one way or another.

1. ASOS Design Wide Fit Stardust Pointed Mid Heels

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Stardust pointed mid heels

$56

ASOS

When I think of a wedding shoe, I think of these wide-fit, stardust shoes from ASOS. The heel is the perfect height for walking down the aisle while pregnant. Throw on these babies and you'll be set for an evening of dancing with your new spouse.

2. Round-Toe, Low-Heel Crystal Pumps

Round-Toe Low-Heel Crystal Pumps

$50

David's Bridal

I LOVE these shoes, and they kinda look like the shoes I wore on my wedding day (except mine were red and teal, but more on that later). This style is comfortable and classic and will look perfect with your dream dress.

3. Soft Style Deanna

Soft Style Deanna

$55

Zappos

This shoes will be comfortable and durable on your wedding day with a low thick heel and the option to choose your width on the Zappos website.

4. Michael Kors Flex Kitten Pump

Michael Kors MK Flex Kitten Pump

$89

Zappos

I mean, when can you sparkle it up if not on your wedding day? These Michael Kors kitten pumps are dazzling and comfy since the heel is so small. They're also a medium width according to the Zappos website.

5. Be Mine Bridal Anya Ivory Satin Mid-Heeled Shoes

Be Mine Bridal Anya Ivory Satin Mid-Heeled Shoe

$48

ASOS

I think these shoes are so elegant and adorable. I love a good ribbon around the ankle in a shoe. This low and thick heel will help you stay balanced as you walk toward your soon-to-be spouse.

6. I.N.C. Lenii Evening Pumps

I.N.C. Lenii Evening Pumps, Created for Macy's

$100

Girl, these shoes are glamorous and perfect for pregnancy. They have a low heel and come in wide sizes to accommodate your growing tootsies. You'll look and feel amazing.

7. Ginifur Wedge Sandals

Ginifur Wedge Sandals, Created for Macy's

$80

Macy's

You can't go wrong with a gorgeous wedge on your wedding day, and these wedges have just enough bling to make your feet feel really special. They're low to the ground and have plenty of room so you won't be tearing them off after the ceremony.

8. Satin Mary Jane Closed-Toed Shoes With Ribbons

Women's Stretch Satin Mary Jane with Ribbon Tie

$35

Light In The Box

These shoes have a slight heel, giving you a little lift, but they're stretchy satin and tie up with a bow, giving your feet room to change sizes.

9. ASOS Design Wide-Fit Speaker Pointed Heels

ASOS DESIGN Wide-Fit Speaker Pointed Heels

$18

ASOS

When you feel like your feet's MO is swollen and puffy, these wide-fit pointed heels will be a godsend on your wedding day. They'll look classic, but you'll be comfortable. A win-win.

10. Dance All Day Mary Jane Heels

Dance All Day Mary Jane Heel

$50

ModCloth

Who says you have to wear white or silver shoes on your wedding day? These yellow Mary Janes will make quite the statement, and they look vintage to boot. I wore red and teal vintage heels on my wedding day and I got so many compliments on them. They were really special.