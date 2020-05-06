10 Comfy-Chic Wrap Dresses & Tops That Make Getting Dressed Effortless
No matter how much planning goes into making your morning stress-free, from crack-of-dawn alarms to prepping meals the night before, you could always use just a little more time. This is particularly true when it comes to getting dressed for a work-from-home day (probably because it tends to happen last, right after making sure the kids eat, dress, and are ready to go by the time class starts).
After all this, finding a look for yourself that you genuinely love can feel nearly impossible (never-mind it being stain-free, too). If you're craving a stylish ensemble, we've got just the thing — actually, we have ten of them! Enter: The classic wrap design. Whether yours comes in the form of a timeless summer dress or elegant work-from-home blouse, there's no denying the wrap's versatility and total ease.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Spin right into date night-in with this long-sleeve floral number. Its silky fabric keeps it breathable for summer workdays, and a fun animal print is a twist on the usual floral.
A delightful mix of nautical stripes and blossoming florals come together to make this wrap top your next work-ready favorite.
A faux-wrap dress offers all the same timeless style — but in one easy up-and-over motion. (Hey, one less step makes all the difference for busy mornings, right?)
This midi-length wrap is all about the details, from delicate smocked sleeves to its 100 percent linen design — a bright and breezy pick for when the temperatures really begin to climb.
Getting dressed becomes easier with a go-to greige top that matches everything. Wear with your favorite satin skirt for an upscale finish, or pull on jeans for an everyday look.
Look closer, and you'll see zebras, elephants, and jungle-like fronds unfurl over this amazing elbow-length wrap top. Wear with the matching midi, or slip on your summer cutoffs for solid weekend style.
Okay, okay — this jewel-tone piece isn't a wrap top or wrap dress, but I'd argue the wrap jumpsuit accomplishes the same statement-making splash. (Plus, this one is outfitted with pockets!)
A contrasting print mash-up is one of my favorite ways to stand out, and this wrap top does exactly that. Style with jeans and slip-on mules for a work-to-weekend look that's anything but average.
A classic black wrap top is the answer to every "but I have nothing to wear!" closet conundrum. Want to wear it over a knit midi skirt? Go for it. Tucked into black slacks? You bet. Jeans? Of course! This top has you covered.