What are the snuggliest, cuddliest dog breeds? I feel like it's a question that could result in a full-on brawl, as no doubt every pooch owner thinks their dog is the most adorable hound ever to crawl into a lap. But there are in fact some canines that are known to be more affectionate and playful than others. In the below list, I round up 10 of the cuddliest dog breeds most likely to attempt to smother you with licks.

I know most of us probably think of fur quality and fluffiness when we hear the word "cuddly," and tend to ponder which dogs most resemble Paddington. However, I know firsthand that plushness does not equate cuddliness. When I was a kid, we had a cocker spaniel that was so fluffy and cute it was named Bunny for its resemblance to a baby rabbit. But I am here to say that Bunny would sooner sink his teeth into your ankle than frolic about on the floor with you. It made him a pretty great guard dog, as many a stranger was surprised to discover that the custard-colored, curly-haired picture of adorableness on our porch was in fact a floppy-eared ball of fury — coiled for the attack. (This, of course, is not to say cocker spaniels can't be super cuddly and affectionate dogs. They totally can. Just not the one my parents purchased.)

And now, without further ado, let us take a look at some dogs that have little interest in biting your ankles, and would much rather just sit on your feet and pant with joy while you watch Chernobyl.

1. Eskimo Puppy Shutterstock This fluff ball of a pup checks all the boxes for cuddliness. It's playful, loves to be around family, and looks like it could be found in the stuffy section of a toy store. But take note, this breed may miss your cuddles so much when you head off to work that he spends the day yowling for your return. Vetstreet says not only are these guys barkers, they're also shedders, so prepare to either invest in a lint roller or to constantly look like you've been slow dancing with a polar bear.

2. Bichon Frise Shutterstock These dogs are so cute they're almost comical. These cottonball-like creatures were originally bred for the circus, which explains why they're so smart and eager to perform tricks. Pet Guide says Bichon Frise are extremely loyal and attention-seeking, and owners should expect to be trailed through the house in the hopes of a squeeze and some pets.

3. Mastiff Shutterstock Ever wanted to snuggle with a small horse? Well, then this might be the pet for you. Mastiffs are mainly known for their size, with males sometimes weighing as much as 200 pounds. But while they may be built like beasts, mastiffs are lovers, not fighters. Hills Pet says their calm demeanor makes them good for older children. They're also very affectionate, which makes them good for when you want to feel like you have an anvil on your feet. Note: mastiffs are also known for their loud snoring and room-clearing flatulence. Which you may already have enough of in your home.

4. Pug Shutterstock These flat-faced, furrow-browed little guys look like they're perpetually worried... possibly about how to get more cuddles. Pet Guide says these pooches are as sweet-natured as they are cute, are great with kids, and very much want to be the center of your world.

5. Old English Sheepdog Shutterstock The American Kennel Club describes this breed as "famous for his profuse coat and peak-a-boo hairdo, a distinctive bear-like gait, and a mellow, agreeable nature." What says cuddly more than "distinctly bear-like gait," I ask you? Along with being snuggle fiends, these guys are also fiercely protective, and will try to ward off danger with their loud, ringing bark. For a sample of what they sound like, check out this sheepdog puppy with road rage.

6. Golden Retriever Shutterstock There's a reason this pooch is so popular. Not only are these dogs real lookers, ESA Doctors says their intellect and easy-going personality makes them perfect service dogs, hunting dogs, and exercise partners. They're also extremely affectionate, and more than happy to let you run your hands over their glossy, golden, Pantene-commercial worthy coats.

7. Great Dane Shutterstock I must admit, I don't immediately think "cuddly" when I think of Great Danes. What I think is, "Wouldn't it be weird to have a pet big enough to ride to work?" But Great Danes do in fact make the cuddle list. Like mastiffs, these guys are gentle giants, and are considered good-natured and very welcoming of a snuggle. Bark ranks them at number 11 on their list of "13 Breeds Most Likely To Give You Some Serious PDA."

8. Australian Shepherd Shutterstock These handsome, long-haired canines are known for their keen herding abilities, and are incredibly smart and sweet. As if to make the case for their own cuddliness, here's a picture of one holding a teddy bear. These pups can also be rather sensitive, and Rover says "when they’re feeling unsatisfied, they’ll let you know with a good talking-to or a very moving pout." So they could also be good practice for having a teenager.

9. Newfoundland Shutterstock These fluffy, big-eyed beauties are total cuddle magnets, and their chill attitude and large size makes them excellent armrests. Just don't try to balance a beer on their back. (Or any living creatures' back, for that matter.) Pet Guide says "because this big boy just never tires of affection, you can always count on having a TV-watching companion." At long last, a pet with which to watch all 8 million seasons of Grey's Anatomy...