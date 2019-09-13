Pretty much nothing on this planet is more endearing than the iconic Fred Rogers of Mister Roger's Neighborhood, but the main character of the animated spinoff of your favorite childhood show, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, does come close. Daniel Tiger is the 4-year-old character that steals the hearts of toddlers and preschoolers everywhere with his charming demeanor and can-do attitude. He can take even the most complex of feelings and turn them into a manageable kid-friendly tune, which is why Daniel Tiger Halloween costumes are at the top of most kids' costume wish list.

Although Daniel is the show's most popular character, kids who love the supporting cast of Daniel's family and friends can sport costumes with their friendly faces as well. While big box retailers may only regularly carry Daniel costumes and unofficial costumes in the spirit of the other characters, you can find several options that more closely resemble characters like Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and Miss Elaina on sites like Etsy. Another option when it comes to Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood costumes is to grab an accessory like a mask or headpiece and add your own clothing to the mix to make your kids resemble their favorite characters as much as possible. No matter which route you choose, your kids are sure to love wearing one of these Daniel Tiger Halloween costume options this year.

1. Deluxe Daniel Tiger Costume Daniel Tiger Deluxe Toddler Costume Target | $30 SEE ON TARGET Most toddlers who have seen Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood are basically obsessed with the show. This classic Daniel Tiger costume from Target includes a tiger jumpsuit complete with a tiger headpiece and Daniel's signature red pullover.

2. Katerina Kittycat Deluxe Costume Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Katerina Kittycat Deluxe Toddler Costume Disguise | $50 SEE ON AMAZON If your little one just loves the precious Katerina Kittycat, they can don her charming green dress and look just like her this Halloween thanks to this costume complete with a Katerina headpiece.

3. O The Owl-Inspired Kids Costume Kids Owl Costume Spirit Halloween | $45 SEE ON SPIRIT HALLOWEEN While it's not an official O the Owl costume, your kid can look darn close to the wise character from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood in this blue owl costume from Spirit Halloween.

4. 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood' Character Masks Daniel Tiger Inspired Masks 805 Masks | $10 SEE ON ETSY If you're looking to go a more homemade route with your kids' Halloween costume, or want to join in on the fun yourself, snagging this a mask from Etsy is a great way to complete a costume that pays tribute to Daniel Tiger or one of his fun friends. Choose from Daniel, Miss Elaina, Katerina, Prince Wednesday, and O the Owl in both kids and adult sizes.

5. Daniel Tiger Crochet Hat Daniel Tiger Costume Hat Crafted For His Glory | $21 SEE ON ETSY If your little one isn't too keen on dressing head to toe like Daniel Tiger, but still wants to show off their love for the character this Halloween, they can wear this Daniel Tiger costume hat with a red sweatshirt and call it a day. As a bonus, they can wear this cozy hat all winter long.

6. Prince Wednesday Toddler Costume Prince Wednesday Inspired Costume Remitha Lynn N Company | $55 SEE ON ETSY Daniel Tiger's BFF, Prince Wednesday, is a crowd favorite thanks to his readiness to have fun and can-do attitude. If your kid loves the stately entertainer, they'll love dressing just like him for Halloween.

7. Miss Elaina Kids Costume Miss Elaina Costume Daniel Tiger Inspired Remitha Lynn N Company | $55 SEE ON ETSY Your kid can dress like Daniel Tiger's fun and creative friend Miss Elaina this Halloween in this custom costume from Etsy seller Remitha Lynn N Company. The pink and yellow dress comes complete with pink headband and pink and yellow socks to help your little one look just like Miss Elaina.

8. Baby Margaret Hat Baby Margaret Custom Order Tiny Loops Crochet Co | $34 SEE ON ETSY This is a great option for families who want to dress like the whole Tiger crew. If your preschooler or toddler is already set on being Daniel, your baby can wear this Baby Margaret crochet cap, add a yellow dress, and you're good to go! There's even an adorable matching tail that ties around your baby's waist included as well. So precious.

9. Adult Daniel Tiger Mascot Cartoon Tiger Mascot Costume Shop Mascot | $190 SEE ON SHOP MASCOT While it may be a bit on the pricey side for a Halloween costume, if your family is a true die-hard Daniel Tiger fan, consider wearing this adult Daniel Tiger mascot costume and absolutely make your kid's entire year. And f you play your cards right, other parents may end up hiring you to make guest appearances at their kids' birthday parties post-Halloween. Win, win.