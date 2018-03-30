10 Easter Babies "R" Us Sales You Can't Miss Out On This Weekend

Regardless of whether or not you celebrate Easter, one thing is for sure: the holiday is great for hitting up some weekend sales. If you're looking to buy gifts for the special day or stock up for the future, there's no end to the amount of money you can save. In fact, there are some Easter Babies "R" Us sales you should totally take advantage of, while you still can.

For expectant moms in particular, the liquidation of Babies "R" Us and its parent company could be a relative goldmine. Bradley Thomas, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., tells the Chicago Tribune that there's an estimated $2 billion of baby-related sales ready for the taking. While the store isn't accepting any new baby registries at the moment, if you set up one prior to the announcement that roughly 180 Toys "R" us stores were closing, other retailers like Buy Buy Baby, Target, and Amazon.com could bid on your information with the hopes that you'll find some necessities via their establishments. In other words, not all is lost.

For now, the company's encouraging customers to "save or write down the products on your registry as soon as possible, so you will have a list of those products you wanted before the registry is turned off." Or, you can use Easter weekend to dive into those registries before the stores close. So with that in mind, here are some of the essential sales you can take advantage of this holiday weekend.

Canvas Folding Bin Babies "R" Us Koala Baby Canvas Folding Bin - Gray Chevron Print (now: $7, was: $10, Babies "R" Us) Keep your little one's things clutter-free and stored in style with this bin. It's a great place for diapers, supplies, books, or extra toys. And if you're looking to store it away, just take the sturdy bottom insert and this thing folds flat.

Playard Babies "R" Us Ingenuity Smart and Simple Playard - Cambridge (now: $100, was: $120, Babies "R" Us) The benefits are right there in the name: smart and simple. This genius playard folds quickly without moving the bassinet, and offers an elevated changing table. It also comes complete with wheels that make it easily movable, and a travel bag to take this puppy on the go. What's not to love?

High Chair Babies "R" Us Baby Trend Tempo High Chair- Floral Pop (now: $65, was: $90, Babies "R" Us) Feed your baby in this easily adjustable, high-fashion chair. The description boasts, "six height positions, three reclining positions and one-hand tray removal, and a five-point safety harness for baby's safety." At this price, walk, run, or crawl to your nearest location before they're all gone.

Stroller Travel System Babies "R" Us Graco Modes 3 Lite LX Click Connect Stroller Travel System - Watney(now: $290, was: $330, Babies "R" Us) With a total of nine ways to ride, this travel system is all your baby needs to get from A to B safely and efficiently. The lightweight system grows with your infant, through toddlerhood, and with an "innovative fold design [that] allows you to fold the stroller with or without the seat."

Convertible Crib Babies "R" Us Baby Cache Haven Hill 4-in-1 Convertible Crib - White Lace (now: $300, was: $450, Babies "R" Us) Get the most bang for your buck with this 4-in-1 crib. Yes, it starts out as a simple crib, but you can turn it into a toddler bed, then daybed, and, finally, a full-size bed. It's also made to last with its sturdy construction, yet delicate design.

Changing Table Babies "R" Us Delta Children Bennington Changing Table - White Ambiance (now: $90, was: $125, Babies "R" Us) The sturdy frame comes equipped with a water-resistant changing pad, safety straps to keep your little one in place and convenient, and open shelves so all your diaper changing supplies are within reach.

Baby Monitor Babies "R" Us Safety 1st Sure Glow Audio Baby Monitor - MO067 (now: $20, was: $25, Babies "R" Us) Every new parent should have something to keep an eye, er, ear out for their little one. The Sure Glow offers a gentle night light with volume-sensitive lights to alert you to their every movement. It's also portable with an audio jack, so you can pop your earbuds in and listen in stealth-mode.

Activity Gym Babies "R" Us Skip Hop Explore and More Funscape Activity Gym (now: $35, was: $50, Babies "R" Us) Every baby deserves an area to safely explore new sights and sounds. With vivid colors, sensory toys that captivate the imagination, and even a musical owl that plays "If You're Happy and You Know It" when squeezed, tummy time has never been more exciting (or affordable).

Diaper Bag Babies "R" Us Jeep Backpack Diaper Bag - Grey (now: $40, was: $50, Babies "R" Us) Who says you have to lug around some huge, loud, gaudy diaper bag? This cool backpack comes with padded changing pad, insulated bottle pocket, and a wipes case. You won't be lacking space to put all of baby's things in this diaper bag, and it's easy on the shoulders and back.