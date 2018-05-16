10 Easy Royal Wedding Party Foods That You'll Actually Want To Make At The Crack Of Dawn

Hosting a royal wedding viewing party sounds like a blast, except there's one major issue that poses a potential problem for anyone who's not a morning person: The ceremony will broadcast at 7 a.m. Eastern Time. On a Saturday morning. Which, honestly, is just plain wrong. Sure, there's a time difference to contend with, but couldn't Buckingham Palace have taken all the royal family fans on this side of the pond into consideration? At any rate, this means you'll be feeding partygoers when you'd rather be in bed. So what are some easy royal wedding breakfast party foods that you'll actually want to make at the crack of dawn?

A full English breakfast could be one to go (fried eggs, sausage, bacon, beans, toast, mushrooms, and tomatoes) but those aren't very party-friendly foods. For one thing, they don't look particularly cute on a table that's all decked out with royal wedding themed decorations; for another, they're not the kind of thing that's easy to eat from a paper plate while you're standing up, chatting about crazy fancy hats.

Luckily, there are lots of easy recipes out there for foods that are both in keeping with the British theme and won't take up too much of your precious morning time (some can even be made ahead).

1 Chocolate Chip Scones Brown Eyed Baker It doesn't get much more British than scones, and these chocolate chip scones from Brown Eyed Baker are surprisingly simple to make from scratch (just 20 minutes of prep and 15 minutes of baking).

2 Bacon & Nutella Napoleons A Spicy Perspective Bacon and Nutella Napoleons? Yes, yes, and yes — especially because this recipe from A Spicy Perspective is made with store bought pound cake, so you'll be doing more assembling than actual cooking. If this feels too detailed for your early-morning call-time, then skip the intricate assembly and just use the components to make little pound cake sandwiches. All the yummy flavors will still be there.

3 Make Ahead Mini Ham & Spinach Breakfast Pies Good Life Eats When you're hosting a party in the wee hours of the morning (which doesn't happen very often in life, thankfully), make-ahead recipes like this one for mini ham and spinach breakfast pies from Good Life Eats are essential. Just reheat and serve. (Also, once again, any type of "pie" is in keeping with the British theme, right?)

4 Overnight Waffles With Whipped Lemon Cream & Strawberries Half Baked Harvest In keeping with the overnight prep theme, the batter for these waffles with whipped Meyer lemon cream and strawberries from Half Baked Harvest sits overnight (and the whipped cream can be made ahead of time, too), so all you have to do is fire up the waffle iron in the morning. Plus, the lemon cream is a nice shout-out to the lemon-elderflower royal wedding cake. Of course if you're not much into making homemade waffles, no one's going to judge you for throwing a few frozen Eggos in the toaster instead.

5 Crumpets With Assorted Toppings stephm2506/Fotolia For the easiest possible morning, you're going to want to supplement your homemade dishes with some store-bought stuff. There's still a tiny bit of time left to order some authentic Duffy's Crumpets from Amazon for $17, or you can always grab some at the grocery store or bakery. Serve with an assortment of toppings: butter, jam, honey, lemon curd, Nutella, cream cheese, almond butter, etc.

6 Sausage & Egg Hash Brown Cups Mom on Timeout They're not quite bangers and mash, but these sausage and egg hash brown cups from Mom on Timeout do have the oh-so-British sausage thing going for them.

7 Glazed Lemon Blueberry Scones Mom on Timeout Yes, there's already a recipe for scones on this list. But remember, scones are very, very British... and very easy. These glazed lemon blueberry scones (also from Mom on Timeout) have the lemon tie-in, too, so they're beyond perfect.

8 Melon Salad With Lime, Honey & Mint Simply Scratch No cooking required for this light, elegant melon salad with honey, lime and mint from Simply Scratch — and the gorgeous pastel colors look like they should be in a bridesmaid's bouquet. The lazy version? Sliced melons drizzled with honey and lime and garnished with flecks of mint. The secret to making it a show-stopper is consistency: cut up the slices so that they're uniform in size.

9 Tea Sandwiches istetiana/Fotolia Whether you pick up a platter of pre-made mini sandwiches or make them yourself, tea sandwiches are super British and take very little effort. Classic combos include cucumber slices and butter on white bread, watercress and egg salad, and smoked salmon and cream cheese on pumpernickel (check out more tea sandwich ideas on The Spruce).