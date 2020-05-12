As the opportunity to go somewhere other than the pharmacy becomes more and more realistic, the time has come to invest in a face mask (if you haven't already). They're selling out fast in stores (many of which still aren't even open), but there are plenty of face masks on Amazon to choose from. Whether you want disposable, bulk, or handmade, they have it.

As the demand for certain products (like toilet paper) has grown, some things have become harder to find (or, harder to find at a reasonable price). Right now, face masks are in demand, so you want to stock up before that demand overwhelms the supply. You also want to make sure the masks you buy are high quality and meet standards set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). When you're browsing, don't forget to check out the options at Amazon Handmade, which is essentially their version of Etsy. You can find some great masks on the site and take comfort in knowing you're helping out a small shop with your purchase.

No matter which route you go on Amazon, there are some really great masks available that will help you stop the spread of the coronavirus. The most important thing is to find one that works (bonus points if it's cute).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Classic Black WITHMOONS Cotton Face Mouth Amazon | $8 $7 See on Amazon This basic cotton black mask is straightforward and sleek. It has stretchy ear loops for a better fit, is machine washable, and will even help with allergies by keeping pollen out of your nose.

2. Handmade Leopard Print Easy to Breathe Fabric Mouth Cover Amazon | $13 Available in 11 patterns and in Adult, Youth, Child, and XL Adult See on Amazon You can never go wrong with leopard print (or one of the other 10 print options for this mask). This snazzy mask has three layers and is machine washable.

3. Four Pack Saris and Things 4 Pk Unisex Black Washable Reusable Face & Mouth Cover Amazon | $30 See on Amazon You can get four of these two-layer reusable cotton masks with this pack. Each mask has elastic ear pieces and can be machine washed and tumble dried.

4. Reversible Bella Supply Boutique Double-Sided Face Mask, Rainbow/Purple Amazon | $14 Available in sizes for Women, Men, and Children See on Amazon Depending on your mood, you can choose to wear this double-layered cotton mask in solid purple or rainbow stripes. It has a folded design to cover you from nose to chin and elastic ear loops. One thing to note is that it should be hand washed.

5. Pack Of Disposable Masks Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 Amazon | $39 See on If the idea of reusable masks makes you uncomfortable, you can get this pack of 50 three-layer disposable masks. They're adjustable to better fit your face and are made from a non-allergenic material.

6. Blue Stripes Double-Layered Cotton Face Mask Amazon | $13 See on Amazon With this double-layered cotton mask, you get some color and a pattern without being too flashy. You can toss it in the washing machine and dryer whenever it needs a quick refresh. Note this is a "one size fits most" adult mask.

7. White Three-Layer Debrief Me Premium Everyday Face Mask Amazon | $13 See on Amazon This mask is made with three layers of "breathable" cotton that's wrinkle free. It's also hypoallergenic and has elastic ear loops for a secure fit.

8. Sparkly Blue Sparkle of Elegance Royal Blue Glitz Face Mask Amazon | $16 See on Amazon This three-layer face mask comes in a beautiful blue with little bits of sparkle in it. It's made from 100% cotton and is adjustable for a snug fit. It can also be machine washed, tumble dried, and even ironed.

9. Sure To Bring Laughs MojiGear Grin Face Pollution Filter Mask Amazon | $13 See on Amazon Make someone smile with this two-layer cotton mask. It features a cartoon smile with a sealed-in filter and elastic ear loops, sized for teens and adults.