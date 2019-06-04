Romper
Courtesy Anne Vorrasi

10 Flower Girl Dresses Under $50 That Will Steal The Show — Well, Almost

By Alison Kresta
If you're gearing up for wedding season and are currently searching for the perfect flower girl dress, you probably already know that there are so many adorable options out there. Flower girl dresses have come a long way since the shoulder pads and carpet-like floral print that adorned the dresses of the '90s. And even better, if you're in need of a frock that won't break the bank, there are plenty of flower girl dresses under $50. Yup, turns out you don't have to spend more money than you thought you would this wedding season.

And seriously, these flower girl dresses are so stunning. I'm really wondering why these weren't in style when I walked down the aisle as a flower girl back in the early '90s. These dresses are gorgeous and are made with all the quality materials you love like lace, tulle, and satin. Whether you're looking for a classic timeless dress for your little girl or if you're going all out for a bride that is oh-so-extra, there's something for all styles (and budgets) on this list. Many of these options come in a variety of colors and allow add-ons such as floral headbands and sashes, so if you don't see exactly what you're looking for, don't despair. They can be pretty easily customized.

1. Multi-Layer Tulle

As-Is Spaghetti-Strap Tulle Flower Girl Dress

$146

$29

David's Bridal

This satin and tulle spaghetti strap dress is just adorable with its multi-layered, tiered skirt. The dress pictured is peach but it's also available in purple, perfect for a wedding with lavender colors.

2. Princess Dress

White, Ivory Shabby Chic Rose Flower Girl Dress

$50

TutuSweetBoutiqueCo On Etsy

This made-to-order dress is one of the best sellers on Etsy and perfect if you're going for that "princess" vibe. The long full skirt creates a truly royal-inspired gown. If white isn't the color you're looking for though, this dress comes in a variety of color options from bright green to pale pink and everything in between.

3. Sparkle Dress

Ivory Tulle Flower Girl Dress

$47

NicolettesCouture on Etsy

A gold sequined bodice, gold elastic spaghetti straps, tulle knee-length tutu, and ribbon sash make up this glamorous number. It's also one of the seller's bestselling items. You can opt for a bold color for the sash or keep it neutral with ivory or champagne, but either way, you can't go wrong with this fairytale beauty.

4. The Classic Tea Length Dress

Classic Satin and Tulle Flower Girl Dress

$43

Etsy

You really can't go wrong with this simple and elegant two-tone option. Choose from a champagne or blush pink skirt, and not pictured is the adorable satin belt that ties in the back.

5. Sequins

Chiffon Flower Girl Dress

$25

ThaliaSDesign on Etsy

If you're looking for something soft and flowy, this silky chiffon dress features fancy sequin details on the shoulders and waist. It also has a back lace-up and tie.

6. Go Boho

Long Sleeve Lace Flower Girl Dress

$47

SongbirdCelebrations on Etsy

Here's a perfect option for a boho wedding. It's cotton-lined to prevent it from feeling scratchy (a big plus). Add some flowers in her hair for a fairytale touch.

7. Blush Pink

Blush Pink Flower Girl Dress

$25

ThaliaSDesign on Etsy

This gorgeous dress features a classic bodice, soft tulle, and an A-lined skirt. It's available in blush pink, ivory, or white with adjustable shoulder straps.

8. Vintage Inspired

Rustic Country Flower Girl Dress

$32

RusticRoadBoutique on Etsy

Check out this vintage-inspired dress that suits so many different themes and occasions. This dress features an attached ribbon sash, topped with a jewel/pearl embellished with shabby roses on top. The color pictured is "earthy taupe."

9. Lace Bodice

Rustic Lace Dress

$45

Thelittlekitten23 on Etsy

The lace bodice on this classic-shaped flower girl dress offers an extra touch of elegance. It's available in all the classic shades (white, ivory, and pink), so you're sure to find something that suits your color scheme.

10. Fancy Lace

Country Lace Dress

$39

SweetValentina on Etsy

This romantic dress is made from extra soft lace and features a delicate flutter sleeve and sweetheart neckline. It's lined with soft cotton fabric for comfort and a side zipper for easy wear, plus it ties in the back with a satin sash for an added touch. It basically comes in every color in the rainbow