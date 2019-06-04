If you're gearing up for wedding season and are currently searching for the perfect flower girl dress, you probably already know that there are so many adorable options out there. Flower girl dresses have come a long way since the shoulder pads and carpet-like floral print that adorned the dresses of the '90s. And even better, if you're in need of a frock that won't break the bank, there are plenty of flower girl dresses under $50. Yup, turns out you don't have to spend more money than you thought you would this wedding season.

And seriously, these flower girl dresses are so stunning. I'm really wondering why these weren't in style when I walked down the aisle as a flower girl back in the early '90s. These dresses are gorgeous and are made with all the quality materials you love like lace, tulle, and satin. Whether you're looking for a classic timeless dress for your little girl or if you're going all out for a bride that is oh-so-extra, there's something for all styles (and budgets) on this list. Many of these options come in a variety of colors and allow add-ons such as floral headbands and sashes, so if you don't see exactly what you're looking for, don't despair. They can be pretty easily customized.