10 Flower Girl Dresses Under $50 That Will Steal The Show — Well, Almost
If you're gearing up for wedding season and are currently searching for the perfect flower girl dress, you probably already know that there are so many adorable options out there. Flower girl dresses have come a long way since the shoulder pads and carpet-like floral print that adorned the dresses of the '90s. And even better, if you're in need of a frock that won't break the bank, there are plenty of flower girl dresses under $50. Yup, turns out you don't have to spend more money than you thought you would this wedding season.
And seriously, these flower girl dresses are so stunning. I'm really wondering why these weren't in style when I walked down the aisle as a flower girl back in the early '90s. These dresses are gorgeous and are made with all the quality materials you love like lace, tulle, and satin. Whether you're looking for a classic timeless dress for your little girl or if you're going all out for a bride that is oh-so-extra, there's something for all styles (and budgets) on this list. Many of these options come in a variety of colors and allow add-ons such as floral headbands and sashes, so if you don't see exactly what you're looking for, don't despair. They can be pretty easily customized.
1. Multi-Layer Tulle
2. Princess Dress
White, Ivory Shabby Chic Rose Flower Girl Dress
$50
TutuSweetBoutiqueCo On Etsy
This made-to-order dress is one of the best sellers on Etsy and perfect if you're going for that "princess" vibe. The long full skirt creates a truly royal-inspired gown. If white isn't the color you're looking for though, this dress comes in a variety of color options from bright green to pale pink and everything in between.
3. Sparkle Dress
Ivory Tulle Flower Girl Dress
$47
NicolettesCouture on Etsy
A gold sequined bodice, gold elastic spaghetti straps, tulle knee-length tutu, and ribbon sash make up this glamorous number. It's also one of the seller's bestselling items. You can opt for a bold color for the sash or keep it neutral with ivory or champagne, but either way, you can't go wrong with this fairytale beauty.
4. The Classic Tea Length Dress
5. Sequins
6. Go Boho
7. Blush Pink
8. Vintage Inspired
9. Lace Bodice
10. Fancy Lace
Country Lace Dress
$39
SweetValentina on Etsy
This romantic dress is made from extra soft lace and features a delicate flutter sleeve and sweetheart neckline. It's lined with soft cotton fabric for comfort and a side zipper for easy wear, plus it ties in the back with a satin sash for an added touch. It basically comes in every color in the rainbow