10 Galentine's Day Games For Adults That Leslie Knope Would Love

There are many reasons to love Parks and Recreation. The writing is top-notch, the characters are all likable (even the ones you love to hate — looking at you, Councilman Jamm), Leslie Knope is a girl-power icon, and perhaps the most important reason, the greatest holiday all year was invented on this show — Galentine’s Day. Leslie wanted to truly show her girls that it’s always “ovaries before brovaries,” and she did so by dedicating a special day just for them. Honor your besties and Leslie Knope’s favorite holiday by throwing your own party with these Galentine’s Day games for adults. She’ll be so proud of you, “you beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful muskox.”

What's so cool about this holiday is that it went from completely fictional to an actual recognized national holiday on Feb. 13, just like Leslie Knope said it should. Whether it's to just celebrate the love of your friends, or to commiserate about being single the day before the official holiday of romance, Galentine's Day is the best day of the year for girlfriends. There are mimosas, snacks, music, gifts, and of course games. Doesn't that sound better than some stuffy dinner reservation at a steak house? Happy Galentine's Day to you and yours, friends. Enjoy these games at your official Galentine's Day party.

1 'Parks and Recreation' Marathon/Drinking Game Giphy What better day to binge-watch Parks and Recreation than on the official holiday coined by the show? Perhaps every time Leslie gives Ann a "compliment," Tom says one of his made-up words, Ron talks about how much he hates the government, or every time Chris says "literally," you should take a shot, or a drink.

2 Prosecco Pong Stag and Hen What's better than beer pong? Prosecco Pong ($24, Stag and Hen), of course. You and your gals will be laughing in no time while playing this bubbly take on an old classic.

3 Galentine's Bingo Etsy Of course someone on Etsy was creative enough to come up with an officially unofficial Galentine's Day Bingo game ($6, Etsy). Though you'll have to "go out" to do most of these, you'll have a blast talking to people you normally wouldn't talk to, taking shots, and taking group selfies on Galentine's Day.

4 Karaoke Giphy Though nobody could ever top Ann and April's rendition of "Time After Time," you sure can try with your own karaoke party with all of your besties. This song has to be on the list or it just isn't Galentine's Day.

5 Drink and Draw University Games Or you know, do drink and draw, because obviously that's so much more fun — especially if you're not a gifted artist. In Don't Drink and Draw ($15, Walmart), every player draws and guesses at every turn and the drawings get more and more hilarious as the drinks keep flowing. There is a "person, action, and location" card for each round and you'll be drawing crazy combinations of scenarios for everyone to guess what they are.

6 Booze N' Babes Dixie and Dot This game is like Jenga, but way more fun. As you pull the pieces from the stack, you'll have to perform the action on the piece, like dance on a table, tell two truths and one lie, shotgun a beer, and many other laugh-inducing things. Booze N' Babes ($24, Amazon) is the perfect Galentine's Day game that could also be kept in the closet for a bachelorette party when someone finds a Valentine and gets engaged. Of course, you'll still celebrate Galentine's Day — ovaries before brovaries.

7 Dirty Minds TDC Games When you get a group of gals together, you can guarantee there'll be some dirty talk. So challenge everyone with the hilarious game of Dirty Minds ($12, Amazon), "where the clues and answers are clean but your mind is dirty."

8 'Sex and The City' Trivia Cardinal Industries Most women in their 30s and 40s "grew up" with everyone's favorite group of gals: Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda. Put your SATC knowledge to the test with this Sex and the City Trivia game ($21, Amazon). Maybe pull out that coveted pink velvet DVD collection set and have a marathon while you're at it.

9 Ridiculous Expositions Gray Matters Games Get into two teams and sound out dirty phrases with Ridiculous Expositions ($20, Target), the hilarious game where there are dirty phrases lurking beneath the surface of these seemingly innocent sentences. It will be "sofa king awe sum."