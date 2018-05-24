10 Golf Gifts For Father's Day Sure To Be A Hole In One

Shopping for Father's Day presents can be tough. A lot of so-called "dad hobbies" don't exactly lend themselves to gifts with a lot of "wow" factor. How exciting can fishing lures be, right? But if your dad is an avid golfer, consider yourself lucky — there are some seriously amazing golf gifts for Father's Day to chose from, and I have a feeling they'll be used on the regular. After all, if there's one thing a dad loves, it's a practical gift.

Even if your knowledge of golf is limited to the Tiger Woods scandal of 2009, finding the right golf gift for dad doesn't have to be a challenge. That's because golf gifts don't have to be limited to items you can shove in a golf bag. In fact, they can include everything from elegant wall art to on-trend clothing. And let me tell you, golf attire has come a long way from the days of plaid and tweed. Today's looks are sweat-wicking, anatomically cushioning, and downright chic.

So without further ado, here are 10 gifts for the dad who loves to hit the links, maybe even with you by his side. One things for sure, giving any of these gifts will be a total hole in one.

For The Stylish Golfer Malbon Golf Buckets Glove in White & Red $28 Malbon GolfBuy Now If your dad is a styling guy, he will appreciate a new glove from the hip L.A.-based golf shop, Malbon Golf. The Fairfax Avenue based store has been featured in Vogue and claims Travis Scott and Justin Bieber as fans.

For The Rain-Or-Shine Golfer Forrester Mens Performance Rain Jacket $60 (Sale Price, Originally $150) The Golf WarehouseBuy Now Some guys are so committed, they're out there on the course no matter what the weather condition. If you're shopping for a diehard golfer, opt for a high-quality rain jacket that will keep him comfy and dry.

For The Golfer Who Has Everything Callaway Personalized Golf Balls $45.00 The Golf WarehouseBuy Now If you're looking for the perfect Father's Day gift for the golfer who already has all of the latest golf gear, then your only option is to get personal. Craft your own sentimental or humorous message and have it emblazoned on a pack of 12 Callaway golf balls.

For The Golfer Who Appreciates The Details Golf Kauri Crew Black - 2018 $16.00 Trendy GolfBuy Now With these socks specifically designed for golf, your dad will be able to comfortably walk a full 18-holes. They feature anatomical cushioning and left/right foot engineered arch support, plus a really dope design.

For The Classic Golfer Nike Heritage 86 Hat $22.00 NikeBuy Now Golfing without a hat is like swimming without a suit — it's just not done. You need a good hat to keep the sun and sweat out of your eyes, and to prevent your face from getting scorched. This Nike Heritage hat is made with lightweight sweat-wicking fabric so your dad can stay cool on the course.

For The Bespoke Golfer Groom & Guy Gifts Personalized Golf Ball Marker and Divot Repair Tool $20.00+ EtsyBuy Now Whipping out one of these laser engraved markers will make your dad feel pretty important when he's out on the course with his golf buddies. Plus, the multipurpose markers can be used as a divot replacer tool and as a support to line up the putter.

For The Golfer With An Eye For Art Patent Prints Golf Clubs Patent Posters Group of 3 $20.00+ EtsyBuy Now If your dad is in need of some new wall art for his study or office, this group of three patent prints will surely be up his alley. They feature historic patents and are printed on archival-quality card stock paper.

For The Workaholic Golfer Office Golf Crate $120.00 Man CratesBuy Now Even if your dad spends more time in the office than on the course, he can still get his putting practice in with this cool and comprehensive kit. It includes a chipping training net, 12 practice balls, turf chipping mat and rubber tee, putt pocket training cup, and a ball marking tool (and is delivered in a very manly looking crate, too).