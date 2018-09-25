When you're a kid, Halloween is all about trick-or-treating and loading up on enough candy to last you a year. But as an adult, it's more about treating yourself to some spiked punch or witches' brew. That's why I rounded up 10 cocktail recipes for Halloween that are wickedly good (maybe a little too good, if you know what I mean). From a Harry Potter-inspired elixir to an apple cider champagne cocktail, these drinks will surely cast a spell on you all your guests. Just be forewarned, you may end up feeling like a zombie the next day.

If you're not sure what to mix up for your fright night fete, don't be afraid to branch out with some unusual ingredients. One of the recipes below calls for Velvet falernum, a Caribbean cocktail ingredient that I had never heard of, but has warm, spicy notes, according to Food & Wine. Another one of my favorite recipes here calls for homemade ginger ale (yes, that's a thing and it's awesome). Plus, since Halloween does fall in the middle of fall, it's fun to take advantage of seasonal ingredients, like apples, cranberries and cinnamon.

With these 10 recipes, you can take your mixology skills to the next level, and have all your guests howling at the moon by night's end. Drink up, witches!

1 The Deathly Hallows Half Baked Harvest What's not to love about this Harry Potter-inspired cocktail from Half Baked Harvest? With cranberry juice, Mezcal, orange liquor, lemon juice, maple, and ginger beer, it's just the right blend of sweet and smoky. Pair it with a Harry Potter costume, and you'll straight-up win Halloween.

2 Zombie Cocktail The Little Epicurean If you're looking for a potent punch to serve at your Halloween bash, look no further than this zombie cocktail from The Little Epicurean. It calls for both an aged rum and a spiced rum, plus orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, cinnamon simple syrup, a splash of grenadine, and falernum. And like any good zombie drink, it just might make you feel like the walking dead the next morning.

3 Mulled *Blood* Wine Well Plated This slow cooker spiced wine recipe from Well Plated is the perfect fall drink to serve your ghoulish guests. With its deep red hue and warm spices, it looks like blood but tastes like the best mulled wine ever.

4 Jack-O-Lantern & Ginger Climbin Grier Mountain Put the "jack-o-lantern" in this awesome jack and ginger cocktail recipe from Climbing Grier Mountain by serving it on fright night. It features homemade ginger ale, which is truly next level, but if you're strapped for time, a liter of ginger ale from the store is just fine too.

5 Bobbing for Apples Well Plated This luxurious apple cider champagne cocktail from Well Plated is a fun twist on the Halloween tradition of bobbing for apples. Adding a splash of brand or dark rum will make it even more wicked!

6 Rosemary's Baby Cocktail Hello Glow This delightfully red cocktail from Hello Glow was served in the classic Halloween movie, Rosemary's Baby. It features vodka, grenadine and lime, and is maybe a little too drinkable! Serve it with a sprig of rosemary for even more of a wink and a nod to the creepy movie.

7 Kiss of Death Averie Cooks This potent Kiss on the Lips frozen drink recipe from Averie Cooks needs only a name change to be Halloween-ready. Call it "Kiss of Death," serve it with some festive straws, and you're good to go.

8 Cranberry Bone Crush Well Plated Cranberry is such a quintessential fall flavor, and this Cranberry St. Germain cocktail from Well Plated is perfect to make in a pitcher and serve to your entire Halloween crew. Call it a "Cranberry Bone Crush" to make it even more spooktacular.

9 Witches' Brew Punch My Baking Addiction This dark and moody pomegranate ginger punch from My Baking Addiction is the ultimate witches' brew to serve at your Halloween soiree. Thanks to the ginger, it's got a real zing that even zombies will love.