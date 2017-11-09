7 Holiday Cocktails That Won't Give You A Hangover, Because You'll Be Seeing A Lot Of Family

I love curling up on the couch with a beloved book and a glass of wine. For me, it's a solid Friday night that I wouldn't trade for one akin to those in my 20s. But in addition to more low-key nights, my almost mid-30s has brought along a friend — the likeliness of a hangover if I exceed one glass of wine. It makes me feel ancient, but it's just the truth. I'm not alone, right? Well, before the holidays kick in, I say we plan for better results with holiday cocktails that won't give you a hangover.

Well, that is, of course, as long as you use your judgment and appreciate their quality instead of quantity. After all, if you're anything like me, then it won't matter how light on the alcohol these cocktails are — eventually it all catches up with you. Of course, one of the benefits of many of these drinks is that they include mixers, like fruit juice, which, according to Cosmopolitan, can help prevent a hangover. Drinking a solid glass of water and even popping an ibuprofen before bed can also help nix chances of a pounding headache in the morning. And don't be quick to dismiss the "hair of the dog" theory: According to Healthline, a bit of alcohol the next day really might help squelch a hangover (although it's not recommended as a remedy).

I've added a special touch and paired each cocktail with a specific type of holiday event. Because who would pass up a Dark and Stormy Cocktail when the in-laws are in town? If you're pregnant, then don't worry. I've got you covered with a delicious mocktail that will help you fit in with the rest of the holiday crowds.

Delicious cocktails minus the headache? Sign me up.

For The Family Get-Together Giphy AllRecipes Home Happy Hour/YouTube Sure, some family get togethers are a blast. Others, well, they require a cocktail tucked by your side and I feel like there is no more aptly named option than the Dark and Stormy Cocktail. This recipe from Home Happy Hour features the classic combo of Gosling's black rum, ginger beer, and a squeeze of lime.

For Your Office Work Party Giphy Courtesy of Kitchen Confidante Lend a Mad Men vibe to your office shindig with this Scotch and Salt Cocktail recipe from Kitchen Confidante. Hot sauce gives the drink a spicy kick, while grapefruit juice and sugar add a dash of sweetness, making it the perfect concoction for greeting your snarky work competition or sucking up to Judy in reception (who has the scoop on everything).

For Fun With Friends Giphy Courtesy of Averie Cooks Why not treat good friends to this Kiss On The Lips Cocktail from Averie Cooks? Made with Malibu Rum, peach schnapps, mango, cherries, and pineapple, this frozen drink is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Words of wisdom: Averie notes that this one "goes down easily" so pace yourself if you are trying to skip waking up feeling like you were smacked by a ton of bricks.

For The Pregnant Ladies Giphy The only hangover you'll have to worry about when you're pregnant is one induced by morning sickness or sheer exhaustion. But that doesn't mean that a girl can't enjoy a festive drink during the holiday season. Try this Pink Lime mocktail from iSi Classic Sodamaker to put a little celebration in your cup. Made with grapefruit and lemon, all you have to do is pop it into the shaker and you'll have a delicious drink to sip right along with everyone else.

For A Solo Celebration Giphy Courtesy of Minimalist Baker A night at home by yourself in your college days? Sad face. Nowadays? Heaven. Ain't no shame in your solo game, especially with all of the craziness of holiday get-togethers and shopping madness. For nights at home, I say go all out with this a-mazing Bourbon Pumpkin Milkshake from Minimalist Baker. Plus, each serving has less than a tablespoon of bourbon, so I say you can easily indulge in round two. Oh, and it's vegan, so that means it's definitely healthy, right?

For Morning Get-Togethers Giphy Courtesy of How Sweet Eats Who says holiday fun has to be reserved for evenings? These Christmas Morning Mimosas from How Sweet Eats put a pin in that theory and with four simple ingredients it's a cinch to make. Plus, the cranberry juice counts as a serving of fruit — or so I've heard.