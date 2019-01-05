Humidifiers can be hugely beneficial, for babies, children, and parents alike. They can be invaluable in nurseries and kids' rooms, thanks to their ability to prevent the dryness that can cause things like sore throats and stuffy noses. As any parent knows, a sick, uncomfortable child is not a happy child – or a child that'll let you sleep. However, humidifiers can also require a bit of maintenance... which is why these 10 humidifiers that are easy to clean are the best of the best, because no one wants to spend hours regularly scrubbing down a humidifier with nearly impossible-to-reach corners.

If you've never purchased or used a humidifier before, you may not take ease of cleaning into consideration when choosing one. However, some of them can be quite a pain to maintain, and cleaning them regularly is not a chore you can skip. The website Allergy & Air detailed why regular cleaning is so important. "Without proper disinfection and cleaning, the water in your humidifier will just sit there and stagnate," explained the site. "If you turn your humidifier on without giving it a thorough cleaning, then you risk traces of that bad water being released into the air, and ultimately, being breathed in by you and your family." Because you'll be cleaning your humidifier often, the easier the process, the better.

1 Easy to Care Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-710 Easy to Care Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-710 $50 Honeywell Because this model of humidifier features a wide, easily-accessible water container, cleaning is straight-forward and simple. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "FINALLY. A humidifier that REALLY is easy to clean. Not 'fake' easy to clean like most humidifiers I've tried. I'm a busy mom and don't have time to scrub humidifier parts with a toothbrush. This requires as little effort as possible." See On Amazon

2 Luma Touch Premium Cool Mist Humidifier Luma Touch Premium Cool Mist Humidifier $169 Miro This humidifier doesn't come cheap, but the peace of mind it provides parents is priceless. Unlike other humidifiers on the market, the Miro Luma Touch is completely washable from top to bottom, meaning you can easily take apart, scrub, and disinfect every single component. You'll sleep easy knowing your baby's humidifier is sparkling clean. See On Amazon

3 Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier U200 Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier U200 $100 BONECO Not only does the BONECO Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier U200 extremely user-friendly, sleek looking, and efficient, Amazon reviewers rave that the unit is supremely easy to clean. The adaptor easily disconnects from the humidifier so the entire unit can be moved easily for once a week cleaning. See On Amazon

4 Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier $25 Honeywell With an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars given from 712 Best Buy users, this humidifier is a clear favorite. The filterless design makes weekly cleaning and maintenance a breeze (and conveniently, Best Buy has a full cleaning tutorial video on their website). See On Best Buy

5 One-Gallon Cool Mist Humidifier 1-Gallon Cool Mist Humidifier $65 Honeywell This Honeywell Cool Mist humidifier is quiet, simple to use, and runs up to 24 hours per refill. The design of the water gallon – devoid of any small nooks and crannies – makes cleaning easy and quick. The water tank and tray are also both dishwasher safe. See On Home Depot

6 Five-Liter Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier 3.5L Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $36 TaoTronics Not only is this humidifier supremely budget-friendly, it's got an impressive four out of five stars on Amazon, based on nearly 2,500 reviews. Reviewers laud it's "easy to clean" design, done by soaking the tank in vinegar. Bonus: it comes with a cleaning brush, too. See On Amazon

7 Four-Liter Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier Hume Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $60 Pure Enrichment This "whisper-quiet" humidifier capable of 12 hours of continuous operation is perfect for a baby's nursery, and the large water tank makes it perfect for parents, too. Easily accessible and wide open, the tank is easy to clean (a fact vouched for by dozens of Amazon reviewers). See On Amazon

8 Luna Cool Mist Humidifier + Essential Oil Diffuser Luna Cool Mist Humidifier + Essential Oil Diffuser $120 InvisiPure Cleaning this model is so simple, your young child could do it. All you've got to do is remove the top of the humidifier, and use a brush or cloth to clean the entire water tank, which is entirely accessible and unobstructed. It's also got an adjustable LED light night light with seven colors to choose from, which is a pretty little perk of the design. See On Amazon

9 Six-Liter Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Six-Liter Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $120 Everlasting Comfort This humidifier has a 1.6 gallon tank, a high mist output, and can last an incredible 50 hours between refills. Notably, it has an impressive 4.2 out of five stars for "easy to clean" on Amazon. See On Amazon