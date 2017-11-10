10 Inspirational Friendsgiving Quotes To Go Along With Your English Trifle

Friendsgiving is decidedly up my alley, and I've been hosting one each year for as long as I can remember. Obviously, Friendsgiving can be inevitable when you don't have family nearby, but sometimes it's downright preferable. Family gatherings, for many people, are complicated and exhausting, whereas Friendsgiving can be a relaxed experience that allows the real gratitude of the season to shine through. So if you're in need of sweet sentiment to accompany an invitation, or to use as place holders, these inspirational Friendsgiving quotes will work a treat.

I love absolutely everything to do with Thanksgiving. I claim it as my spirit holiday since I was born on it, many years ago. My dad had celebratory pie for dinner that night, courtesy of my mom's 36 hours of labor. Of course, I also love it because it's a good excuse to gather friends and family together for turkey, cranberry sauce, pie and, in my case, birthday cake!

I started hosting Friendsgiving when I was living overseas and trying to observe an American holiday in a country that didn't celebrate it at all. I used to just cook two chickens, since it was sort of difficult to find a turkey that soon before Christmas. And I scoured the city to find fresh cranberries, because you couldn't purchased canned cranberry sauce. I even had to specially import canned pumpkin to make pie, although I later resorted to making it from real pumpkins. It was certainly more work, but totally worth it. I was able to introduce the magic of Friendsgiving to people who had never even experienced Thanksgiving.

Now that I'm living back in the States, it just seems like an altogether awesome way (read: excuse) to have two Thanksgiving dinners. So with that in mind, here are some awesome Friendsgiving quotes to get you into the holiday spirit:

"Friends are the family you choose." — Jess C. Scott Friendsgiving is even more special when you get to celebrate with friends whom you consider as close, or closer, than the family you were born into. This downloadable printable from Julep would be lovely on an invitation to your Friendsgiving celebration.

"It is not happy people who are thankful. It is thankful people who are happy." — Unknown Little reminders of the importance of gratefulness in daily life are a sweet way to welcome your guests for Friendsgiving. You could print this quote and set it on plates, or add it to place mats written on brown kraft paper.

"The language of friendship is not words but meanings." — Henry David Thoreau Talk about a great reminder that love is a verb, and the best way to grow and nurture your friendships is through action.

"It Isn't so much what's on the table that matters, as what's on the chairs." — W.S. Gilbert You can find a plate decorated with this quote at Zulily, which would be especially apropos if your friends aren't amateur chefs. What matters most is the people around the table not how gourmet the spread is.

"Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." — Albert Camus No relationship is 50/50, but talk about a great way to remind your friends at the Friendsgiving table that you're all equally awesome.

"True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable." — David Tyson Gentry And if that Thanksgiving dinner turns out as well and delicious as you'll inevitably hope, everyone will be too busy eating to enjoy a lengthy conversation. Friendship + food = wonderful, comfortable silence.

"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." ― Linda Grayson Hey, there's nothing wrong with a subtle hint.

"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." – Marcel Proust We have a saying in our family: we're grateful for friends who are family, and family who are friends. This perfectly sums that up, and just in time for Friendsgiving celebrations.

"If you really want to make a friend, go to someone's house and eat with him... the people who give you their food give you their heart." ― Cesar Chavez Cesar Chavez had the right idea when it comes to making friends over a meal.