April 10 is National Sibling Day, so get those old family photos Instagram-ready. Last year, I posted this really sweet photo of my brother and I at our cousin's wedding. When I saw the photo that he posted in honor of our shared parentage, I wasn't surprised at all because it was in total classic little brother fashion (see below). Brothers are special creatures and honoring them on social media is our sibling duty. Which is why you need Instagram captions for your brother on National Sibling Day. Some are sweet, some are funny, but they're all true.

Whether you have an older brother, younger brother, or both, there's a caption for every sibling group. First off, why not remind your brother how lucky they are to have you with a sweet little caption saying — "Dear Brother, you should feel proud to have such a cute and sweet sister like me," because you know it's true and he could use the reminder. Or you could simply ask the question everyone wants to know the answer to, which is — "How do people make it through life without a brother?" You could also remind him what it was like growing up with him — "It was nice growing up with someone like you – someone to lean on, someone to count on… someone to tell on!" Check out these other creative Instagram captions for your brother, so you can win National Sibling Day.

1. What I Posted Vs. What He Posted Actual footage of what I posted versus what my brother posted for National Sibling Day. When your brother posts something funny or embarrassing in honor of your sibling-hood (because you know he will), you can post a sweet picture of the two of you and simply say, "What I post vs. What he posts. Happy National Sibling Day." Cute and to the point, plus it's pure brother-humor.

2. Brothers Are What Best Friends Can Never Be If you're feeling like posting something a little more sentimental, you could say, "Brothers are what best friends can never be" or "A brother is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit.” And if you really want to go big, you can even thank your parents too by saying, “The greatest gift my parents ever gave me was my brother.”

3. I Smile Because You’re My Brother. I Laugh Because There’s Nothing You Can Do About It Giphy Another caption that speaks nothing but truth. If you're feeling a little sassy, post a picture of you and your brother laughing and say, "I smile because you're my brother. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it." Another quote that offers some good sister humor is this quote by Sarah Wynter: “I grew up with a younger brother, so I can get pretty rowdy.”

4. Life Is Better With Brothers You can get some easy sibling points with this caption, "Life is better with brothers" or this one, “Brothers are playmates in the beginning and best friends for life.”

5. Brotherhood Means… I Will Always Come For You No Matter The Cost Giphy Let your brother know you're always there for him — just in case he doesn't know that already _ by posting this caption, "Brotherhood means... I will always come for you no matter the cost." Or this sweet and sentimental quote from Astrid Alauda: “There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother.”

6. Who Needs Superheroes When You Have A Brother Make your brother feel extra special on National Sibling Day with this quote, "Who needs superheroes when you have a brother?" Or something short and simple like, “Being sister and brother means being there for each other.” Or play up the superheroes in this alternative version, “Some people don’t believe in heroes. But they haven’t met my brother.” You'll get major sibling points right there.

7. Siblings That Say They Never Fight Are Most Definitely Hiding Something Giphy Or you could simply state the facts.

8. Being Related To Me Is The Only Gift You Need But don't forget to remind your brother how lucky he is.

9. World's Okayest Brother Giphy Or make him feel just OK, with this silly joke.