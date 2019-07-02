The Duchess of Cambridge is parenting on the world stage, and her attitude toward raising royals is one that I wish I could adopt more of while I'm over here in Texas corralling a houseful of common kiddos. The Duchess's eloquent language paired with her ability to captivate an audience makes me pause every time I see her on television or read about her online. Regardless of being a mom in the spotlight, she's a mom nonetheless and Kate Middleton quotes about parenting say so much in terms of just how relatable she is when it comes to motherhood. Her oldest son may be the future King of England, but she's still the one pulling rank when it comes to bedtimes and minding his manners.

Middleton has been quite vocal about her thoughts on the duties of parents, the joys and struggles of motherhood, the influence of her own parents on her life and parenting abilities, and the importance of mental health advocacy. While there could easily be an entire book filled with snippets of her sage parenting advice, these 10 Kate Middleton quotes about parenting are the best of the best and truly speak to how passionate the Duchess is about motherhood and raising her three children with strength and compassion.

1. "It’s very emotional. It’s such a special time. I think any parent will know what this feeling feels like." When it comes to giving birth, Middleton is now a pro. Having birthed three children to date, she was quoted speaking publicly about the birth of her first son, George, explaining that the experience was "emotional" and "special." She gives all parents a proverbial head nod as she acknowledges that "any parent" would understand the feeling.

2. "It is our duty, as parents and as teachers, to give all children the space to build their emotional strength and provide a strong foundation for their future." Oh, how right The Duchess of Cambridge is when speaking about how to "provide a strong foundation" for children during a speech at the Place2Be Headteacher Conference. Parenting royals comes with added responsibility that I cannot even begin to comprehend, but she really hits the nail on the head explaining parental duties regarding "emotional strength."

3. "I am sure you will agree that all children deserve time, attention and love from the adults in their lives." Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images During the same speech at the Place2Be Headteacher Conference, Middleton also spoke to the attention that kids deserve from the adults in their lives — and parents are no exception.

4. "It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated. But actually so many other mothers are going through what you are going through, but it’s being brave enough to actually reach out." The Washington Post reported that Middleton made this comment about motherhood in 2017 when speaking at the opening of a technical school in London. Her work in the mental health arena is well-documented, but speaking on a personal level about the isolation of motherhood takes her "she's just like us!" factor up about 100 notches.

5. "We hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings, and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older. We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness." Again, always the advocate for mental health, Kate Middleton penned a piece for Huffington Post UK as a guest editor back in 2016 (before the birth of Prince Louis), speaking out about how she encourages her children to be supportive of others. In the article, Middleton also wrote, "The mental health of our children must be seen as every bit as important as their physical health." Preach!

6. "Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry all mixed together." WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Huffington Post reported that at a 2017 event, Middleton spoke openly about the complexities of becoming a parent. In addition to explaining the "overwhelming experience" that is motherhood, she also added that, "Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost." Truer words have never been spoken.

7. "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty. I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life." Huffington Post reported that during a 2017 visit to a London school, Kate Middleton explained how her parents instilled values in her that she hopes to instill in her own children. She continued by saying, "That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up."

8. "It’s so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days, but after the age of one it falls away. After that there isn’t a huge amount — lots of books to read. Everybody experiences the same struggle." Just like you and I feel the stresses of parenthood, Kate Middleton admitted in early 2019 at a public event for the Family Action charity that parenting is "so hard." Again, the Duchess shows her relatable side and how regardless of her Royal status, the parenting struggles are real.

9. "Hugs are very important. I keep saying that to my children." Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Hello! magazine reported that in 2018, Kate Middleton spoke about how she stresses the importance of hugs to her children at an event at Basildon Sporting Village. I know I could use more hugs — my children especially can never have enough.