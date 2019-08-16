Obviously, planning family meals that every single kid (and spouse) will love can be a challenge some nights. But if there's any dish that will bring a family together, it's nachos. They're cheesy, salty, crunchy, beefy, and just oh so delicious — my mouth is literally watering right now, but that could be because I'm on day five of Keto. Since nachos are a pretty amazing crowd pleaser, you definitely need to know about these 10 kid-friendly variations of nachos that the whole family can enjoy.

There's something for every kid in here. We've got beef, steak, chicken, queso, melted cheese, and even tater tots, y'all. There's also cauliflower, but that's hidden beneath the pizza toppings in a Pizza Nachos dish. Now I didn't say these were super healthy, but hey, they're nachos, what do you expect? And some of these recipes are so easy, they'll even make a great busy weeknight meal when you only have to use one skillet. Your kids may not care about that, but I have a feeling you do. Better grab a snack while you're looking at these nacho recipes — especially if you're reading these in your work cubicle — because your stomach is going to be growling.

1. Cheesy Loaded Nacho Tater Tots The Comfort of Cooking What kid doesn't like tater tots? I mean, I love tater tots and I'm 34 years old. The Comfort of Cooking's Cheesy Loaded Tater Tots recipe will have the entire family drooling. These tots have all of your nacho favorites, like ground beef, lots of cheese, and avocados. My kid loves every single one of those things, and of course tater tots.

2. Sheet Pan Steak Nachos Tate & Tell Two words: Cheese. Sauce. Taste & Tell's Sheet Pan Steak Nachos Supreme have the perfect nacho cheese that kids love. Queso. I've never seen a kid who didn't devour queso. If you have more picky eaters, you can leave off some of the other ingredients and just stick with cheese, beans, and meat on one side. Throw on whatever you want for yourself.

3. Crock Pot Chicken Taco Bites Jelly Toast Now I know this is supposed to be all about nachos, but hear me out. These Crock Pot Chicken Taco Bites from Jelly Toast Blog are technically nachos in one bite. There's shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Sounds like nachos to me, guys. Every bite is perfectly crunchy (like nachos) and has all the nacho toppings you and your kids crave. The bite-size is fun to eat and easy for kid hands to hold.

4. Skillet Nachos Jelly Toast If you want down and dirty nachos, and your kids love down and dirty nachos, then this Skillet Nachos recipe from Jelly Toast is to die for, and so so easy to make all in one pan. You can really mix and match ingredients to your kids' liking, too, making this the perfect kid-friendly down and dirty nachos recipe.

5. Buffalo Chicken Pepper Nachos I don't know about your kid, but my kid loves bell peppers. I don't know if he's an odd child or something, but in our defense, my best friend's kid eats a whole red bell pepper like it's an apple. For the kids who love bell peppers, and if you're looking for a slightly more veggie take on the nacho, this Buffalo Chicken Pepper Nacho recipe from Inside BruCrew Life is perfection. You just need some baby bell peppers, chicken, mild buffalo wing sauce, avocado, and blue cheese for this delicious recipe. If your kids don't dig blue cheese, simply leave it off their pieces.

6. Loaded Beef Skillet Nachos Averie Cooks For another down and dirty nachos recipe, Averie Cooks nails it with this Loaded Beef Skillet Nachos recipe. Most kids like ground beef, cheese, and corn chips, so I don't think you can really go wrong with this one. Plus it's really easy to make.

7. Loaded Pizza Cauliflower Nachos Pizza is a pretty kid-friendly food, and you can disguise the healthy cauliflower in these Loaded Pizza Cauliflower Nachos from Inside BruCrew Life. They include all of your favorite pizza toppings. And cheese. Lots and lots of cheese. Yum.

8. Chicken Nachos Eating Richly This Chicken Nachos recipe from Eating Richly is so simple, and so delicious. With just five ingredients, surely your kid will gobble these up, right?

9. Chili Dog Nachos I think most kids like food that's fun and includes hot dogs. This Chili Dog Nachos recipe from Taste & Tell does both. It's fun because it's a totally different take on a classic, plus there are hot dogs. And let's talk about this melted cheese on there too. It will be like a fun trip to the bowling alley with this queso and ground beef covered nacho dish.