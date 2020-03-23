One of the first things that you learn early on about being a parent is that kids love snacks. They heart them so much that they’d probably be happy living on snacks and snacks alone (especially since they've been stuck in the house). But between your work-from-home and homeschool duties, you can't be jumping up to slice apples every five minutes. That's why you need to find some kid-friendly snacks to make ahead of time during the pandemic, preferably making use of the many pantry staples that you might already have on hand.

Let it be said that there can never, ever be too many snacks in your home. (Even so, it always seems like your kid wants the one thing that you don’t have on hand.) But these kid-friendly snacks offer everything from sweet to savory to crunchy to chewy, so there's something to appeal to your child’s discerning (read: picky) palate no matter what they're craving. You can make most of these snacks either the night before or in the morning for the day ahead. And if you want to sneak in a homeschooling lesson, include your kid in the preparation: measuring out ingredients, following recipes... that's math and reading comprehension right there! Home Economics 101 is in session.

1. Kid-Friendly Snack And Cheese Plate A Pretty Life in the Suburbs Grapes, and oranges, and berries, oh my! Sneak in some produce with this charcuterie-esque snack and cheese plate from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs. You can totally customize it to suit your child’s taste, and to the time of day, too (think meats and cheeses as a pre-dinner snack).

2. Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies A Cozy Kitchen Your little vegetarian will love these vegan chocolate chip cookies from A Cozy Kitchen. They boast crunchy edges and chewy centers, just like a chocolate chip cookie is supposed to be. The secret ingredient: coconut oil, which allows the cookie to be chewy, gooey, and good!

3. Berrylicious Blueberry Banana Muffins Cara's Cravings If you’re looking for a mid-morning snack, these blueberry banana muffins might hit the spot. They’re full of good-for-you ingredients, like chia and psyllium seed husks, but you can always leave them out if you can’t find them at your local grocer. You can make this recipe from food blog Cara's Cravings as mini muffins, too.

4. 3 Ingredient No Bake Peanut Butter Oat Squares Cookies & Cups Recipes that only require a handful of ingredients are a total time saver. These peanut butter oat squares from Cookies & Cups only require Quaker oats, peanut butter, and honey, so they come together in mere minutes.

5. Peanut Butter And Banana Roll Ups Snack Box Damn Delicious If you’re obsessed with Bento boxes, this easy snack box recipe from Damn Delicious is much easier than trying to make a chickie out of a hard-boiled egg. Simply spread peanut butter on a tortilla, and wrap a banana in the center, and cut. Instant (and adorable) Bento box.

6. S’Mores Popcorn Mix Deliciously Yum Sweet and savory? Sign. Us. Up. Grab everything you’d need for traditional s’mores (think chocolate, marshmallow, and graham crackers), along with some popcorn kernels, and you’ve got yourself a party, thanks to this s’mores popcorn recipe from Deliciously Yum.

7. Easy Yogurt Fruit Dip Foodie Crush Maybe kids would eat more fruit if there was something delicious to dunk it into. Enter this yogurt fruit dip from Foodie Crush, which is a three-ingredient marvel of Greek yogurt, honey, and (swoon) pumpkin pie spice.

8. Homemade Tortilla Chips I Am A Food Blog Get ready to toss your Tostitos, because making homemade tortilla chips is super easy, thanks to I Am A Food Blog’s recipe. In 30 minutes or less, you’ll have tempting tortilla chips that will be worthy of that salsa and guac in your fridge.

9. Homemade Cheez-Its Love Comma Cake Sure, you could buy the crackers that come in the red box….or you could whip up some homemade Cheez-its with your kiddo in your kitchen. This recipe from Love Comma Cake uses real cheese and looks just like the real thing — except, it kind of is.