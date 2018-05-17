10 Last Minute Gift Ideas For College Grads, That'll Help Them Nail This Real Life Thing
Earning a degree is a pretty major deal, so recent college grads deserve a gift that both shows them how incredibly proud you are of their accomplishments and, ideally, will help them make the transition from student to full-on adult. After all, as prepared as young adults might think they are for the real world, those of us who've been #adulting for awhile know that being grown is a lot harder than it looks. So what are some great last minute gift ideas for college grads that they'll actually be able to use? (Because if you're reading this now, yes, you're in "last minute" territory.)
Whatever their post-college goals are in life, recent grads will no doubt face a few obstacles on their journey. And no matter how many exams they aced or how many all-nighters they pulled, they still have a lot to learn. Sure, they've probably figured out how to do their own laundry by now (hopefully) and they've likely mastered the fine art of cooking ramen. But they've never been really, truly on their own just yet, and that means there are bound to be plenty of gaps in knowledge when it comes to managing day-to-day responsibilities. Not to mention the fact that finances are probably an issue: When you're just starting out, you don't necessarily have the resources to fund your brand new life (a professional wardrobe, apartment stuff, tech accessories... the list goes on and on).
These gifts are guaranteed to give college grads the head start they need — or at least make them feel like they're ready to take on the world. (And they won't take forever to ship.)
1'Life After College' by Jenny Blake
Billed as "part journal, part guidebook, and part motivator," this book promises "practical, actionable advice" to leave college grads feeling confident and inspired through a variety of exercises and tips on the topics of work, money, home, relationships, health and more. (Sounds helpful at any age, TBH.)Buy Now
2Instant Pot
$149
Now that heading over to the dining hall is no longer an option, former students need to figure out how to feed themselves (and on a budget, too). Thankfully, the uber trendy Instant Pot is a convenient, basically foolproof way for even novice cooks to make meals at home.Buy Now
3IKEA Swivel Chair
Inexpensive pieces are essential when you're furnishing your first place, and a colorful office chair like this one is the perfect spot to sit while browsing job listings online and emailing resumés.Buy Now
4Stitch Fix Gift Card
$20 and up
The average college student's wardrobe probably isn't going to cut it when it comes to dressing for job interviews. A Stitch Fix gift card is perfect for the grad (of either gender) who not only needs some new threads, but a little style guidance: After sharing your size, style preferences and price range, a personal stylist will send five pieces of hand-selected clothing straight to your door; you can buy the ones you like and send back the rest.Buy Now
5Leather iPad Case
For those many hours ahead involving sitting in coffee shops trying to manage post-college life via iPad, this sleek leather case will both keep that all-important device protected and make a recent grad feel like a legit career person.Buy Now
6Keurig Classic Single Serve Coffee Maker
Despite all the aforementioned time college grads spend in coffee shops, they still need to save as much money as possible on things like their daily caffeine fix(es). With a Keurig, they don't even have to learn how to measure out the proper amount of grounds — so there's really no excuse for spending $5 on a latté.Buy Now
7Mophie Juice Pack Air
Because the most annoying thing that can happen to a busy grad is a dead phone, this genius case has a built-in battery case for wireless charging on-the-go (and it"s currently marked down from $100!).Buy Now
8Canvas Overnight Tote
College grads never know where they're headed next: an internship on the other side of the country, a job interview across state lines, a friend's couch for the next several weeks. This smart tote will keep their stuff together even when they don't have their stuff together, if you know what I mean.Buy Now
9Multicolor Mini Cinema Light Box
Inspired by movie marquee signs, this color-changing LED light comes with 100 letters and symbols so you can arrange them to say whatever you want, like "You got this" on the morning of an important meeting (or maybe even "Dentist appt today" for absent-minded types). So not only does this serve as home decor for wherever she's moving after the dorm, it can be motivational, too.Buy Now
10PRIVÉ REVAUX Pink Sunglasses
Her future's so bright, she's gotta wear shades... so why not these cute (but surprisingly affordable) pink sunglasses? Super helpful for hiding those under-eye bags that come with spending long hours slaving away at entry-level jobs.Buy Now