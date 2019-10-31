10 Last Minute Halloween Party Food Ideas For A Frightfully Festive Bash

Happy Halloween! Throwing together a last minute get together and need a few easy ideas for Halloween party food? You've come to the right place. We scoured the Internet for our favorite blogger's recipes and came up with some spooky ideas that are not only tasty but easy to make (and when it's crunch time, easy is the name of the game).

Whether it's a few friends coming over before you go trick-or-treating tonight, or perhaps you were suddenly compelled to host a costume party inspired by the upcoming release of Cats (hey, anything is possible!), then I wish you the best of luck. Oh, and don't forget the candy for any trick-or-treaters who come knocking at your door! Because the candy always seems to run out before the end of the night.

From the classic chocolate-covered pretzel snack (elegant but kind of sneaky, it's so easy to make) to a colorful Jack O' Lantern fruit tray, you'll be ready to go for party time in a few hours with all the festive snacks you need. And considering this is one of the sweetest holidays of the year (literally), I made sure to throw in some healthy options as well. Just don't forget to take a few photos of your festive table before everyone dives in... have a spooktacular evening!

1. No Bake Halloween Cheesecake Parfait Cups Inside BruCrew Life She had me at "no bake." Jocelyn, head chef and mama at Inside BruCrew Life has created a delicious dessert that's as fun to look at as it is to eat. A little blending, a little food processing and you will be good to go. Don't forget a box of cute ghost Peeps and a few sprinkles for the topper!

2. Spicy Sriracha Mummy Dogs Meatloaf and Melodrama You can't go wrong with hot dogs, and I love the way Meatloaf and Melodrama has turned a classic kids' food into a spooky Halloween snack! All you'll need are crescent roll dough, hot dogs, mustard and a little sriracha for extra kick (which you can also leave out, too). So fun!

3. Spooky Halloween Pretzels Half Baked Harvest Chocolate-covered pretzels are one of those desserts that look fancy but are deceptively easy to make. I love Half Baked Harvest's recipe (literally, pick up a tub of pretzel rods and some chocolate) not only because it's easy, but she kicks things up a notch with her "spooky" add-ons, like turned over Oreos, licorice and m&ms to create the face of an owl. Fantastic!

4. Jack O' Lantern Halloween Fruit Tray Number 2 Pencil I mean, does it get cuter than this Jack O' Lantern fruit tray from Number 2 Pencil? Simply pick up tangerines, blueberries and grapes and start designing! Will your Jack O' Lantern be happy or mean? As you can see, the most time consuming part of this recipe is peeling the tangerines, but your kids can help with that part!

5. Easy Pumpkin Pudding Good Life Eats This recipe from Good Life Eats calls for 4 ingredients, and that's it! Combine vanilla instant pudding, evaporated milk, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice blend and you're on your way to a delicious treat. Also, I love party food that comes in individual cups. So easy to handle when you're balancing other items!

6. Harvest Charcuterie Board Number 2 Pencil It really doesn't get easier than a charuterie board. Salami, cheeses, nuts, grapes, a pretty spread and a couple mini pumpkins for decoration are all you need. I love how Number 2 Pencil puts her favorites together in a delicious harvest charcuterie board. Check it out!

7. Halloween Witch Hat Cookies Princess Pinky Girl When you're running to the store for last minute items, be sure to put some Oreos on your list! These Witch Hat Cookies from Princess Pinky Girl are just adorable and look delicious on a plate, too!

8. Veggie Skeleton The Healthy Foodie This recipe from The Healthy Foodie really takes the classic vegetable tray to the next level! My only question is, who's going to eat this poor skeleton's ribs? Too funny! Also, picky eaters are more likely to eat their veggies when it's displayed in an out of the box way.

9. Easy Halloween Candy Bark Meatloaf and Melodrama I always think of Peppermint Bark at Christmas, but this chocolate candy bark recipe from Meatloaf and Melodrama is tailored just for Halloween! You may want to make an appointment for a visit to the dentist tomorrow, however.