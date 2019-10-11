Musical theater fans, this post is for you. Cats, the legendary Broadway musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Weber, is coming to the big screen on December 20th. If you and your kids are as excited about the movie as I am, how about celebrating Halloween with Cats-themed costumes this year?

Despite the somewhat odd premise (the movie is about a bunch of human beings pretending to be cats, after all), the film is already getting a lot of buzz, and the music is pretty extraordinary. If you haven't seen Jennifer Hudson singing "Memory" yet, do yourself a favor and check out the Cats movie trailer. The star-studded cast includes Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, James Cordon, Ian McKellen and Idris Elba, to name a few.

Dressing up as a cat is a classic children's Halloween costume, and as you can imagine, there's a lot of variety out there, which should make choosing your child's Cats-themed costume a breeze. (There's also a huge variety of costumes for cats, it should be noted.) See below for some inspiration, and in the meantime, your child can start practicing flicking his imaginary whiskers and saying "meow". And maybe singing "Memory", too? Looking forward to a little trick-or-treating in a few weeks and seeing Cats during the holiday season!

1. Black cat dress and accessories costume Black Cat Costume for Girls Chasing Fireflies | $59 $49 See on Chasing Fireflies This kitty costume from Chasing Fireflies isn't scary at all, and totally looks likes an extra costume from Cats. The outfit includes a dress with attached tulle skirt and white bow, detachable tale, headband with cat ears and pink paw glovelets. Complete the costume with black tights or leggings and black shoes.

2. Curious cat costume Child Curious Cat Costume Halloween Costumes | $40 See on Halloween Costumes When your child wears this "Curious Cat" costume, he'll be as toasty warm as he is cozy. The jumpsuit is designed to look like an adorable kitty and is printed with a white belly and gray 'tiger' stripes all over the arms, legs, and back. Can't forget the stuffed tail, either! Boot covers, mitts and a hood with detailed feline face complete the look. Love the zipper for easy on and off!

3. Black cat noir costume Kids Cat Noir Costume - Miraculous Ladybug Spirit Halloween | $40 See on Spirit Halloween While this is an officially licensed Cat Noir costume, it would totally work as a costume from Cats, too! The sleek black catsuit costume also comes with an ear headband, eye mask with elastic backing, detachable belt and tail and gloves. Meow!

4. Baby Wee Whiskers costume Baby Wee Whiskers Cat Costume Party City | $35 $30 See on Party City Okay, this kitty costume is as cozy as it is cute. Love the pink and white! The adorable "Wee Whiskers" outfit features soft white plush on the upper long sleeve portion of the dress to keep your little kitten warm during a night of trick-or-treating. Bright pink satin adorns the layered pink tulle skirt with ruffles, which brings the whole look together. Not to mention the embroidered kitten eyes and a nose on the hood, which is finished off with a pink satin bow. Don't forget the white plush detachable tail!

5. Sassy orange and black kitty costume Orange Eyed Sassy Black Kitty Cat Halloween Tutu Costume Set DreenAndEllies/Etsy | $48 See on Etsy With the brown and orange in this handmade outfit from Dreen and Ellies on Etsy, your little one will look just like a tabby on the set of Cats. Included in this costume set is a black headband with ears and bow, a black onesie or shirt with kitty face applique (available in short or long sleeves), a black orange and white tutu topped with a bow (my favorite part!) and of course, a black marabou kitty tail.

6. Siamese cat costume Child Siamese Cat Costume Fun Costumes/Amazon | $30 See on Amazon With this brown and white jumpsuit, your child will automatically turn into a Siamese cat! Mitts are sewn to sleeve cuffs and can flip back to free hands, while shoe covers have elastic at the ankles and secure under your foot. Perfect for a chilly night of trick-or-treating!

7. Rainbow "Wild Cat" costume Rainbow Cat Child Halloween costume Fun World/Walmart | $35 See on Walmart Your child will be ready to rock out to the music of Cats in this Wild Cat Halloween costume. This colorful wild cat costume set features a rainbow leopard-print dress with a multicolored skirt and tail, plus matching sleevelets, footless tights and a funky ear headband.