Between work, homeschooling, virtual play dates, and just trying to make it through the day, carefully checking your calendar probably isn't at the top of your list of priorities. Although everyone could argue that they should, holidays don't pause for pandemics, so now is the time to grab some last minute Mother's Day gifts from Walmart. Once you're done, you can close up that calendar until the next holiday creeps up on you, since you probably have no social events happening up until that day anyway.

If you're not sure when you last washed your hair or whether or not your leggings are clean, it's okay if you've forgotten that Mother's Day is May 10. Things are chaotic (to put it mildly) right now, and finding time to simply catch your breath is difficult, let alone finding time to carefully choose the perfect present for the mom in your life. That's not to say she doesn't deserve some love and recognition for her role, it's just to remind you to give yourself a break for getting to the "last minute gift" point. The good news is that you did remember, and Walmart offers online shopping and speedy delivery, so you're still doing great. (All of the gifts on this list will either ship in time for Mother's Day or were available for in-store pickup at the time of this writing.)

If you don't have a specific idea in mind for your Mother's Day gift, trying to scour the Walmart website isn't exactly efficient since they have so many products. So, to help you out, here are 10 great gift ideas.

1. Wireless Ear Buds Apple AirPods with Charging Case Walmart | $159 $139 See on Walmart Apple AirPods are easy to use, have a great battery life, charge in about 15 minutes, and are equipped with Siri. Your mom can control what she's listening to with a quick tap on the ear bud and doesn't have to worry about turning them on or off because they're always ready to go.

2. Cute Food Storage Containers The Pioneer Woman Classic Charm Melamine Bowl Set with Lids Walmart | $15 See on Walmart These storage bowls are great for a mom who loves to bake or loves to entertain (she can just pop the top off and it's already in a fancy serving dish!). They're made from melamine, so they won't break easily but are still dishwasher safe, and they all nest together so they'll take up less storage space when they're not in use.

3. A Really Pretty Smart Watch SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch in Rose Gold Walmart | $329 $259 See on Walmart Smart watches are great but tend to look, well, like high-tech watches. This Samsung Galaxy watch has rose gold hardware and a digital face that you'd swear was the real thing. Not to mention, it tracks your sleep, reminds you to drink water and move, and even has breathing exercises for stressful days.

4. A New Cricut Cricut Joy Machine Walmart | $179 See on Walmart The Cricut Joy is a small, compact version of the traditional Cricut. It can cut through more than 50 different types of materials, has wireless technology, and can still make a big impact with it's 8.4 x 5.4 size.

5. Upgraded Cookware Set Copper Chef 10-Piece Non-Stick Pan Set Walmart | $80 See on Walmart There's no use in trying to replace your mom's cast iron skillet (those things last forever), but you can upgrade her other cookware with this set that includes pans, lids, and utensils. The dutch oven, fry pans, and sauce pans are all non-stick and they can be used with any stove top.

6. An Easy Way To Stream TV Roku Streaming Stick+ Walmart | $59 $39 See on Walmart Fair warning, if your mom (or her partner) isn't tech savvy, part of this Mother's Day gift might be your guided tutorial on how to use it. But, if she's pretty familiar with TVs and streaming, this Roku stick is great because it plugs right into the TV (so there are no dangling cords) and once you've set up the wireless connection it's ready to go. She can add/delete streaming channels and has the option to use the voice control on the remote.

7. Casual (& Entertaining) Read Open Book: A Memoir by Jessica Simpson (Hardcover) Walmart | $29 $18 Also availabe in e-book for $15 See on Walmart If your mom was just as invested in Newlyweds as you were when it was on, send her Jessica Simpson's memoir that gives some juicy details from her years on the reality show with her now ex-husband. The book dives into other parts of Jessica's life, too, like motherhood, body image, entrepreneurship, and substance abuse. It's a good, light read that will serve as an excellent distraction right now.

8. A Relaxing Way To Pass The Time My Masterpiece Adult Coloring Books: Mood Enhancing Mandalas (Paperback) Walmart | $10 $6 See on Walmart Adult coloring books are full of pages with intricate illustrations that will take hours to complete, which is good because mom probably has a lot of time on her hands right now. This coloring book has 50 different pages to choose from, all of which will help her relax and focus on something productive.

9. Cozy Joggers Athletic Works Women's Athleisure Soft Jogger Pants in Charcoal Grey Heather Walmart | $13 $11 Available in XS - XXXL and 7 color options See on Walmart Since she's primarily hanging out at home right now, gift your mom with these soft joggers with pockets, a draw-string and elastic waist, and cute ribbed ankle cuffs. They're machine washable, comfortable, and affordable so you should probably get yourself a pair, too.