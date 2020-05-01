With everyone spending a whole lot more time indoors lately, you’ve probably been doing a lot more cooking. But that doesn't mean simmering, sautéing, and serving up snacks is how you want to spend Mother’s Day. Thing is, going out to restaurants is pretty much restricted at this point, so you’re either looking at reheating some leftovers or breaking out those pots and pans. Luckily, you can get the restaurant meal you wanted without long wait times (or woot, even having to put on pants) with these 11 chain restaurants with delivery specials for Mother’s Day.

Unless you love cooking, Mother’s Day is really the one day when you shouldn’t have to enter the kitchen at all if you don't want to. But things are looking a lot different this year, so you’re going to have to think differently when it comes to your dining options. Many chain restaurants are offering curbside pickup or direct delivery to your home, which means you can use all the time it would have taken to wrangle everyone together and get out the door and use it instead for something that you really want to do, like sleeping or just soaking up some rest and relaxation.

And sure, it might be sad if you’re used to spending Mother’s Day with your own mom. So why not order her an entrée online and have it delivered directly to your door, too? It might not be exactly the same as sharing a meal together, but knowing that you thought of her will make your mama proud.

So look through these restaurants that are offering delivery on Mother's Day and see which menus will make your mouth water.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Outback Steakhouse Outback Steakhouse is offering “A Special Meal for Mom” that offers the choice of Victoria’s Filet Mignon and Steamed Lobster Tail, or Seasoned & Seared Prime Rib and Crab Cake. Both are served with your choice of two freshly made sides. Or you can opt for the steamed lobster tail or crab cake, which is available to add to any entrée. You can place an order online for curbside takeaway or it can be delivered to your door with free delivery. (Prices, products, and participation may vary by location.)

2. Macaroni Grill If you’re looking to partake of some serious pasta, Macaroni Grill has got you covered. You can opt from one of two Mother’s Day specials: The Family Size Lasagna Bolognese ($65) serves a crowd of between 8-10 people, and comes with warming instructions. Or, if you’re feeling fancy, you can get the 3-course dinner ($100), which serves 4-5 people. You’ll dine on either lasagna Bolognese or Florentine chicken penne, and choose from sides like mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccolini, or spinach and sun-dried tomato pasta. Dessert is either chocolate cake, tiramisu, or New York style cheesecake. Be sure to pre-order before May 9 for guaranteed delivery.

3. Olive Garden John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images Olive Garden is offering a Mother’s Day Ready to Bake Bundle that will have your whole house smelling divine. The special, which serves up to 12 people, includes a uncooked half pan of Lasagna Classico, 1 gallon of freshly-prepared and chilled soup, along with two dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks for $81. You can add on drinks and dessert for an additional cost.

4. Morton’s The Steakhouse If you’re feeling surf and turf for Mother’s Day, Morton’s The Steakhouse is offering a Mother’s Day Chef at Home Kit. The kit comes as both dinner for two ($109) and dinner for four ($199), and includes a 6 oz. center cute filet mignon and cold water lobster tail, along with house-made garlic herbed butter. You can also get a Caesar salad as well as creamed spinach and smoked gouda and bacon au gratin potatoes. Dessert is key lime pie.

5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill Carrabba’s Italian Grill is serving up something special for moms on Mother’s day. You can order a Family Bundle ($40), which serves up to five people offers entrees like lasagna, chicken parm, or a pasta dish. You’ll also get freshly baked bread and a salad. Bonus: If you order now through May 10, you can get a $10 e-bonus card when you purchase $50 in gift cards online, too.

6. P.F. Chang’s P.F. Chang’s wants to celebrate all moms with its Mother’s Day menu. At $20 per person, you can opt to get a meal for 4, 6 or 8 people. You can get various quantities of appetizers, dim sum, soup, and entrees depending on the size of your crew. But take note: these made-from-scratch custom meals are only available on May 9 and 10, so you’ll need to order ahead of time.

7. Cracker Barrel Country meals can come straight to your house, thanks to Cracker Barrel’s free delivery on all Mother’s Day Family Meal Baskets To-Go. Choose from Sunday Homestyle Chicken, Chicken n’ Dumplins, or Scratch-Made Meatloaf. And if you want breakfast for dinner, you can always order an All Day Pancake Breakfast.

8. Red Lobster Red Lobster is delivering directly to your door with its Red Lobster To Go service. You can order from one of the many Family Meal Deals (think shrimp scampi, crispy shrimp, salmon, or even Cajun chicken linguini alfredo), all of which come with Cheddar Bay Biscuits. (Prices vary.)

9. IHOP Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Pancakes all day? Yes, please. IHOP is offering all-day breakfast with its Family Feast menu options ($35). This deal includes four servings each of scrambled eggs, hash browns, eight hickory-smoked bacon strips, eight pork sausages, and 8 buttermilk pancakes.

10. Panera Bread Panera, which is currently open for delivery, drive-thru, and curbside, has a $29 Family Feast Value Meal for Mother’s Day. You can dine on two half sandwiches, two kids’ sandwiches, a salad, a baguette, and a family-size mac and cheese. If you send an eGift Card, you can record a personalized message for your mom, too.