10 Maternity Looks For Valentine's Day Every Mom-To-Be Will Love
When I was pregnant, I didn't feel like going out for Valentine's Day. I felt large and in charge at 6 months pregnant, and I just wanted to wear sweats and enjoy the porterhouse steaks my husband was so kindly grilling for us. Not to mention the delicious sparkling grape juice he bought for us to enjoy. (I think I have the best husband in the business, but I digress.) But for those of you who want to go out, look cute, and enjoy Valentine’s Day sans sweats, you may be looking for maternity looks for Valentine’s Day.
Are you more of a flowy top and leggings girl? I've got you covered. And we all know wrap dresses are the bomb.com for any occasion, whether you're pregnant or not, so I had to throw in a couple of those. And if you'd like, you should also take this opportunity to wear a rockin' body-con dress to show off your adorable figure and bump. You are growing a tiny human being inside of you after all. So enjoy feeling cute and sexy no matter what you wear, mama. You totally deserve it. And don't forget to indulge in all the delicious Valentine's Day candy you want. I'm sure the little Valentine in your belly will appreciate something sweet.
1Maternity Jersey Body-Con Dress
Maternity Jersey Bodycon Dress
This dress can be dressed up for a night on the town, or dressed down for a fun, casual afternoon Valentine's Day date. The jersey stretch will be so cute on your bump, and comfortable, which is key for pregnancy clothing.
2Maternity Floral Crepe Tie-Belt Tunic
Maternity Floral Crepe Tie-Belt Tunic
While I enjoyed wearing dresses my entire pregnancy because I found them comfortable and they made me feel good, nobody says you have to wear a dress to be Valentine's Day ready. If you want to rock some leggings and a cute flowing top like this floral crepe tunic from Old Navy, you do you, girl. You'll still look cute and put together for a fun night on the town.
3Maternity Cross-Front Waist-Defined Dress
Maternity Cross-Front Waist-Defined Dress
Wrap dresses with a defined waist are simply the best, but especially for someone with a bump for Valentine's Day. This cute wrap dress from Old Navy comes in three different colors and two fun patterns, making it a versatile pick for Valentine's Day or any occasion.
4MAMA Red Dress
Did I mention how awesome wrap dresses are? And this festive red wrap dress from H&M is no different in its awesomeness. This adorable dress comes in this sexy red, solid black, and a black dress with a fun pattern. You can't go wrong no matter which color you choose.
5Raglan Sleeve Maternity Sweater Dress
Raglan Sleeve Maternity Sweater Dress
This beautiful and cozy sweater dress comes in gray, blue, green, or burgundy, and will look super stylish and sexy this Valentine's Day.
6Maternity Knit Kimono Sleeve Dress
Maternity Knit Kimono Sleeve Dress - Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™
If you're looking for a longer dress so you don't have to put on tights to stay warm, this dress from Target is perfect for you for Valentine's Day. The cinched-in empire waist and flowing sleeves make it a great addition to your maternity closet, but especially for a romantic evening out for Valentine's Day. Plus it's stretchy, so it will accommodate your growing bump. Score!
7Pleated Waist Maternity Dress
This gorgeous dress will definitely turn heads for Valentine's Day. It's a scoop-neck, and skirt above the knee is fun, flirty, and sexy. You'll look like a million bucks — even if you don't exactly feel like it.
8.Women's Wrap Maternity Dress Half Sleeve Empire Waist Midi Dress with Belt
Coolmee Women's Wrap Maternity Dress Half Sleeve Empire Waist Midi Dress with Belt
I know, I know. Again with the wrap dresses. But this one has a super cute and flirty belt to go along with it. And this gorgeous color is perfect for a fun Valentine's Day date on the town. It's stretchy and soft and flexible for a growing bump, too.
9Floral Print Draped 3/4 Sleeve Long Maxi Maternity Dress
Hello MIZ Women's Floral Print Draped 3/4 Sleeve Long Maxi Maternity Dress
Another pregnancy closet must-have is the flowing maxi dress. It's easy, elegant and comfortable, and this romantic floral pattern would be a great fit for your Valentine's Day plans.
10Ruffle Off Shoulder Sleeveless & 3/4 Sleeve Maternity Dress Ruched Sides Knee Length Bodycon Dress
Jezero Women's Ruffle Off Shoulder Sleeveless & 3/4 Sleeve Maternity Dress Ruched Sides Knee Length Bodycon Dress
Pregnancy is the perfect opportunity to wear a body-con dress to show off that gorgeous figure and amazing bump. And this sexy off-the-shoulder ruched bodycon dress will have your date even prouder to be on your arm.