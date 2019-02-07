10 Maternity Looks For Valentine's Day Every Mom-To-Be Will Love

When I was pregnant, I didn't feel like going out for Valentine's Day. I felt large and in charge at 6 months pregnant, and I just wanted to wear sweats and enjoy the porterhouse steaks my husband was so kindly grilling for us. Not to mention the delicious sparkling grape juice he bought for us to enjoy. (I think I have the best husband in the business, but I digress.) But for those of you who want to go out, look cute, and enjoy Valentine’s Day sans sweats, you may be looking for maternity looks for Valentine’s Day.

Are you more of a flowy top and leggings girl? I've got you covered. And we all know wrap dresses are the bomb.com for any occasion, whether you're pregnant or not, so I had to throw in a couple of those. And if you'd like, you should also take this opportunity to wear a rockin' body-con dress to show off your adorable figure and bump. You are growing a tiny human being inside of you after all. So enjoy feeling cute and sexy no matter what you wear, mama. You totally deserve it. And don't forget to indulge in all the delicious Valentine's Day candy you want. I'm sure the little Valentine in your belly will appreciate something sweet.

1 Maternity Jersey Body-Con Dress Maternity Jersey Bodycon Dress $33 Old Navy This dress can be dressed up for a night on the town, or dressed down for a fun, casual afternoon Valentine's Day date. The jersey stretch will be so cute on your bump, and comfortable, which is key for pregnancy clothing. SEE ON OLD NAVY

2 Maternity Floral Crepe Tie-Belt Tunic Maternity Floral Crepe Tie-Belt Tunic $30 Old Navy While I enjoyed wearing dresses my entire pregnancy because I found them comfortable and they made me feel good, nobody says you have to wear a dress to be Valentine's Day ready. If you want to rock some leggings and a cute flowing top like this floral crepe tunic from Old Navy, you do you, girl. You'll still look cute and put together for a fun night on the town. SEE ON OLD NAVY

3 Maternity Cross-Front Waist-Defined Dress Maternity Cross-Front Waist-Defined Dress $30 Old Navy Wrap dresses with a defined waist are simply the best, but especially for someone with a bump for Valentine's Day. This cute wrap dress from Old Navy comes in three different colors and two fun patterns, making it a versatile pick for Valentine's Day or any occasion. SEE ON OLD NAVY

4 MAMA Red Dress MAMA Red Dress $17 H&M Did I mention how awesome wrap dresses are? And this festive red wrap dress from H&M is no different in its awesomeness. This adorable dress comes in this sexy red, solid black, and a black dress with a fun pattern. You can't go wrong no matter which color you choose. SEE ON H&M

6 Maternity Knit Kimono Sleeve Dress Maternity Knit Kimono Sleeve Dress - Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ $28 Target If you're looking for a longer dress so you don't have to put on tights to stay warm, this dress from Target is perfect for you for Valentine's Day. The cinched-in empire waist and flowing sleeves make it a great addition to your maternity closet, but especially for a romantic evening out for Valentine's Day. Plus it's stretchy, so it will accommodate your growing bump. Score! SEE ON TARGET [hyphenate cinched-in]