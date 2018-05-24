There aren't really enough words to pay tribute to the men and women who serve our country. But on holidays dedicated to their service, Americans certainly try to make it known just how grateful they are for the freedoms they have been granted because of them. It's no surprise that people turn to inspirational words to show their patriotic gratitude, but if you are seeking something from the leaders of this country, then you might want to take a look at these Memorial Day quotes from presidents.

Whether you look to one of our earliest presidents who reminds you that "eternal vigilance is the price of freedom" or President Barack Obama who said we must hold our patriots' memories close to our hearts, you will find there is no shortage of inspiring words to mark this upcoming Memorial Day on May 28.

And, perhaps, it is most important to remember the words of George H. W. Bush when he said, "The loss of these Americans — indeed, the loss of any human life to war — fills us with sorrow and with strengthened resolve to work for peace."

Because the promise of freedom and peace for this country are what those brave service members are fighting for, and it's the reason we salute them — on Memorial Day and always.

1 “Heroism is not only in the man, but in the occasion.” — President Calvin Coolidge Giphy President Calvin Coolidge said these words during a 1928 address that dedicated a memorial to Colonel William Colvill, a Union colonel in the American Civil War who led the 1st Minnesota Volunteer Infantry in the Battle of Gettysburg. Eight years later, the words still ring true.

2 "In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved." — President Franklin D. Roosevelt Giphy President Roosevelt said these words on Sept. 22, 1936 and they certainly honor the price the brave men and women have paid to achieve our freedom.

3 "Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.” — President Thomas Jefferson Giphy This quote has been attributed to Thomas Jefferson, but scholars are divided on its origins. Regardless of whether or not the third president of the United States said it, these words are as relevant today as they were then.

4 "Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay, but we can honor their sacrifice." — President Barack Obama Giphy President Obama said these words as part of his Memorial Day Service remarks in 2011. Also notable during his speech? These few sentences: "Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay. But we can honor their sacrifice, and we must. We must honor it in our own lives by holding their memories close to our hearts, and heeding the example they set."

6 “Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor.” — George H. W. Bush Giphy The 41st president delivered this Prayer for Peace on Memorial Day in 1992. He also said these honest words: "Whether we observe the occasion through public ceremony or through private prayer, Memorial Day leaves few hearts unmoved."

7 "Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty." — President John F. Kennedy Giphy These particular words were actually delivered during President Kennedy's 1961 inaugural address, but the words are still fitting for Memorial Day.

8 “There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured with what is right in America.” — President Bill Clinton Giphy President Clinton said these words during his first inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1993. He began this section of his speech by saying, "Our democracy must be not only the envy of the world, but the engine of our own renewal."