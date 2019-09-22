10 Moms At Camp Romper Tell Us Their ~Best~ Parenting Quality

When it comes to parenting, often it can feel like you're running in a million directions and making almost as many mistakes on a daily basis. And like most things in life, no one is a tougher critic than our own selves. These days, we're constantly bombarded with messages about what we're doing wrong, but it's so important to give ourselves credit for all that we're doing so right. That's why we decided to ask the moms at our family festival Camp Romper to go ahead and brag for a minute about how they're really rocking this motherhood gig.

Held on Sunday, Sept. 22 in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, Camp Romper was a day-long "summer camp" for families to enjoy roller skating, face painting, live music, yoga, and a slew of other activities. The entire day was a celebration of one of the bests part of having a kid: the fun! We loved meeting these moms ... and their words are a reminder that while sometimes motherhood to can feel like a slog, you're definitely rocking it — and your kids are better for it. After you read these answers, ask yourself the same question!

1. Being Present

"I think I'm best at just getting [my daughter] out of the house and doing physical activities. I don't believe in sitting in the house; every weekend we're out doing physical activities. We're going swimming; out to playhouses. Just being present and being available for her to do things." - Sonya, 36, one child

2. Giving Kids Their Independence

"I've learned to know when to just let go and let them be them. That's hard. Having now two kids and just realizing that I have to prepare them for the world, you can't be on top of them all the time. You've got to let them have their freedom and let them learn on their own." - Mindy, 35, two children

3. Staying Calm

"[I'm good at] keeping a handle on things when they need attention. If I'm hype, [my son's] going to get even hyper. That's what I'm best at right now. It's could get better, but as of now, with a toddler and a baby, I'm good." - Patsy, 34, two children

4. Being Inclusive

"[I'm great at] teaching inclusivity and unconditional love and respect for other people and the planet. That's the only way we're going to have a future: If we all work together." - Melissa, 47, one child

5. Juggling The Chaos

"Overall, [parenting] is a lot about juggling — trying to balance everything with maintaining the household [and] keeping everybody's personal desires in mind, whether it's my spouse or my kid or myself. That's gotta be the top one." - Joanne, 32, one child

6. Helping Kids Understand The World

"Not sheltering [my daughter] when it comes to realities: being open to discussing death and the world. I try to be as open and honest with her just so she understands that not everything is a bowl of ice cream. I feel like a lot of parent's don't do enough of that; they try to shelter their kids." - Marianne, 46, onw child

7. The Small Moments

"I'm great at just being around my kids. I help them put on roller skates!" - Sarah, 42, two children (as she helps her daughter fiddle with her roller skates)

8. Showing Kids The World

"I'm good at exposing my daughter to new adventures and experiencing new things. Also, teaching her kindness: to not exclude." - Randa, 33, one child

9. Patience

"I'm actually a very patient mother. I think that when you're raising a boy especially, who tends to go all over the place, you have to be patient. There are times you want to get riled up and be angry at the way they're acting out, but I always take time to breathe and use my patience. I think about things before I lash out and get angry and I communicate really well with [my son]. It's something I've worked on for a long time, and I know not to let things get to me too quickly. I think patience is key to all parenting." - Erin, 36, one child

10. Giving Great Hugs

"I think everything can be figured out with a hug. That's the easiest way to calm everything down and talk about it." - Shay, 33, one child