Last year I saw some pretty envy-inducing family costumes as we were out trick-or-treating. I can't be entirely sure, but I suspect that those clever parent-child duos raked in way more Halloween candy at the end of the night than my kiddo and I did in our non-coordinated looks. If bite-size Snickers are on the line, we're going to have to up our costume game! That's why I rounded up some next-level mother and son Halloween costume ideas that are guaranteed to be total crowdpleasers.

I've always been a fan of group costumes and I participated in some pretty epic ones back in college. But these days, my costume cohorts are my kids, so the cultural references are a little different! Case in point, my daughter is angling for us to dress as Peppa Pig and family, so I better get to work on my Mummy Pig look. However, if you're coordinating your costume with an infant, you have a little more say on what ensemble you guys rock! That's why some of the costume ideas below nod to everything from Stranger Things and Game of Thrones to Peter Rabbit and Trolls.

So, without further ado, here are 10 mother and son looks that will be a blast to wear, and total candy magnets too.

1 Joyce Byers and Will from 'Stranger Things' Giphy If you love the creepy Netflix '80s-throwback thriller, Stranger Things 2, you'll love dressing up as Joyce Byers (aka Winona Ryder's character) and her possessed son, Will. All you need to do is find some classic '80s attire (i.e. corduroy blazer, knit vests, etc.) from your local thrift shop to channel these two memorable characters.

2 Peter Rabbit and Flopsy Giphy I recently watched the revamped Peter Rabbit movie (voiced by such big-name talent as James Corden, Margot Robbie, and SIA), and it was impossible not to fall in love with the rabbits' rascally ways. Of course, that means they would make inspired Halloween costumes too. You can dress your son as Peter and you can choose which one of his sisters — Flopsy, Mopsy, or Cotton-Tail — you want to be. It's all in the jackets!

3 R2D2 and C-3Po Giphy If you're already teaching your son the ways of the Jedi, don't miss your chance to dress as the lovable duo, R2D2 and C-3Po from Star Wars! And don't worry about having to make these elaborate costumes yourself — there are some pretty solid options online, like this C-3Po adult costume ($55, Target) and this adorable toddler R2D2 robe ($25, Amazon).

4 Winnie the Pooh & Piglet Giphy Whether you adore the A.A. Milne children's classic, or just watched the latest film version, Christopher Robin, dressing up like Winnie the Pooh and his sidekick, Piglet, is always a winning idea. Bonus points if you make your trick-or-treat bag look like a pot of honey.

5 Elastigirl & Dash From 'Incredibles 2' Giphy Fans of the long-awaited Incredibles sequel will love dressing up like the superhero family. You can be mom, Helen Parr (aka Elastigirl) and your son can either be Dash, or the baby of the family, Jack-Jack.

6 Trolls Giphy When you just can't decide what to wear, a costume that calls for a crazy wig is always the answer. Enter a mother-son Trolls costume. You can channel the modern-day DreamWorks version, or the OG trolls from your childhood.

7 Mother of Dragons and Baby Dragon from 'GoT' Giphy If you're obsessed with Game of Thrones, there's one obvious costume choice — Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons. Just find a cute dragon costume for your little one, and you're ready to slay.

8 Wonder Woman and Superman (or Batman) Giphy As a multi-tasking mom, you're always a wonder woman, so why not dress as the official Wonder Woman for Halloween? Your son can choose to be Batman or Superman, and together you'll be the ultimate team.

9 Sing Giphy If you and your little one loved the movie Sing, you have plenty of animal-inspired costumes to choose from. I personally love the dazzling pig duo, Rosita (voiced by Reese Witherspoon) and Gunter (voiced by Nick Kroll).