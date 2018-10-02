10 Of Pippa Middleton's Best Maternity Looks

From the time she sauntered down the aisle as bridesmaid to sister Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, in 2011 (and looking like a princess herself), Pippa Middleton has turned heads with her fashion-forward, functional wardrobe. Her pregnancy style is certainly no exception. Since unofficially showing off her baby bump at another royal wedding (the May 19, 2018 marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry to Meghan Markle), Pippa Middleton's best maternity looks have proven to be as comfy as they are stylish.

Due with her first baby in October with husband James Spencer Matthews, a hedge-fund manager, columnist Middleton has managed to look effortlessly beautiful throughout all three trimesters of her pregnancy. To beat the summer heat, she's favored adorable sundresses in linen and cotton, lace-up espadrilles, chic sunglasses, and straw hats at Wimbledon and while walking her dogs, according to Harper's Bazaar. A fitness enthusiast, Middleton has showed off her baby bump in fitness wear and an adorable swimsuit in her column for Waitrose Weekend, too, and was recently spotted sporting a tiny red bikini while on vacation in Italy with Matthews in Italy, Popsugar reports.

While some of her designer maternity looks are priced too high for moms-to-be on a budget — which is not surprising when you consider that her husband is reportedly a billionaire — others won't break the bank for frugal expecting-moms who want to look like a British socialite. For more of Pippa Middleton's best maternity styles, and how you, too, can look like you hang with the royals, read on:

The Fold Silk Dress Before she even officially announced her pregnancy, Middleton was glowing at the royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in this printed silk dress from The Fold ($695.00), Jimmy Choo nude heels, and the most adorable hat on the planet, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Ralph Lauren Dress With her baby bump just beginning to show, Middleton looks carefree in a sunny floral wrap dress from Ralph Lauren ($279.99), white lace-up espadrilles, and an adorable Panama hat at the French Open, US Weekly reports.

J.Crew Sundress As Town and Country reports, Middleton wore this cotton sundress from J. Crew on June 25, 2018 for a summer stroll in London's Chelsea neighborhood. While the dress's empire waist and breezy fit easily accommodate her growing bump, it's actually not maternity-wear. Even better, it was originally priced at $158.00, but is now on sale for a cool $74.99.

Anna Mason Dress As Harper's Bazaar reports, Middleton is a huge tennis fan and attended Wimbledon in style on July 5, 2018. She wore this pretty cotton eyelet dress from Anna Mason (£680.00, $896.31), which is available in both black and white, and paired with Penelope Chilvers espadrilles (£95.00, $125.21).

Ralph Lauren Shirt Dress Another day at Wimbledon, another breezy frock and pair of espadrilles for Middleton. As Harper's Bazaar reports, Middleton wore this linen striped Ralph Lauren shirt dress ($174.99) on July 11, 2018, while attending matches with husband Matthews.

Anna Mason London Midi Dress Middleton arrived at Wimbledon on July 13, 2018 wearing a gorgeous boho inspired dress from Anna Mason London, and yes, another pair of canvas wedge espadrilles, this time from Castaner ($120.00), according to Harper's Bazaar.

Seraphine Maternity Dress Middleton even looks good walking the dog in this comfy off-the-shoulder maternity dress from Seraphine ($71.00), which Town and Country reports was also a favorite maternity brand of sister Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Red Bikini Popsugar-assets Middleton rocked her baby bump sporting a red bikini while on vacation in Italy with husband, Matthews, PopSugar reports. Passionate about fitness, Middleton works out four to five times a week, including tennis, barre classes, and swimming, which can be modified for her changing pregnant body, according to her pregnancy fitness column in Waitrose Weekend.

J. Crew Jumper As Harper's Bazaar reports, Middleton wore this adorable polka dot wrap jumpsuit from J. Crew ($83.99) with comfy white sneakers to a meeting at the Mary Hare School for Deaf Children in Newbury for the unveiling of a statue created to raise needed funds for the school.