If it seems like lately your kids are just changing from their morning pajamas to their evening pajamas and skipping "normal" clothes in between, you’re certainly not alone. As families hunker down during the quarantine, it feels like no one is really "getting dressed" in the traditional sense. Which is fine, except you're probably running out of clean jammies a lot faster than usual. Now's the time to invest in more pajamas your kids can wear all day, so you can spend less time putting pajamas in the laundry.

These sets are soft, cozy, and will look semi-presentable if you go for a walk and are spotted by a neighbor from six feet away. From onesies to fun prints to nightgowns, there's something for every kid (all without itchy seams, zippers, or footies that would get destroyed outside).

Plus, a new pair (or two) of pajamas is a cheerful thing, and everybody needs more cheerful moments right now. Think how happy your little one will be if they get to sip hot chocolate, watch a movie, and hang out in their (daytime) PJs all day. In fact, you'll wish these great pajama sets came in your size.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Fruits & Veggies Organic Cotton Long John Pajamas Hanna Andersson | $46 $25 Available In Sizes 2-16 see on hanna andersson These brightly colored printed PJs may just inspire your kiddo to eat some greens. Made of organic cotton, the super soft set is pre-washed so it shouldn't shrink on you. If you little one isn't an avocado fan, there's also a banana or lemon print.

2. A Pair That Looks Like Clothes Granada Sky Short Sleeve Pajamas Posh Peanut | $34 Available In Sizes 2T-6T see on posh peanut These may be pajamas, but they can certainly moonlight as outdoor clothes in a pinch. The blend of bamboo, viscose, and spandex is super soft and breathable, and it will stretch with your kiddo even if they're doing more running in these than sleeping.

3. A Nightgown That Doubles As A Dress Short Sleeve Sunwashed Rainbow Nightgown Primary | $24 Available In Sizes 2-3 through 12 see on primary Primary is known for their reliable staples, and this nightgown is no exception. It passes as a cute and casual dress, plus nightgowns are a great option for kids who don't like the feel of pants while they sleep.

4. Character Pajamas Frozen © Disney Slim Pajamas Zara | $26 Availables In Sizes 6-14 see on zara Good luck getting your little Frozen-lover out of these PJs. I can see this shirt becoming a staple in many outfits, maybe even with jeans.

5. A Pawsitively Cute Matching Set Dog Pajama Set Janie And Jack | $36 Available In Sizes 6M-12Y see on Janie And Jack These cozy PJs are 100% cotton and 100% covered in very good dogs. Through Mar. 28, Janie And Jack is offering 25% off with code SPRING25, so you might as well stock up.

6. A Groovy Option Baby Steps Tie Dye Thermal Pajamas Maisonette | $32 Available In Sizes 2Y, 3Y, 5Y SEE ON MAISONETTE Perfect for any little flower children, these tie-dye thermals are as comfy as they are cool. If your kiddo is going to be in PJs all day, they might as well look as cheerful as this pair.

7. A Striped Short Set Cosy Short John Pajamas Mini Boden | $34 Available In Sizes 3Y-14Y see on boden You can never go wrong with a classic and colorful stripe. This short pajama set will take kiddos from playtime to bedtime and there's also a surfing dinosaur print if that's more their speed.

8. A Fleece Onesie Tucker + Tate Animal Hooded Romper Nordstrom | $27 Availables In Sizes XS-XL see on nordstrom Perfect for lounging all day, this fleece onesie will keep them cozy and warm. There's also a very snuggly looking "princess bear" onesie for all the royal mammals in your life.

9. A Camo Set That Will Make Your Kiddo Disappear Kids Camo PJ Set Gap | $40 Available In Sizes 6-14 see on gap No one will know your kiddo has been rocking pajamas all day in this camo print outfit. The set looks pulled together, but it's comfy enough to wear all day.