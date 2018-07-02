10 Patriotic 4th Of July Memes That Are As Festive As Fireworks & Apple Pie

On July 4, 1776 our founding fathers drafted the Declaration of Independence, paving the path for the United States of America. In these modern times, you might feel compelled to remind people what this holiday is actually about by posting one of these patriotic 4th of July memes.

At some point along the road, we collectively decided that celebrating our country's emancipation from colonial rule required department store sales and excessive hot dog consumption. But it's also worth remembering that this holiday marks more than a day to BBQ and watch fireworks. Want to remind all your friends? These memes will interrupt the endless stream of pictures of red, white, and blue jello shots and cakes decorated like flags on your social media feeds, and instead provide a little reminder of everything we have to be thankful for.

We have a lot to celebrate, but there's always progress to be made. The good news is, it's entirely possible to honor the country you love while also striving to make it better. In fact, some say it's the very definition of a true patriot. As former president Barack Obama once said, according to Huffington Post, “Loving your country shouldn’t just mean watching fireworks on the Fourth of July. Loving your country must mean accepting your responsibility to do your part to change it. If you do, your life will be richer, our country will be stronger." You can celebrate your right to vote, and exercise it. You can honor the right to gather peacefully by joining a protest for a cause you believe in.

This Independence Day, do your part and wish your friends and family a happy 4th while reminding them to thank a service member, or emphasize the importance of civic engagement with a famous JFK quote. America gave us freedom to do what we please and celebrate how we wish. How much we choose to do with that freedom is up to us.

Words From The 16th President CoachTimHorton on Twitter Considering Abraham Lincoln's instrumental role in the fight to keep our country united, it makes sense that he'd encourage people to take pride in their homes. And what's a better example of living so that your country will be proud of you than emancipating slaves? Use this meme to remind your followers this 4th of July that you're still proud to call America home.

Stars & Stripes shank_door_co on Twitter Sometimes, saying something simply is the best way to get your point across. Instead of an over-the-top party photo, show your followers that you are celebrating this Independence Day with a festive meme that boasts a simple design like this red, white, and blue-filled photo with a stars and stripes motif.

Giving Thanks lheal on Twitter This July 4th, you can thank the service members and the families they leave behind by posting this patriotic meme. If you feel safe at home, remember that it is because of the sacrifices others have made that your freedom and safety today is possible. You can take the opportunity to acknowldge that this Independence Day.

Remembering The Brave scottwalker on Twitter So many of us have come to expect freedom and security, taking for granted the price at which that privilege comes. Remember to acknowledge and give thanks to the troops on Independence Day and every day. There is literally no wrong day to post a patriotic meme reminding your followers of the price some pay for us to remain free.

Keeping It Simple darrenkavinoky on Twitter Wish all your followers on social media a happy 4th of July with this cute meme design. Whether you share it with your Facebook friends or send it to a parent, upload it to Instagram or text it to a friend, it will surely bring a smile to someone's face.

Famous Advice from JFK hlntv on Twitter While we celebrate our country and all it's given us, we should remember that with freedom comes responsibility. We must think about how we can use the freedom we've been granted to make this country a better place for all its inhabitants. Remind others of this duty by posting this meme on July 4th.

Honoring The Brave 1steveburton on Twitter There really is no was to adequately thank to the men and women that serve our country, but posting a patriotic meme like this one on July 4th is a good place to start. Share this sentimental meme to remind others that this day is about more than American flag shirts and barbecues.

Remembering How We Got Here v4sa on Twitter Despite our 1776 start-date, American is still a young country. In a relatively short time, we've had to fight each step of the way to protect and preserve our freedom — and that still continues today. Take the opportunity to remind your social followers on July 4th that freedom is absolutely worth fighting for.

#Merica be_aboundtiful on Twitter You may be proud of the flag cake you made or feeling brave enough to let your kids apply their own sunscreen, but true pride, bravery, and freedom are about as American as red, white, and blue. Share this message on July 4th this year to remind your followers the values our country stands for.