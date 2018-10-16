Breastfeeding hunger is real. Moms don't just "get a little hungry," you get hangry, and Heaven help anyone who comes between you and your snack. You've likely found yourself brushing crumbs off your baby's sleeping form more than once, or as they suck what feels like every calorie you've ever consumed out of your breast via your milk. Luckily, it's easy to find healthy snacks to keep you full and boost your milk production. There are even lots of great snacks for breastfeeding moms you probably didn't realize you could buy at Target (otherwise known as your second home).

Great snacks for breastfeeding do one or more of a few things. They can help increase your supply if you need it, they give you a boost of energy, they keep you full, and (last but not least) they can be eaten with one hand. If you're trying to produce more milk, anecdotal research suggests that foods containing fenugreek, oats, chickpea, papaya, ginger, certain spices, and garlic may help, as per The Kitchn. These foods are known as galactagogues. (Pumpkin is another option, which is a great excuse to eat all the pumpkin bars and scones and pies that come your way!) Otherwise, it's a balance between staying full, doing it fast, and keeping up your energy at the same time. The San Francisco Gate's Healthy Eating blog noted that it's best to focus on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein, and dairy, which not only give you energy, but keep you full. However, we all know those aren't always readily or easily available, so I've tried to find the next best thing... which, honestly, is like most of parenting. Efficiency and health are always in a delicate balance.

1 Fruits Green Seedless Grapes $4 Target Grapes are the perfect mom snack. They're easy to eat, they don't require any prep, and they give you that spike of energy you need. Buy Now

3 String Cheese Sargento String Cheese $4 Target I have gotten so good at eating these one-handed that I can open them, peel them, and devour them effortlessly. I'm pretty awesome, as you can probably tell. These really fill you up, and keep you full. Buy Now

5 Applesauce GoGo Squeeze Applesauce $2 Target It's just enough to keep you going. It's also sweet and easy to eat. I like to keep them in the fridge, and honestly, I keep a ton in there because even if I start eating one, my kids inevitably take it from me. Buy Now

6 Papaya Chunks Papaya Chunks With Lime $4 Target The price of these bad boys will vary by store, but in Manhattan (probably the most expensive location) they are $4. They're juicy, filling, and since papaya is purported to help produce milk, helpful. Buy Now

7 Whole Grain Crackers Van's Everything Crackers $3 Target These are so good. Seriously. So good. They're like tiny everything bagels shrunk into crackers. I'm in love. Especially if you dip them in spinach dip. They also have garlic, which is a supposed galactagogue. But, honestly, you'll just want to eat these straight out of the box. Buy Now

8 Yogurt In Glass Oui by Yoplait $2 Target There's a reason I chose this yogurt, and it's the container. You might be thinking it's because I'm anti-plastic, which I am, but that's not the reason. This yogurt's glass container is heavy enough that you can set it beside you on a table and eat it with one hand without it tipping over. That's key when you're momming. Buy Now

9 Pepitas Archer Farms Seasoned Pepitas $3 Target These are full of protein, iron, and fat. The perfect snack for energy and getting back in tip-top shape after childbirth. It's precisely what you need as a new mom. Buy Now