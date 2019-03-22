10 Personalized Easter Baskets & Where You Can Order Them Now
If you live in the South, monogramming and personalizing stuff is life, y'all. We love our monogrammed mugs, t-shirts, blankets, stuffed animals, towels, pillows, trucks, wreaths, koozies, and of course Easter baskets — among many other things. I'm really not sure why it's a thing. My dad is a "yankee" and I get a lot of my traits from him, so maybe that's why I don't really jump on this bandwagon. But I just might this year for personalized Easter baskets.
It will be my son's first Easter this year, and we will definitely be getting down on some Easter Bunny and egg hunts. I'm so excited. I know he's only 9 months old and he won't remember his first Easter, but we will and will have pictures to show him when he's older. How cute will he look sitting next to his own personalized Easter basket that he'll get to keep forever? Swoon. While you used to have to get your "Memaw and your Mama n' em" to sew monograms and names on stuff, now there are a lot of places that will do it for you and ship it to your house. Thank god, since nobody in my family knows how to stitch or sew. (I know that makes us bad southerners.) These are just too darn cute and way better than anything I could ever do, even if I knew how to sew.
1Wayfair
Nantucket Bound Custom Easter Basket
$29
$24
Wayfair
Wayfair you got just what I need...and that includes personalized Easter baskets. Easter baskets with plenty of room for eggs and sweets, at that. These adorable personalized canvas bags make great "baskets" that will last for many Easter egg hunts to come.
2Pottery Barn Kids
3Zulily
Chick Personalized Easter Basket
$13
Zulily
Zulily always has awesome deals — and if you aren't yet a member I suggest getting a free membership, stat. They have quite a few options for personalized Easter baskets under $20, but this one stood out to me. It's not a traditional basket and the cute festive chick is perfect for holding as many eggs as your kid can find.
4Etsy
Personalized Easter Basket
$17
Etsy
Etsy has many, many sellers of personalized Easter baskets. All you have to do is type "personalized Easter baskets" in the search bar on the Etsy website and you'll have hundreds of sellers. This particular pattern and Easter basket caught my eye, with their cute little cotton ball bunny tails and the fabric of the bag. Obviously, the name also looks great and you can choose your font.
5Personal Creations
6Mark & Graham
White Picket Fence Basket
$49
$20
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham products are pretty fancy, so I definitely didn't expect to find customized Easter baskets. But they have them — quite a few options, actually — and they're definitely as fancy as you'd expect. This White Picket Fence Basket is a little step from a traditional basket, and it looks like it would be pretty durable for all of your Easter egg hunting needs.
7Mud Pie
SEERSUCKER WICKER EASTER BASKETS - SET OF 2
$51
Mud Pie
You can get the truly Southern embroidered monogram, complete with the last name in the middle and the first and middle names on the sides (I've never understood that). Or you can get your kid's name embroidered on these traditional wicker Easter baskets.