10 Personalized Easter Baskets & Where You Can Order Them Now

If you live in the South, monogramming and personalizing stuff is life, y'all. We love our monogrammed mugs, t-shirts, blankets, stuffed animals, towels, pillows, trucks, wreaths, koozies, and of course Easter baskets — among many other things. I'm really not sure why it's a thing. My dad is a "yankee" and I get a lot of my traits from him, so maybe that's why I don't really jump on this bandwagon. But I just might this year for personalized Easter baskets.

It will be my son's first Easter this year, and we will definitely be getting down on some Easter Bunny and egg hunts. I'm so excited. I know he's only 9 months old and he won't remember his first Easter, but we will and will have pictures to show him when he's older. How cute will he look sitting next to his own personalized Easter basket that he'll get to keep forever? Swoon. While you used to have to get your "Memaw and your Mama n' em" to sew monograms and names on stuff, now there are a lot of places that will do it for you and ship it to your house. Thank god, since nobody in my family knows how to stitch or sew. (I know that makes us bad southerners.) These are just too darn cute and way better than anything I could ever do, even if I knew how to sew.

1Wayfair

Nantucket Bound Custom Easter Basket

$29

$24

Wayfair

Wayfair you got just what I need...and that includes personalized Easter baskets. Easter baskets with plenty of room for eggs and sweets, at that. These adorable personalized canvas bags make great "baskets" that will last for many Easter egg hunts to come.

2Pottery Barn Kids

Long Eared Bunny Treat Buckets, White

$25

Pottery Barn Kids

Like everything at Pottery Barn Kids, their personalized Easter baskets are just beautiful. The "Long-Eared Bunny Treat Bucket" is yarn dyed, and has soft floppy bunny ears that can be personalized with your little bunny's name.

3Zulily

Chick Personalized Easter Basket

$13

Zulily

Zulily always has awesome deals — and if you aren't yet a member I suggest getting a free membership, stat. They have quite a few options for personalized Easter baskets under $20, but this one stood out to me. It's not a traditional basket and the cute festive chick is perfect for holding as many eggs as your kid can find.

4Etsy

Personalized Easter Basket

$17

Etsy

Etsy has many, many sellers of personalized Easter baskets. All you have to do is type "personalized Easter baskets" in the search bar on the Etsy website and you'll have hundreds of sellers. This particular pattern and Easter basket caught my eye, with their cute little cotton ball bunny tails and the fabric of the bag. Obviously, the name also looks great and you can choose your font.

5Personal Creations

Sesame Street Egg Hunt Easter Tote-Elmo

$15

Personal Creations

Who says an Easter basket has to be wicker? These adorable Sesame Street Easter Totes are perfect for carrying a lot of eggs and candy, and who doesn't love Sesame Street?

6Mark & Graham

White Picket Fence Basket

$49

$20

Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham products are pretty fancy, so I definitely didn't expect to find customized Easter baskets. But they have them — quite a few options, actually — and they're definitely as fancy as you'd expect. This White Picket Fence Basket is a little step from a traditional basket, and it looks like it would be pretty durable for all of your Easter egg hunting needs.

7Mud Pie

SEERSUCKER WICKER EASTER BASKETS - SET OF 2

$51

Mud Pie

You can get the truly Southern embroidered monogram, complete with the last name in the middle and the first and middle names on the sides (I've never understood that). Or you can get your kid's name embroidered on these traditional wicker Easter baskets.

8Lillian Vernon

Personalized Easter Baskets with Liners

$30

Lillian Vernon

Another more traditional basket with clean streamlined patterns and cute embroidery font. For the traditional Easter egg hunter.

9Gifts For You Now

Embroidered Chick Personalized Easter Basket

$20

Amazon

Gifts For You Now on Amazon has plenty of options for whatever type of personalized Easter basket you may want. Whether in the shape of an animal, or a more traditional basket, at just $20, you can't beat the options.

10Things Remembered

Blue-Lined Easter Baskets

$25

Things Remembered

Known for their engraving on sterling silver and the like, Things Remembered also sells personalized Easter baskets. Maybe you can get a sterling silver cross or Easter egg embroidered there while you're getting that basket?