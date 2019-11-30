There's just something about a parent who clearly loves their kid, isn't there? Any parent, of course, but perhaps especially a celebrity parent. Maybe it's the idea that some celebrities play larger than life characters, and then on social media they are putty in the hands of their children, but it gets us every time. Just like these adorable photos of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with his kids do. He is a big, huge man both physically and from a star perspective, but he is also oh-so-devoted to his kids and this is really something to see.

Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian are parents to 1-year-old daughter Tiana and 3-year-old daughter Jasmine, while he also shares 17-year-old daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia. The Jumanji star loves to share photos of his family with his social media followers, of which there are more than 163 million if you can believe it. Sure, Johnson might not be one of those parents who posts constantly about his adorable daughters; he seems to choose his moments carefully and wisely. But when he does share a sweet moment of his life as a father, it is patently clear to all who see it that he is a big old softie with his girls. And honestly it is a beautiful thing to see.

Below are 10 times he did just that.

Christmas With "The Rock" Johnson carries daughters Tia and Jasmine in his arms at Christmas like they're his own little dolls, and the smile on his face is sheer bliss.

Whose Birthday Is It Anyway? In May, Johnson celebrated his birthday with his daughters in his arms, an apple cake they baked for him on the table, and three candles representing the amount "of hours [he's] going to sleep in 2019."

Pinkies Up I'm not sure who is taking this tea party more seriously, Jasmine or her dad, but it is the sweetest tea party I've ever seen. This I know for sure.

Swimming In A Pool Of Awesome According to the former WWE star's Instagram post from July, he and his daughter Jasmine love to play a JAWS game in the pool with an adorable outcome, "Lil’ Jazzy’s favorite pool game is me being a great white shark hunting her down while I say the JAWS theme song.. dun dun...dun dun...dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun... and it all ends in kisses."

Flower Girl Helper "The Rock" might have been the groom at his August wedding to longtime girlfriend and mother to his two youngest daughters Lauren Hashian, but it looks like he thinks the star was little Jasmine. She was the flower girl, and he was basically there as flower girl support.

Dad Of A High School Grad When Simone graduated high school in June, Johnson shared an emotional post on Instagram about this massive milestone. "And then your babies graduate," he wrote. "Very proud of my first daughter daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound.I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses."

"Brown Boobies" Last summer, Johnson was enjoying some time off with his daughters, teaching them to swim, and shared this awesome anecdote from little Jasmine: "Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim. Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies."

Cool Dad Moment RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images Johnson trying to pull off the cool dad look in his shades and easy, breezy shirt got a smile from his daughter Simone.

Sharing The Spotlight Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images When Johnson was given his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, of course he carried daughter Jasmine in his arms. Because like any good parent, he's all about sharing that spotlight.