Back when I was a kid, there were basically two options when it came to Halloween costumes: Either you wore something from a cardboard box that looked like it was made out of a plastic tablecloth (with a scratchy mask you couldn't see out of at all), or your mom got a pattern at the fabric store and stitched you a costume herself. My mother is a whiz with a sewing machine, so I was one of the lucky kids in the latter category. But thanks to the high quality Halloween costumes at Pottery Barn Kids, today's trick-or-treaters with non-crafty moms aren't doomed to wear stiff, uncomfortable, mass-produced disguises. And this year, the options are better than ever.

In fact, the biggest challenge about getting a Halloween costume at Pottery Barn Kids is narrowing your choices down to just one. (Unless you have several small children, in which case the possibilities for group costumes are just ridiculously adorable.) There are some who would argue that babies are the most fun to dress up on Halloween, as almost any costume on a baby is so cute it hurts (and it's up to you to pick which one). Others would say it's more fun when kids are old enough to choose their own disguise. One thing's for sure: Whether costume shopping this year is a solo or collaborative effort, you're guaranteed to find something unforgettable.

1 Red Dragon Baby Dragon Costume $79 Pottery Barn Kids Beautifully bright and detailed, this hat and bodysuit combo would be a neighborhood standout all on its own... though an ambitious mom/"Game of Thrones" fan could use this costume as an excuse to dress up like Daenerys "Mother of Dragons" Targaryen. Available in sizes 0-6 months, 6-12 months, or 12-24 months. Buy Now

2 Fluffy Dog Baby Dog Costume $69 Pottery Barn Kids You've got to love a Halloween costume that makes a baby look like a stuffed animal, and this one does exactly that. Plus, this furry, hooded one-piece will keep him super warm for trick-or-treating. Sizes 0-6 months, 6-12 months, or 12-24 months. Buy Now

3 Hatching Dinosaur Baby Dinosaur Egg Costume $49 Pottery Barn Kids Cleverly constructed but still manageable enough for even a novice walker to get around in, this two-piece suit includes a jumper and separate hood. Sizes 6-12 months and 12-24 months. Buy Now

4 Rainbow In The Clouds Toddler Rainbow Emoji Costume $69 Pottery Barn Kids Glittery but still soft, this cheerful costume is yarn-dyed, meaning fibers are treated individually with environmentally safe dyes before weaving — so the colors will last for many dress-up sessions to come. Sizes 3T, 4-6 years and 7-8 years. Buy Now

5 Light-Up Rocket Toddler 3D Rocket Costume $89 Pottery Barn Kids This metallic silver and blue rocket costume with sheer chiffon flames would be cool even if it didn't light up, but it actually does! That's about as good as it gets for a kid with dreams of blasting off someday. Sizes 3T or 4-6 years. Buy Now

6 Woodland Owl Toddler Woodland Owl Costume $79 Pottery Barn Kids Expect your kid to flap her arms all through the Halloween parade in this costume, which has wings on the romper that spread out when kids extend their arms! Sizes 3T, 4-6 years and 7-8 years. Buy Now

7 Mermaid Princess Mermaid Costume $79 Pottery Barn Kids Teal tulle reverses to sea foam satin for the skirt's flowing ocean waves effect , and the seashell headpiece is the stuff of mermaid princess dreams. Sizes 3T, 4-6 years and 7-8 years. Buy Now