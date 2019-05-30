When I first found out I was pregnant, I already had my (long) list of things I couldn’t eat or drink, which I'd been made aware of by friends who had been there before. But it wasn’t until my first OB-GYN appointment that I started to consider other things that we put on our bodies that could potentially get inside of them through our skin... like makeup. If you’re both expecting and getting married soon (and still want to glam it up), you may be wondering about pregnancy-safe wedding makeup for your big day. Personally, I went ahead and continued using my own makeup (very infrequently) and shower products (the ones I used were already “clean” anyway) throughout my pregnancy; you, on the other hand, may want to be extra cautious. And I don’t blame you. It freaks me out when I cannot pronounce some of the ingredients on things that I’m putting on my body, particularly when those things could affect the other living thing inside of me. It's definitely something to consider.

In fact, according to The Bump, there are quite a few ingredients pregnant folks need to try to avoid. The fairly wide variety of substances (which can be found in nail polish, face makeup, eye makeup, and even sunscreen) includes parabens, retinol, fragrance, preservatives, artificial dyes, talc, aluminum powder, diazolidinyl urea, DBP, formaldehyde, toluene, avobenzone, and oxybenzone. In other words, yes, it's a huge laundry list of hard-to-pronounce ingredients that seem almost impossible to avoid without thoroughly inspecting the tiny printed labels on every product you already own. Don’t stress! Everything on this dedicated wedding-day essential makeup products list is pregnancy-safe and “clean," and you can continue to use these items after your baby is born, too (just make sure they're safe for breastfeeding if you choose to nurse).