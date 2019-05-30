Romper
Sephora, Juice Beauty, Ilia Beauty

10 Pregnancy-Safe Wedding Makeup Products Under $50 For All The Glow

By Abi Berwager Schreier
Share

When I first found out I was pregnant, I already had my (long) list of things I couldn’t eat or drink, which I'd been made aware of by friends who had been there before. But it wasn’t until my first OB-GYN appointment that I started to consider other things that we put on our bodies that could potentially get inside of them through our skin... like makeup. If you’re both expecting and getting married soon (and still want to glam it up), you may be wondering about pregnancy-safe wedding makeup for your big day. Personally, I went ahead and continued using my own makeup (very infrequently) and shower products (the ones I used were already “clean” anyway) throughout my pregnancy; you, on the other hand, may want to be extra cautious. And I don’t blame you. It freaks me out when I cannot pronounce some of the ingredients on things that I’m putting on my body, particularly when those things could affect the other living thing inside of me. It's definitely something to consider.

In fact, according to The Bump, there are quite a few ingredients pregnant folks need to try to avoid. The fairly wide variety of substances (which can be found in nail polish, face makeup, eye makeup, and even sunscreen) includes parabens, retinol, fragrance, preservatives, artificial dyes, talc, aluminum powder, diazolidinyl urea, DBP, formaldehyde, toluene, avobenzone, and oxybenzone. In other words, yes, it's a huge laundry list of hard-to-pronounce ingredients that seem almost impossible to avoid without thoroughly inspecting the tiny printed labels on every product you already own. Don’t stress! Everything on this dedicated wedding-day essential makeup products list is pregnancy-safe and “clean," and you can continue to use these items after your baby is born, too (just make sure they're safe for breastfeeding if you choose to nurse).

1. Primer

The Silk Canvas Protective Primer Mini

$22

Tatcha

This velvety priming balm has actual pressed silk so makeup goes on perfectly smooth, lasts longer, and won't clog pores or cause breakouts. No wonder the brand is a fave of Meghan Markle.

2. Concealer

Un Cover-Up Concealer/Foundation

$36

RMS Beauty

In addition to being a "clean" product, RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up Concealer/Foundation is also "hypoallergenic, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and noncomedogenic," according to the Sephora website. This product "melts into the skin" to cover any imperfections or redness you might have on your big day. Plus, it's great for the under-eye area.

3. Powder

Seal The Deal Loose Setting Powder

$36

LAWLESS

This setting powder is free of talc, which should be avoided during pregnancy, using mica instead for an even more lightweight, translucent finish without looking dry or cake-y.

4. Bronzer

Bronzed Beauty™ Bronzer Duo

$42

lilah b.

Look sun kissed without risking sun damage (or chemical exposure) with this multipurpose bronzer duo, which is vegan, gluten free, and free of synthetic fragrances.

5. Blush

Phyto-Pigments Last Looks Cream Blush

$25

Juice Beauty

6. Highlighter

Phyto-Pigments Juice Boost Duo - Illuminating & Bronzing

$50

$45

Juice Beauty

Featuring one highlighter for a pearly sheen and one bronzer for a boost of color, these coconut and moringa-infused formulas can be used alone or added to foundation, primer or moisturizer.

7. Mascara

Limitless Lash Mascara

$28

ILIA

Known for its flake-free formula, this award-winning mascara does it all: Lifts, curls, and lengthens, but never clumps.

8. Eye Shadow

Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow SPF 30

$24

Supergoop!

The first-ever cream eyeshadow with SPF 30 (from eco-friendly Supergoop!, of course), this subtly shimmering shadow is a must for brides who are planning to exchange vows outside.

9. Brow Tint

BROWFOOD Tinted Brow Enhancing Gelfix

$24

LASHFOOD

You new go-to brows product for conditioning and definition, whether you're going low-key or total glam.

10. Lipstick

Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Cayenne

$26

BITE BEAUTY

If you're the kind of bride who likes a bright red lip (and clean ingredients), you're in luck with this true red from Bite Beauty; if you're more of a neutral or natural girl, you're still in luck... since Bite has quite the range of shades.