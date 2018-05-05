10 Rear-Facing Car Seats For Toddlers With The Best Amazon Reviews

Remember when we used to turn babies around in their car seats when they hit their first birthdays? It was a milestone, much like their first bite of sugary cake. Now, the American Association of Pediatrics suggests we keep our toddlers rear-facing until they're at least 2, or until they reach the maximum weight or height outlined by their car seat manufacturer. That means a lot of us are on the look out for the perfect seat our kid will tolerate, and these rear-facing car seats for toddlers with the best Amazon reviews are a good place to start.

Now that toddlers are expected to stay rear-facing until at least 2 years old, convertible car seats that will grow with your child are essential. Convertible car seats typically allow your baby to sit in the same seat from birth until they hit booster-seat age. Some seats are 3-in-1, meaning they are for infants, rear-facing toddlers, and forward-facing toddlers. Others are all-in-one seats, meaning the seat strips down to a booster to accommodate a child until they're between 8 and 12 years old, or tall enough to use an adult seat belt without the added inches.

Amazon is one of the easiest places to compare car seats and check out reviews from a whole lot of parents who have tried and tested the seat with their own kids. These are some of the highest reviewed rear-facing toddler car seats on Amazon, to help narrow down your choice.

1 Graco SlimFit All-In-One Convertible Car Seat Amazon Graco SlimFit All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, $170, Amazon The Graco SlimFit convertible car seat will grow with your child from 5 pounds up to 100 pounds! The cupholders on both sides make it a very kid- and parent-friendly option, saving you reaching around to hand a drink to your little one mid-road trip.

2 Chicco NextFit Zip Convertible Car Seat Amazon Chicco NextFit Zip Convertible Car Seat, $349, Amazon The Chicco NextFit Zip has nine positions for reclining, which is one of the most reclining positions of any convertible car seat. That means it's more likely to fit in lots of different sized cars, an essential capability if you're going to use that seat until your kid is 12! You could change cars a few times in that many years!

3 Britax Marathon ClickTight Convertible Car Seat Amazon Britax Marathon ClickTight Convertible Car Seat, $230, Amazon I have this seat for my two kids and chose it in part because it had so many positive Amazon reviews. Britax seats also take the first five slots on the Safety.com list of safest car seats, so that helped! It's a cinch to install and we've kept our 2.5-year-old rear-facing in it successfully.

4 Evenflo SafeMax Platinum All-In-One Convertible Car Seat Amazon Evenflo SafeMax Platinum All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, $172, Amazon Parents enjoy the ability to unzip parts of this seat to wash them separately, which, as a parent, is pretty high on the list of priorities you never knew you'd have!

5 Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Max Convertible Car Seat Amazon Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Max Convertible Car Seat, $281, Amazon This seat is only a 2-in-1, for toddlers from 22 pounds rear-facing up to 85-pound kids front-facing. One parent reviewer pointed out that being able to open the buckles with one hand is a big plus.

6 Graco 4Ever 4-In-1 Convertible Car Seat Amazon Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $240, Amazon Another Graco that parents love for their kids — that will last through 10 years of your kid's car-seat and booster-seat years! This one is a little more plush than the Graco SlimFit, making it a little more comfy for your newborn to your 10-year-old, and costs a little more as well.

7 Diono Radian RXT All-In-One Convertible Car Seat Amazon Diono Radian RXT All-In-One Convertible Car Seat, $300, Amazon While this car seat looks like it's designed for a 12-year-old, it's an all-in-one that can work for your newborn from five pounds. A big plus for this car seats is that it actually folds flat, making it a good option if you travel a lot and need to check your car seat on a plane.

8 Evenflo Tribute Sport Convertible Car Seat Amazon Evenflo Tribute Sport Convertible Car Seat, $55, Amazon It's a little hard to believe that such a well-loved convertible car seat could be only $55, but it's true. However, it does only accommodate a child up to 40 pounds, whether they're rear-facing or forward-facing.

9 Safety 1st Continuum 3-In-1 Car Seat Amazon Safety 1st Continuum 3-in-1 Car Seat, $100, Amazon Another bargain convertible car seat that will grow with your kid from five pounds up to 80 pounds. Many parents love it for a budget option for their second car.