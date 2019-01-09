10 Reasons Kate Middleton Will Be Meghan Markle's Best Mom Friend

Every mom needs a solid mom friend as far as I'm concerned, and perhaps few new mothers will be more in need of a little back-up than Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her first baby this spring, and of course she'll have loads of support in the form of nannies and her husband Prince Harry and such. But realistically speaking, she's going to need someone who truly gets what she's going through. And I know who will fit the bill perfectly. Kate Middleton will be Meghan Markle's best mom friend pick, and not just because she's the most likely candidate as her sister-in-law either.

I know there have been loads of rumors swirling around the internet lately that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are at constant odds with each other and ready to start a royal row. That the two women and their husbands are suffering through tensions behind the smiles, blah blah blah. I'm making the wise decision to assume this is all nonsense. Not just because I'm desperate to see the hallowed Fab Four continue to spend time together, but because I'm sort of tired of people acting like two women always have to have some weird rivalry going on. Why must they compete? Especially when Meghan Markle is getting set to welcome a new baby and Kate Middleton is obviously going to be one of her best mom resources possible.

Three Times The Charm

First things first, let's state the obvious; Kate Middleton already has three adorable children (5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 8-month-old Prince Louis) under her belt. And she gave birth to all of them as part of the royal house of Windsor. So who better to offer Meghan Markle some words of wisdom when she welcomes her own baby this spring?

Coming In Hot With Back-Up

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Kate Middleton doesn't just come as one mom friend; she could potentially bring back-up in the form of her younger sister Pippa Middleton, who Hello! reported gave birth to baby boy Arthur with husband James Matthews in October. Which means the three women could form a posse.

A Whiz At Recovery

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Middleton was up and walking around and looking all gleaming mere hours after welcoming Prince Louis at St. Mary's Hospital in London in April, as per USA Today. Now, I don't know if this is a skill she can pass on or anything... but I'm sure she'd be willing to share tips with Markle.

The Secret-Keeper

Clive Mason/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Loose lips sink ships in the world of mom friends, and in this regard Kate Middleton will definitely have Markle's back. That woman has years of practice keeping her own counsel (not to mention that of every other member of the royal family) so I'm sure if Markle needed to confide in her, she would keep it to herself.

Party Planning Princess

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to throwing parties for kids, Middleton has something of a leg up on other mom friends. CNN reported that her parents own a party planning business, Party Pieces, after all. Which means she could be arranging a little get together to celebrate Markle's baby as we speak...

Maternal Chic

Franziska Krug/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is obviously no slouch when it comes to fashion, but she's only concerned with dressing herself these days. When it comes time to dress her baby, she's going to want to check in with Kate Middleton. Because Elle Australia noted that she color coordinates her whole damn family, and it's incredibly impressive.

The Crouch-And-Scold

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it will be some time before she has to worry about disciplining the new little prince or princess, Meghan Markle is going to run into the same issues Middleton has encountered in the past. Trying to discipline your child with people watching you constantly. She adopted the classy crouch-and-scold, noted by Chatelaine, in heels no less. She gets down to her child's level and whispers at them. It seems to work.

Proximity Matters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be getting ready to take up residence in Frogmore Cottage, as reported by Harper's Bazaar, but they'll still be close to Prince William and Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace. And let's face it; when you have a mom emergency and you need to vent, proximity matters. Sorry to all of Markle's friends back home, but it does.

Rules Of Engagement

Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Beyond just trying to figure out how to parent, Meghan Markle is going to have to figure out how to parent as a member of the royal family. And the list of rules is seemingly endless, as per Harper's Bazaar. Fortunately, Kate Middleton has gone through it three times already so she'll be a total wonder at offering guidance, I'm sure of it.

Beer-Guzzling Wonder

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A good mom friend has to do more than offer tips and advice, of course; she has to be fun. And apparently Kate Middleton is more fun than you might think. Back in her university days she started a drinking society for women, as per Cosmopolitan, which means the two sisters-in-law might get a night or two to sit around and have a drink and chill out.

Lord knows they both deserve it.

