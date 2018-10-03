10 Rose Gold Beauty Products That Are Totally On Trend
Remember when the only precious metals anyone talked about were silver, gold, and platinum? Whether you were shopping for jewelry or any other type of accessory with a metallic finish, those were pretty much your only choices. Until a few years ago, that is, when rose gold suddenly exploded in popularity: First it was engagement rings, then it was iPhones, now it's everything from clothes to shoes to kitchen appliances and cars... and, of course, cosmetics. In fact, rose gold beauty products might be the best interpretation of this colorful trend yet.
It's a perfect combination, when you think about it: Rose gold is a shade that looks good on pretty much every skin tone, so it's a foolproof pick when it comes to makeup (even on the eyes). But rose gold is also showing up in some super innovative skin care products that make the most of the metal's beautifying properties.
“Gold is used as an anti-aging ingredient, as it can help reduce inflammation, which is a cause of acne and hyper pigmentation,” cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, told InStyle.
“When applied topically, it also helps brighten the skin," he added.
That's not all rose gold beauty products will help to brighten, either — with some of the most stunning packaging in all of beauty product land, these items will help to brighten your bathroom or bedroom or wherever else you keep your stash of Sephora stuff, too.
So don't toss these rose gold must-haves in an already overstuffed makeup drawer — put them on display! (And of course, these are utterly Instagram-able.)
1Baggage Claim Eye Masks
Baggage Claim Eye Masks in Rose Gold
$25
Master the art of the eye mask selfie with Wander's brand new take on their popular (yellow) gold Baggage Claim Eye Masks. The gold foil does more than shimmer; it "helps retain heat and prevents evaporation" as the max amount of serum sinks into your skin. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid to diminish lines and wrinkles, aloe leaf extract and lavender oil to soothe and calm the under-eye area. Cruelty and gluten free!
2Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette
Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette
$65
An update on a cult favorite, this version of Huda's original Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette is inspired by founder Huda Kattan's "obsession with the absolute, most necessary colors" you're likely to use every day. With 18 shades in four textures (mattes, metals, wet/dry and pressed pearl), this collection has everything you need for subtle and dramatic looks alike.
3Petal Metal Highlighter
Smashbox Petal Metal Highlighter
$39
More than just an average highlighter, this "gel-powder" formulation uses a clear base for the "purest possible reflection of light" (so high-tech!). Co-created with makeup artist and Instagram star Vlada Haggerty, Smashbox’s lip editor-in-chief.
4Custom Enhancer Drops
Cover FX Custom Enhacer Drops In Rose Gold
$42
Another impressively advanced product, these customizable drops can create a "buildable highlight" (use them alone for a light strobing effect or add them to your favorite liquid foundation, serum, or moisturizer for an "all-over glow"). Made with actual, ultra-refined pearls!
5Rose Gold Elixir
Farsali Rose Gold Elixir Drops
$54
Face oils are just about as trendy as rose gold these days, which is why this Rose Gold Eilixir is a must-have. Lightweight and and fast absorbing, this serum is infused with 24k gold, rosehip seed oil and botanicals to give skin a smooth, radiant finish. (Did you know that gold slows collagen depletion and stimulates cellular growth? Me neither!)
6Long-Wear Liquid Lipstick
Jouer Long-Wear Liquid Lipstick In Rose Gold
$18
Jouer Cosmetics has an entire rose gold collection that's totally irresistible, but this lipstick is a definite favorite: Goes on smooth and lasts forever, without getting all dry and weird like some long-wear lipsticks.
7Tarteist Pro Glitter Eyeliner
Limited Edition Tarteist Pro Glitter Eyeliner In Rose Gold
$24
If you're obsessed with sparkle, this one's for you: With this 2-in-1 formula (metallic liquid eyeliner and a glitter topcoat), you can create a tight line along the lashes, then add a long-wearing top coat with concentrated rose gold flecks for maximum glitz.
8Glitter & Glow Rose Gold Eyeshadow
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow In Rose Gold
$24
A slightly more subtle option for sparkly eyes, this long-wearing liquid eyeshadow is lightweight and water-infused, so it's easy to apply evenly (and dries quickly, too).
9Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter In Rose Gold
$38
A particularly warm, pretty shade of rose gold that looks amazing on a huge range of skin tones, it's no surprise that this highlighter is a bestseller (maybe Becca collaborator Chrissy Teigen uses it?).
10Rose Gold Foil Nail Polish
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer 1972 In Opaque Rose Gold Foil
$18
Proof that there are infinite interpretations of rose gold, this nail polish from Smith & Cult has an unexpected hint of mauve that's perfect for fall. Plus, it's formulated without such nasty chemicals as Dibutyl Phthalate, Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, and Camphor.